Here's the live share price of Kreon Finnancial Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Kreon Finnancial Services
|6.20
|15.43
|174.63
|232.01
|74.74
|26.01
|62.38
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Kreon Finnancial Services has gained 74.74% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Kreon Finnancial Services has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|86.66
|87.96
|10
|83.79
|85.99
|20
|81.25
|82.11
|50
|65.36
|69.87
|100
|48.43
|57.35
|200
|40.88
|47.05
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Kreon Finnancial Services saw a rise in promoter holding to 60.53%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 39.47% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 12:20 AM IST IST
|Kreon Fin. Serv. - Disclosure Under SEBI(Substantial Acquisition Of Shares And Takeover) Regulations, 2011
|Aug 03, 2026, 11:51 PM IST IST
|Kreon Fin. Serv. - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Aug 03, 2026, 11:31 PM IST IST
|Kreon Fin. Serv. - Intimation Of Book Closure For The Purpose Of 32Nd AGM
|Aug 03, 2026, 11:21 PM IST IST
|Kreon Fin. Serv. - Notice Of AGM Scheduled On August 26, 2026
|Jul 31, 2026, 06:13 AM IST IST
|Kreon Fin. Serv. - Disclosure Under SEBI(Substantial Acquisition Of Shares And Takeover) Regulations, 2011
Source: Dion Global
Kreon Finnancial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/11/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65921TN1994PLC029317 and registration number is 029317. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 38.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kreon Finnancial Services is ₹92.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kreon Finnancial Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Kreon Finnancial Services is ₹186.04 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Kreon Finnancial Services are ₹93.00 and ₹88.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kreon Finnancial Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kreon Finnancial Services is ₹93.00 and 52-week low of Kreon Finnancial Services is ₹23.92 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kreon Finnancial Services has shown returns of 0.01% over the past day, 15.43% for the past month, 174.63% over 3 months, 74.74% over 1 year, 26.01% across 3 years, and 62.38% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kreon Finnancial Services are 23.58 and 5.16 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global