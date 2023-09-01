Kreon Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/11/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65921TN1994PLC029317 and registration number is 029317. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.