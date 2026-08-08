What is the share price of Kretto Syscon? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kretto Syscon is ₹0.48 as on .

What kind of stock is Kretto Syscon? The Kretto Syscon is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kretto Syscon? The market cap of Kretto Syscon is ₹32.51 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Kretto Syscon? Today’s highest and lowest price of Kretto Syscon are ₹0.53 and ₹0.47.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kretto Syscon? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kretto Syscon stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kretto Syscon is ₹1.87 and 52-week low of Kretto Syscon is ₹0.45 as on .

How has the Kretto Syscon performed historically in terms of returns? The Kretto Syscon has shown returns of -2.04% over the past day, -18.64% for the past month, -15.79% over 3 months, -71.36% over 1 year, 9.25% across 3 years, and 4.88% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kretto Syscon? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kretto Syscon are 16.16 and 0.47 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global