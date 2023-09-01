Follow Us

Kreon Finnancial Services Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

KREON FINNANCIAL SERVICES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹41.78 Closed
-1.99-0.85
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Kreon Finnancial Services Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹41.78₹41.78
₹41.78
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹32.80₹74.25
₹41.78
Open Price
₹41.78
Prev. Close
₹42.63
Volume
168

Kreon Finnancial Services Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R141.78
  • R241.78
  • R341.78
  • Pivot
    41.78
  • S141.78
  • S241.78
  • S341.78

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 550.9943.53
  • 1050.5843.5
  • 2054.5744.37
  • 5063.7145.91
  • 10069.7946.2
  • 20065.5547.82

Kreon Finnancial Services Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-7.73-16.14-14.40-6.95-34.15673.70566.35
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Kreon Finnancial Services Ltd. Share Holdings

Kreon Finnancial Services Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 Jul, 2023Board MeetingOthers
19 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & A.G.M.
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
17 Jan, 2023Board MeetingOthers

About Kreon Finnancial Services Ltd.

Kreon Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/11/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65921TN1994PLC029317 and registration number is 029317. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Jaijash Tatia
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Ms. Henna Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Subbarayan Ekambaram
    Independent Director
  • Ms. D Hemamalini
    Independent Director

FAQs on Kreon Finnancial Services Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Kreon Finnancial Services Ltd.?

The market cap of Kreon Finnancial Services Ltd. is ₹56.92 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kreon Finnancial Services Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Kreon Finnancial Services Ltd. is 13.13 and PB ratio of Kreon Finnancial Services Ltd. is 3.5 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Kreon Finnancial Services Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kreon Finnancial Services Ltd. is ₹41.78 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kreon Finnancial Services Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kreon Finnancial Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kreon Finnancial Services Ltd. is ₹74.25 and 52-week low of Kreon Finnancial Services Ltd. is ₹32.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

