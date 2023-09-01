Follow Us

Kranti Industries Ltd. Share Price

KRANTI INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Engineering - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹95.10 Closed
-1-0.96
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
Kranti Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹91.00₹99.40
₹95.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹60.20₹123.70
₹95.10
Open Price
₹96.06
Prev. Close
₹96.06
Volume
28,381

Kranti Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R199.33
  • R2103.57
  • R3107.73
  • Pivot
    95.17
  • S190.93
  • S286.77
  • S382.53

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 594.8896.5
  • 1095.7597.23
  • 2095.7197.97
  • 5093.0296.55
  • 10077.8192.18
  • 20061.1785.7

Kranti Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.33-4.8215.8820.471.49673.69208.85
2.466.7515.0418.6122.72189.91152.49
4.1011.1418.4327.7615.71264.01176.00
4.4477.40182.33270.21353.362,229.682,721.09
10.1420.5343.22122.49184.65164.81184.89
0.966.1733.5449.3087.25244.31244.31
-3.545.21-2.077.54-3.471,727.2418,579.25
-0.471.2943.42117.16131.52140.3516.27
19.898.3247.4067.71182.52658.871,257.96
0.5537.79139.07135.15160.161,818.982,609.47
-0.01-3.8132.3828.5625.7049.39-47.75
2.32-1.9316.2937.9910.05260.79190.80
-0.65-0.4815.7026.9730.2515.0615.06
2.61-8.647.7356.7784.37167.0428.07
25.6332.92115.29145.82309.18442.0890.17
15.2022.7385.73120.14105.721,834.12733.48
17.7714.9894.03142.43272.65112.29157.10
-2.5955.9754.2575.30192.434,391.504,391.50
2.315.7922.9926.3867.95571.80256.79
-0.630.9360.3789.97260.981,158.37964.88

Kranti Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Kranti Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQtr Results, Preferential Issue & A.G.M.
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
28 Apr, 2023Board MeetingOthers
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Kranti Industries Ltd.

Kranti Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/12/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29299PN1995PLC095016 and registration number is 095016. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 91.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.56 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sachin Subhash Vora
    Promoter, Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sumit Subhash Vora
    Promoter & Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Indubala Subhash Vora
    Non Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Prakash Vasant Kamat
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Satchidanand Arun Ranade
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Pramod Vinayak Apshankar
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director

FAQs on Kranti Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Kranti Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Kranti Industries Ltd. is ₹100.45 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kranti Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Kranti Industries Ltd. is 71.4 and PB ratio of Kranti Industries Ltd. is 5.16 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Kranti Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kranti Industries Ltd. is ₹95.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kranti Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kranti Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kranti Industries Ltd. is ₹123.70 and 52-week low of Kranti Industries Ltd. is ₹60.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

