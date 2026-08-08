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Kranti Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

KRANTI INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Kranti Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹53.00 Closed
11.70₹ 5.55
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Kranti Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹46.58₹55.00
₹53.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹45.00₹98.15
₹53.00
Open Price
₹48.39
Prev. Close
₹47.45
Volume
23,056

Source: Dion Global

Kranti Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Kranti Industries		2.18-19.54-14.10-20.41-36.24-19.0513.61
Thermax		-6.26-13.89-3.0840.1021.7117.2724.38
Indo-MIM		12.0516.9116.9116.9116.915.353.17
PTC Industries		7.499.5913.153.5027.6258.6278.35
Craftsman Automation		5.3114.2420.5032.8062.6530.6339.05
Sansera Engineering		16.0723.2252.50103.17204.7461.3736.54
Inox India		2.668.6026.1768.3273.2627.7615.83
Aequs		8.262.3722.6372.1564.0317.9310.40
Azad Engineering		8.139.0510.6858.3559.0054.1629.66
Engineers India		8.23-0.89-7.8733.1018.4917.1326.36
Ircon International		4.40-1.16-18.54-15.94-21.568.9324.43
Tega Industries		9.780.35-0.85-9.29-11.1417.0517.57
Kennametal India		17.1916.1216.5757.3760.455.5020.95
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works		2.0710.0916.2341.83201.2756.13153.13
Skipper		-1.64-6.387.4927.170.9045.8742.72
Balu Forge Industries		6.473.55-15.77-3.12-23.7638.1113.27
Ion Exchange (India)		-11.79-8.52-12.84-2.94-18.76-7.978.70
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		0.44-14.48-6.520.94-22.70-19.33-6.12
Pitti Engineering		0.830.60-6.353.345.2422.2136.12
Bondada Engineering		-0.42-5.44-14.44-15.25-30.33115.0358.30

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Kranti Industries has declined 36.24% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Kranti Industries has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).

Kranti Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Kranti Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
549.1249.51
1050.1250.78
2056.9953.83
5060.4757.92
10059.4761.07
20068.6567.04

Source: Dion Global

Kranti Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Kranti Industries saw a rise in promoter holding to 62.27%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 37.73% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Kranti Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 08:02 PM IST ISTKranti Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) For The
Jul 07, 2026, 06:10 AM IST ISTKranti Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 29, 2026, 11:28 PM IST ISTKranti Industries - Disclosure Under Regulation 7(2) Read With Regulation 6(2) Of SEBI (Prohibition Of Insider Trading) Regul
Jun 27, 2026, 09:34 PM IST ISTKranti Industries - Disclosure Under Regulation 29(2) Of SEBI (Substantial Acquisition Of Shares And Takeovers) Regulations,
Jun 13, 2026, 06:43 PM IST ISTKranti Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Availment Of Additional Working Capital Term Loan Fac

Source: Dion Global

About Kranti Industries

Kranti Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/12/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29299PN1995PLC095016 and registration number is 095016. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 93.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.76 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sachin Subhash Vora
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sumit Subhash Vora
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Indubala Subhash Vora
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Prakash Vasant Kamat
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Satchidanand Arun Ranade
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Pramod Vinayak Apshankar
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director

FAQs on Kranti Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Kranti Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kranti Industries is ₹53.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Kranti Industries?

The Kranti Industries is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kranti Industries?

The market cap of Kranti Industries is ₹67.63 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Kranti Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Kranti Industries are ₹55.00 and ₹46.58.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kranti Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kranti Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kranti Industries is ₹98.15 and 52-week low of Kranti Industries is ₹45.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Kranti Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Kranti Industries has shown returns of 11.7% over the past day, -19.54% for the past month, -14.1% over 3 months, -36.24% over 1 year, -19.05% across 3 years, and 13.61% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kranti Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kranti Industries are 29.49 and 1.54 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Kranti Industries News

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