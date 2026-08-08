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Kretto Syscon Share Price

NSE
BSE

KRETTO SYSCON

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Kretto Syscon along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹0.48 Closed
-2.04₹ -0.01
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Kretto Syscon Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.47₹0.53
₹0.48
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.45₹1.87
₹0.48
Open Price
₹0.49
Prev. Close
₹0.49
Volume
44,97,007

Source: Dion Global

Kretto Syscon Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Kretto Syscon		-4.00-18.64-15.792.13-71.369.254.88
Lenskart Solutions		1.656.5716.9122.9541.4612.267.18
GKB Ophthalmics		0.67-2.59-12.399.49-22.88-10.91-10.06
Boston Commerce		5.71-10.71-34.55-24.36-36.22-37.92-24.88

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Kretto Syscon has declined 71.36% compared to peers like Lenskart Solutions (41.46%), GKB Ophthalmics (-22.88%), Boston Commerce (-36.22%). From a 5 year perspective, Kretto Syscon has outperformed peers relative to Lenskart Solutions (7.18%) and GKB Ophthalmics (-10.06%).

Kretto Syscon Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Kretto Syscon Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
50.490.49
100.510.5
200.520.51
500.560.55
1000.580.6
2000.740.76

Source: Dion Global

Kretto Syscon Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Kretto Syscon remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 100.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Kretto Syscon Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 30, 2026, 12:46 AM IST ISTKretto Syscon - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 23, 2026, 02:05 AM IST ISTKretto Syscon - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
Jul 15, 2026, 12:39 AM IST ISTKretto Syscon - Statement Of No Deviation And/Or Variation In Utilization Of Right Issue Proceeds For The Period Ended March
May 27, 2026, 12:57 AM IST ISTKretto Syscon - Board Meeting Outcome for OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING, DISCLOSURE UNDER REGULATION 30 AND SUBMISSION OF AUDITED
May 27, 2026, 12:54 AM IST ISTKretto Syscon - Financial Results For The Quarter & Year Ended On March 31, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Kretto Syscon

Kretto Syscon Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/09/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70100GJ1994PLC023061 and registration number is 023061. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings carried out on own-account basis or on a fee or contract basis. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 67.73 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Tushar Shashikant Shah
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Kapadia Kruti Kevin
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Modi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Manishbhai Vasantkumar Nirmal
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Akshita Dave
    Addnl.Non Exe.Independent Director

FAQs on Kretto Syscon Share Price

What is the share price of Kretto Syscon?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kretto Syscon is ₹0.48 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Kretto Syscon?

The Kretto Syscon is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kretto Syscon?

The market cap of Kretto Syscon is ₹32.51 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Kretto Syscon?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Kretto Syscon are ₹0.53 and ₹0.47.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kretto Syscon?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kretto Syscon stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kretto Syscon is ₹1.87 and 52-week low of Kretto Syscon is ₹0.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Kretto Syscon performed historically in terms of returns?

The Kretto Syscon has shown returns of -2.04% over the past day, -18.64% for the past month, -15.79% over 3 months, -71.36% over 1 year, 9.25% across 3 years, and 4.88% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kretto Syscon?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kretto Syscon are 16.16 and 0.47 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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