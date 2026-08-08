What is the share price of Kreon Finnancial Services? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kreon Finnancial Services is ₹92.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Kreon Finnancial Services? The Kreon Finnancial Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kreon Finnancial Services? The market cap of Kreon Finnancial Services is ₹186.04 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Kreon Finnancial Services? Today’s highest and lowest price of Kreon Finnancial Services are ₹93.00 and ₹88.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kreon Finnancial Services? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kreon Finnancial Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kreon Finnancial Services is ₹93.00 and 52-week low of Kreon Finnancial Services is ₹23.92 as on .

How has the Kreon Finnancial Services performed historically in terms of returns? The Kreon Finnancial Services has shown returns of 0.01% over the past day, 15.43% for the past month, 174.63% over 3 months, 74.74% over 1 year, 26.01% across 3 years, and 62.38% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kreon Finnancial Services? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kreon Finnancial Services are 23.58 and 5.16 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global