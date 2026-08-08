Here's the live share price of Krebs Biochemicals & Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Krebs Biochemicals & Industries
|3.70
|-3.05
|-9.90
|-1.77
|-26.48
|-6.96
|-15.35
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.10
|34.86
|34.50
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.30
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.00
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.40
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.10
|-4.05
|10.60
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15.00
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.90
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.80
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.10
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.10
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.20
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.70
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.90
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Krebs Biochemicals & Industries has declined 26.48% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Krebs Biochemicals & Industries has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|54.05
|54.3
|10
|54.11
|54.35
|20
|54.6
|55.25
|50
|59.27
|57.29
|100
|57.35
|58.94
|200
|62.76
|62.99
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Krebs Biochemicals & Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.50%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.76% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 07:20 PM IST IST
|Krebs Biochem.&Ind. - Results
|Aug 06, 2026, 07:13 PM IST IST
|Krebs Biochem.&Ind. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of BM
|Jul 28, 2026, 04:20 PM IST IST
|Krebs Biochem.&Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 6Th Agust 2026
|Jul 02, 2026, 09:09 PM IST IST
|Krebs Biochem.&Ind. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 26, 2026, 06:49 PM IST IST
|Krebs Biochem.&Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement
Source: Dion Global
Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/12/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110AP1991PLC103912 and registration number is 103912. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 23.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.56 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Krebs Biochemicals & Industries is ₹56.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Krebs Biochemicals & Industries is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Krebs Biochemicals & Industries is ₹120.74 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Krebs Biochemicals & Industries are ₹58.80 and ₹56.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Krebs Biochemicals & Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Krebs Biochemicals & Industries is ₹81.80 and 52-week low of Krebs Biochemicals & Industries is ₹38.52 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Krebs Biochemicals & Industries has shown returns of 4.69% over the past day, -3.05% for the past month, -9.9% over 3 months, -26.48% over 1 year, -6.96% across 3 years, and -15.35% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Krebs Biochemicals & Industries are -8.57 and -0.74 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global