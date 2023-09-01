Kretto Syscon Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/09/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70100GJ1994PLC023061 and registration number is 023061. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings carried out on own-account basis or on a fee or contract basis. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.