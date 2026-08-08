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Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

KREBS BIOCHEMICALS & INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Krebs Biochemicals & Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹56.00 Closed
4.69₹ 2.51
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹56.00₹58.80
₹56.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹38.52₹81.80
₹56.00
Open Price
₹58.80
Prev. Close
₹53.49
Volume
3

Source: Dion Global

Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Krebs Biochemicals & Industries		3.70-3.05-9.90-1.77-26.48-6.96-15.35
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.1034.8634.5028.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.306.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.00-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.4013.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.10-4.0510.6011.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.3915.0017.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90-0.380.94-1.8015.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.401.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.10
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.109.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.204.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.70-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.9012.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Krebs Biochemicals & Industries has declined 26.48% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Krebs Biochemicals & Industries has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
554.0554.3
1054.1154.35
2054.655.25
5059.2757.29
10057.3558.94
20062.7662.99

Source: Dion Global

Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Krebs Biochemicals & Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.50%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.76% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 07:20 PM IST ISTKrebs Biochem.&Ind. - Results
Aug 06, 2026, 07:13 PM IST ISTKrebs Biochem.&Ind. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of BM
Jul 28, 2026, 04:20 PM IST ISTKrebs Biochem.&Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 6Th Agust 2026
Jul 02, 2026, 09:09 PM IST ISTKrebs Biochem.&Ind. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 26, 2026, 06:49 PM IST ISTKrebs Biochem.&Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement

Source: Dion Global

About Krebs Biochemicals & Industries

Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/12/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110AP1991PLC103912 and registration number is 103912. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 23.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.56 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. R T Ravi
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Manish Kumar Jain
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. P K Bhattacharyya
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Avinash Ravi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. P M Kathariya
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Dipti Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Satya Prakash Chigurupati
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sumanth Karlapudi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Krebs Biochemicals & Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Krebs Biochemicals & Industries is ₹56.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Krebs Biochemicals & Industries?

The Krebs Biochemicals & Industries is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Krebs Biochemicals & Industries?

The market cap of Krebs Biochemicals & Industries is ₹120.74 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Krebs Biochemicals & Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Krebs Biochemicals & Industries are ₹58.80 and ₹56.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Krebs Biochemicals & Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Krebs Biochemicals & Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Krebs Biochemicals & Industries is ₹81.80 and 52-week low of Krebs Biochemicals & Industries is ₹38.52 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Krebs Biochemicals & Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Krebs Biochemicals & Industries has shown returns of 4.69% over the past day, -3.05% for the past month, -9.9% over 3 months, -26.48% over 1 year, -6.96% across 3 years, and -15.35% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Krebs Biochemicals & Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Krebs Biochemicals & Industries are -8.57 and -0.74 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Krebs Biochemicals & Industries News

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