Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-7.73
|-16.14
|-14.40
|-6.95
|-34.15
|673.70
|566.35
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.48
|-4.59
|-7.65
|11.85
|-9.44
|4.37
|23.08
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|03 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|19 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & A.G.M.
|07 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|17 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
Kreon Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/11/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65921TN1994PLC029317 and registration number is 029317. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Kreon Finnancial Services Ltd. is ₹56.92 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Kreon Finnancial Services Ltd. is 13.13 and PB ratio of Kreon Finnancial Services Ltd. is 3.5 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kreon Finnancial Services Ltd. is ₹41.78 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kreon Finnancial Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kreon Finnancial Services Ltd. is ₹74.25 and 52-week low of Kreon Finnancial Services Ltd. is ₹32.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.