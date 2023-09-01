Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

KREBS BIOCHEMICALS & INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | NSE
₹67.65 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹67.65₹68.60
₹67.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹50.65₹134.80
₹67.65
Open Price
₹68.60
Prev. Close
₹67.65
Volume
6,906

Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R168.28
  • R268.92
  • R369.23
  • Pivot
    67.97
  • S167.33
  • S267.02
  • S366.38

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5108.970.21
  • 10110.5371.65
  • 20111.3971.97
  • 50116.6371.41
  • 100112.3973.29
  • 200134.5582.46

Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-7.65-6.503.761.42-46.75-20.27-37.36
0.33-2.9312.3815.7127.32112.8769.16
2.945.6629.0538.3921.7069.0391.80
-1.31-1.391.8026.14-0.2811.08178.84
-3.45-1.5422.5828.4532.7928.22115.16
-3.94-3.1822.9020.5820.5820.5820.58
-2.51-3.2219.5029.5564.7062.2651.31
-7.88-10.010.5820.9916.2631.7595.63
1.5010.6834.6765.3765.5415.1416.84
-2.24-5.195.0810.9523.0538.40170.64
-0.720.4924.8777.4052.580.6817.52
-1.69-9.306.9615.9222.1628.8664.41
1.921.766.1114.59-13.69-35.78-15.33
13.9735.2289.0436.35-29.53-3.12-3.12
1.182.298.287.53-0.57-8.44-17.18
-2.12-4.1222.647.13-3.82-14.11125.25
-1.518.6832.2340.5255.07267.27719.86
1.191.7430.5345.4524.5976.81105.91
2.3510.7016.4926.26-30.9176.62353.57
2.34-3.9924.1476.36104.2856.5814.14

Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
03 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
01 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd.

Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/12/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110AP1991PLC103912 and registration number is 103912. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 59.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.56 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Dr. R T Ravi
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Pabitrakumar Kalipada Bhattacharyya
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Jitendra Shah
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. G V L Prasad
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Raj Kamal Prasad Verma
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Tangirala Malati
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Satish Khivsara
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Avinash Ravi
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd. is ₹145.86 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd. is -6.66 and PB ratio of Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd. is -1.47 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd. is ₹67.65 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd. is ₹134.80 and 52-week low of Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd. is ₹50.65 as on Aug 31, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data