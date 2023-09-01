What is the Market Cap of Kranti Industries Ltd.? The market cap of Kranti Industries Ltd. is ₹100.45 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kranti Industries Ltd.? P/E ratio of Kranti Industries Ltd. is 71.4 and PB ratio of Kranti Industries Ltd. is 5.16 as on .

What is the share price of Kranti Industries Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kranti Industries Ltd. is ₹95.10 as on .