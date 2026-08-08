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Kreon Finnancial Services Share Price

NSE
BSE

KREON FINNANCIAL SERVICES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Kreon Finnancial Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹92.00 Closed
0.01₹ 0.01
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Kreon Finnancial Services Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹88.10₹93.00
₹92.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹23.92₹93.00
₹92.00
Open Price
₹92.00
Prev. Close
₹91.99
Volume
7,348

Source: Dion Global

Kreon Finnancial Services Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Kreon Finnancial Services		6.2015.43174.63232.0174.7426.0162.38
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Kreon Finnancial Services has gained 74.74% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Kreon Finnancial Services has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Kreon Finnancial Services Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Kreon Finnancial Services Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
586.6687.96
1083.7985.99
2081.2582.11
5065.3669.87
10048.4357.35
20040.8847.05

Source: Dion Global

Kreon Finnancial Services Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Kreon Finnancial Services saw a rise in promoter holding to 60.53%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 39.47% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Kreon Finnancial Services Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 12:20 AM IST ISTKreon Fin. Serv. - Disclosure Under SEBI(Substantial Acquisition Of Shares And Takeover) Regulations, 2011
Aug 03, 2026, 11:51 PM IST ISTKreon Fin. Serv. - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Aug 03, 2026, 11:31 PM IST ISTKreon Fin. Serv. - Intimation Of Book Closure For The Purpose Of 32Nd AGM
Aug 03, 2026, 11:21 PM IST ISTKreon Fin. Serv. - Notice Of AGM Scheduled On August 26, 2026
Jul 31, 2026, 06:13 AM IST ISTKreon Fin. Serv. - Disclosure Under SEBI(Substantial Acquisition Of Shares And Takeover) Regulations, 2011

Source: Dion Global

About Kreon Finnancial Services

Kreon Finnancial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/11/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65921TN1994PLC029317 and registration number is 029317. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 38.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Jaijash Tatia
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Henna Jain
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mrs. Rajashree Santhanam
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Muthusamy Menaka
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anand Manoharlal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Kreon Finnancial Services Share Price

What is the share price of Kreon Finnancial Services?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kreon Finnancial Services is ₹92.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Kreon Finnancial Services?

The Kreon Finnancial Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kreon Finnancial Services?

The market cap of Kreon Finnancial Services is ₹186.04 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Kreon Finnancial Services?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Kreon Finnancial Services are ₹93.00 and ₹88.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kreon Finnancial Services?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kreon Finnancial Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kreon Finnancial Services is ₹93.00 and 52-week low of Kreon Finnancial Services is ₹23.92 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Kreon Finnancial Services performed historically in terms of returns?

The Kreon Finnancial Services has shown returns of 0.01% over the past day, 15.43% for the past month, 174.63% over 3 months, 74.74% over 1 year, 26.01% across 3 years, and 62.38% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kreon Finnancial Services?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kreon Finnancial Services are 23.58 and 5.16 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Kreon Finnancial Services News

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