What is the share price of Krebs Biochemicals & Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Krebs Biochemicals & Industries is ₹56.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Krebs Biochemicals & Industries? The Krebs Biochemicals & Industries is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Krebs Biochemicals & Industries? The market cap of Krebs Biochemicals & Industries is ₹120.74 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Krebs Biochemicals & Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Krebs Biochemicals & Industries are ₹58.80 and ₹56.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Krebs Biochemicals & Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Krebs Biochemicals & Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Krebs Biochemicals & Industries is ₹81.80 and 52-week low of Krebs Biochemicals & Industries is ₹38.52 as on .

How has the Krebs Biochemicals & Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Krebs Biochemicals & Industries has shown returns of 4.69% over the past day, -3.05% for the past month, -9.9% over 3 months, -26.48% over 1 year, -6.96% across 3 years, and -15.35% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Krebs Biochemicals & Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Krebs Biochemicals & Industries are -8.57 and -0.74 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global