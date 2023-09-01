Follow Us

KRETTO SYSCON LTD.

Sector : Lenses/Optical Care | Smallcap | BSE
₹0.56 Closed
-1.75-0.01
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
Kretto Syscon Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.55₹0.58
₹0.56
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.43₹0.80
₹0.56
Open Price
₹0.58
Prev. Close
₹0.57
Volume
11,15,535

Kretto Syscon Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R10.57
  • R20.59
  • R30.6
  • Pivot
    0.56
  • S10.54
  • S20.53
  • S30.51

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 50.660.57
  • 100.660.56
  • 200.670.55
  • 500.690.54
  • 1000.680.55
  • 2000.830.59

Kretto Syscon Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.5110.003.77-6.78-17.9174.83-34.80
0.336.72-14.74-17.51-7.4962.82-42.73

Kretto Syscon Ltd. Share Holdings

Kretto Syscon Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 May, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Kretto Syscon Ltd.

Kretto Syscon Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/09/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70100GJ1994PLC023061 and registration number is 023061. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings carried out on own-account basis or on a fee or contract basis. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Tushar Shashikant Shah
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Kush Bhadreshbhai Shah
    Director
  • Mr. Kruti Kevin Kapadia
    Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Modi
    Director

FAQs on Kretto Syscon Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Kretto Syscon Ltd.?

The market cap of Kretto Syscon Ltd. is ₹8.78 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kretto Syscon Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Kretto Syscon Ltd. is 42.42 and PB ratio of Kretto Syscon Ltd. is 0.53 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Kretto Syscon Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kretto Syscon Ltd. is ₹.56 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kretto Syscon Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kretto Syscon Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kretto Syscon Ltd. is ₹.80 and 52-week low of Kretto Syscon Ltd. is ₹.43 as on Sep 01, 2023.

