What is the share price of Kranti Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kranti Industries is ₹53.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Kranti Industries? The Kranti Industries is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kranti Industries? The market cap of Kranti Industries is ₹67.63 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Kranti Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Kranti Industries are ₹55.00 and ₹46.58.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kranti Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kranti Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kranti Industries is ₹98.15 and 52-week low of Kranti Industries is ₹45.00 as on .

How has the Kranti Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Kranti Industries has shown returns of 11.7% over the past day, -19.54% for the past month, -14.1% over 3 months, -36.24% over 1 year, -19.05% across 3 years, and 13.61% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kranti Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kranti Industries are 29.49 and 1.54 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global