What is the Market Cap of Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd.? The market cap of Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd. is ₹145.86 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd.? P/E ratio of Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd. is -6.66 and PB ratio of Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd. is -1.47 as on .

What is the share price of Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd. is ₹67.65 as on .