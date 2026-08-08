Here's the live share price of Kranti Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Kranti Industries
|2.18
|-19.54
|-14.10
|-20.41
|-36.24
|-19.05
|13.61
|Thermax
|-6.26
|-13.89
|-3.08
|40.10
|21.71
|17.27
|24.38
|Indo-MIM
|12.05
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|5.35
|3.17
|PTC Industries
|7.49
|9.59
|13.15
|3.50
|27.62
|58.62
|78.35
|Craftsman Automation
|5.31
|14.24
|20.50
|32.80
|62.65
|30.63
|39.05
|Sansera Engineering
|16.07
|23.22
|52.50
|103.17
|204.74
|61.37
|36.54
|Inox India
|2.66
|8.60
|26.17
|68.32
|73.26
|27.76
|15.83
|Aequs
|8.26
|2.37
|22.63
|72.15
|64.03
|17.93
|10.40
|Azad Engineering
|8.13
|9.05
|10.68
|58.35
|59.00
|54.16
|29.66
|Engineers India
|8.23
|-0.89
|-7.87
|33.10
|18.49
|17.13
|26.36
|Ircon International
|4.40
|-1.16
|-18.54
|-15.94
|-21.56
|8.93
|24.43
|Tega Industries
|9.78
|0.35
|-0.85
|-9.29
|-11.14
|17.05
|17.57
|Kennametal India
|17.19
|16.12
|16.57
|57.37
|60.45
|5.50
|20.95
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|2.07
|10.09
|16.23
|41.83
|201.27
|56.13
|153.13
|Skipper
|-1.64
|-6.38
|7.49
|27.17
|0.90
|45.87
|42.72
|Balu Forge Industries
|6.47
|3.55
|-15.77
|-3.12
|-23.76
|38.11
|13.27
|Ion Exchange (India)
|-11.79
|-8.52
|-12.84
|-2.94
|-18.76
|-7.97
|8.70
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|0.44
|-14.48
|-6.52
|0.94
|-22.70
|-19.33
|-6.12
|Pitti Engineering
|0.83
|0.60
|-6.35
|3.34
|5.24
|22.21
|36.12
|Bondada Engineering
|-0.42
|-5.44
|-14.44
|-15.25
|-30.33
|115.03
|58.30
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Kranti Industries has declined 36.24% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Kranti Industries has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|49.12
|49.51
|10
|50.12
|50.78
|20
|56.99
|53.83
|50
|60.47
|57.92
|100
|59.47
|61.07
|200
|68.65
|67.04
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Kranti Industries saw a rise in promoter holding to 62.27%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 37.73% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 08:02 PM IST IST
|Kranti Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) For The
|Jul 07, 2026, 06:10 AM IST IST
|Kranti Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 29, 2026, 11:28 PM IST IST
|Kranti Industries - Disclosure Under Regulation 7(2) Read With Regulation 6(2) Of SEBI (Prohibition Of Insider Trading) Regul
|Jun 27, 2026, 09:34 PM IST IST
|Kranti Industries - Disclosure Under Regulation 29(2) Of SEBI (Substantial Acquisition Of Shares And Takeovers) Regulations,
|Jun 13, 2026, 06:43 PM IST IST
|Kranti Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Availment Of Additional Working Capital Term Loan Fac
Source: Dion Global
Kranti Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/12/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29299PN1995PLC095016 and registration number is 095016. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 93.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.76 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kranti Industries is ₹53.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kranti Industries is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Kranti Industries is ₹67.63 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Kranti Industries are ₹55.00 and ₹46.58.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kranti Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kranti Industries is ₹98.15 and 52-week low of Kranti Industries is ₹45.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kranti Industries has shown returns of 11.7% over the past day, -19.54% for the past month, -14.1% over 3 months, -36.24% over 1 year, -19.05% across 3 years, and 13.61% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kranti Industries are 29.49 and 1.54 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global