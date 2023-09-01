Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-7.65
|-6.50
|3.76
|1.42
|-46.75
|-20.27
|-37.36
|0.33
|-2.93
|12.38
|15.71
|27.32
|112.87
|69.16
|2.94
|5.66
|29.05
|38.39
|21.70
|69.03
|91.80
|-1.31
|-1.39
|1.80
|26.14
|-0.28
|11.08
|178.84
|-3.45
|-1.54
|22.58
|28.45
|32.79
|28.22
|115.16
|-3.94
|-3.18
|22.90
|20.58
|20.58
|20.58
|20.58
|-2.51
|-3.22
|19.50
|29.55
|64.70
|62.26
|51.31
|-7.88
|-10.01
|0.58
|20.99
|16.26
|31.75
|95.63
|1.50
|10.68
|34.67
|65.37
|65.54
|15.14
|16.84
|-2.24
|-5.19
|5.08
|10.95
|23.05
|38.40
|170.64
|-0.72
|0.49
|24.87
|77.40
|52.58
|0.68
|17.52
|-1.69
|-9.30
|6.96
|15.92
|22.16
|28.86
|64.41
|1.92
|1.76
|6.11
|14.59
|-13.69
|-35.78
|-15.33
|13.97
|35.22
|89.04
|36.35
|-29.53
|-3.12
|-3.12
|1.18
|2.29
|8.28
|7.53
|-0.57
|-8.44
|-17.18
|-2.12
|-4.12
|22.64
|7.13
|-3.82
|-14.11
|125.25
|-1.51
|8.68
|32.23
|40.52
|55.07
|267.27
|719.86
|1.19
|1.74
|30.53
|45.45
|24.59
|76.81
|105.91
|2.35
|10.70
|16.49
|26.26
|-30.91
|76.62
|353.57
|2.34
|-3.99
|24.14
|76.36
|104.28
|56.58
|14.14
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|24 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|03 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|01 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/12/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110AP1991PLC103912 and registration number is 103912. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 59.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.56 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd. is ₹145.86 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.
P/E ratio of Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd. is -6.66 and PB ratio of Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd. is -1.47 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd. is ₹67.65 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd. is ₹134.80 and 52-week low of Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd. is ₹50.65 as on Aug 31, 2023.