What is the share price of KPT Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KPT Industries is ₹524.00 as on .

What kind of stock is KPT Industries? The KPT Industries is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of KPT Industries? The market cap of KPT Industries is ₹178.16 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of KPT Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of KPT Industries are ₹550.00 and ₹511.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of KPT Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KPT Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KPT Industries is ₹808.00 and 52-week low of KPT Industries is ₹335.00 as on .

How has the KPT Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The KPT Industries has shown returns of 3.08% over the past day, -11.29% for the past month, -4.41% over 3 months, -34.35% over 1 year, 13.75% across 3 years, and 30.47% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of KPT Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of KPT Industries are 21.55 and 6.15 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.29 per annum.

Source: Dion Global