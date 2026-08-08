Here's the live share price of Kretto Syscon along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Kretto Syscon
|-4.00
|-18.64
|-15.79
|2.13
|-71.36
|9.25
|4.88
|Lenskart Solutions
|1.65
|6.57
|16.91
|22.95
|41.46
|12.26
|7.18
|GKB Ophthalmics
|0.67
|-2.59
|-12.39
|9.49
|-22.88
|-10.91
|-10.06
|Boston Commerce
|5.71
|-10.71
|-34.55
|-24.36
|-36.22
|-37.92
|-24.88
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Kretto Syscon has declined 71.36% compared to peers like Lenskart Solutions (41.46%), GKB Ophthalmics (-22.88%), Boston Commerce (-36.22%). From a 5 year perspective, Kretto Syscon has outperformed peers relative to Lenskart Solutions (7.18%) and GKB Ophthalmics (-10.06%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|0.49
|0.49
|10
|0.51
|0.5
|20
|0.52
|0.51
|50
|0.56
|0.55
|100
|0.58
|0.6
|200
|0.74
|0.76
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Kretto Syscon remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 100.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 30, 2026, 12:46 AM IST IST
|Kretto Syscon - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 23, 2026, 02:05 AM IST IST
|Kretto Syscon - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
|Jul 15, 2026, 12:39 AM IST IST
|Kretto Syscon - Statement Of No Deviation And/Or Variation In Utilization Of Right Issue Proceeds For The Period Ended March
|May 27, 2026, 12:57 AM IST IST
|Kretto Syscon - Board Meeting Outcome for OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING, DISCLOSURE UNDER REGULATION 30 AND SUBMISSION OF AUDITED
|May 27, 2026, 12:54 AM IST IST
|Kretto Syscon - Financial Results For The Quarter & Year Ended On March 31, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Kretto Syscon Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/09/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70100GJ1994PLC023061 and registration number is 023061. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings carried out on own-account basis or on a fee or contract basis. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 67.73 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kretto Syscon is ₹0.48 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kretto Syscon is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Kretto Syscon is ₹32.51 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Kretto Syscon are ₹0.53 and ₹0.47.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kretto Syscon stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kretto Syscon is ₹1.87 and 52-week low of Kretto Syscon is ₹0.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kretto Syscon has shown returns of -2.04% over the past day, -18.64% for the past month, -15.79% over 3 months, -71.36% over 1 year, 9.25% across 3 years, and 4.88% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kretto Syscon are 16.16 and 0.47 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global