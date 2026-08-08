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KPT Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

KPT INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of KPT Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹524.00 Closed
3.08₹ 15.65
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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KPT Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹511.00₹550.00
₹524.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹335.00₹808.00
₹524.00
Open Price
₹513.95
Prev. Close
₹508.35
Volume
6,935

Source: Dion Global

KPT Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
KPT Industries		4.34-11.29-4.41-18.61-34.3513.7530.47
Thermax		-6.26-13.89-3.0840.1021.7117.2724.38
Indo-MIM		12.0516.9116.9116.9116.915.353.17
PTC Industries		7.499.5913.153.5027.6258.6278.35
Craftsman Automation		5.3114.2420.5032.8062.6530.6339.05
Sansera Engineering		16.0723.2252.50103.17204.7461.3736.54
Inox India		2.668.6026.1768.3273.2627.7615.83
Aequs		8.262.3722.6372.1564.0317.9310.40
Azad Engineering		8.139.0510.6858.3559.0054.1629.66
Engineers India		8.23-0.89-7.8733.1018.4917.1326.36
Ircon International		4.40-1.16-18.54-15.94-21.568.9324.43
Tega Industries		9.780.35-0.85-9.29-11.1417.0517.57
Kennametal India		17.1916.1216.5757.3760.455.5020.95
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works		2.0710.0916.2341.83201.2756.13153.13
Skipper		-1.64-6.387.4927.170.9045.8742.72
Balu Forge Industries		6.473.55-15.77-3.12-23.7638.1113.27
Ion Exchange (India)		-11.79-8.52-12.84-2.94-18.76-7.978.70
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		0.44-14.48-6.520.94-22.70-19.33-6.12
Pitti Engineering		0.830.60-6.353.345.2422.2136.12
Bondada Engineering		-0.42-5.44-14.44-15.25-30.33115.0358.30

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, KPT Industries has declined 34.35% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%). From a 5 year perspective, KPT Industries has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).

KPT Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

KPT Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5503.6501.62
10507.96506.63
20530.32511.14
50493.46506.52
100491.79515.54
200557.06563.62

Source: Dion Global

KPT Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, KPT Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.06%, FII holding rose to 0.15%, and public shareholding moved down to 55.31% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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KPT Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 24, 2026, 08:19 PM IST ISTKPT Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Board Meeting For Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Qua
Jul 14, 2026, 06:58 PM IST ISTKPT Industries - Intimation Of Record Date & Book Closure For E-Voting & Dividend Pursuant To Regulation 42(1) & (2) Of SEBI
Jul 14, 2026, 06:50 PM IST ISTKPT Industries - Intimation Of Book Closure For E-Voting Pursuant To Regulation 42(1) & (2) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Di
Jul 14, 2026, 06:43 PM IST ISTKPT Industries - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 14, 2026, 06:36 PM IST ISTKPT Industries - Intimation Of Notice Of 50Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company.

Source: Dion Global

About KPT Industries

KPT Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/07/1976 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29130MH1976PLC019147 and registration number is 019147. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 173.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

  • Industry
    Engineering - General
  • Address
    Gat No.320, Mouje Agar, A/P & Taluka Shirol, Kolhapur District Maharashtra 416103
  • Contact
    kpt.ho@kpt.co.in
    www.kpt.co.in

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Prabha Kulkarni
    Chairperson & Director
  • Mr. Dilip Kulkarni
    Managing Director
  • Dr. Ketan Pai
    Director
  • Mr. Arjun Gadre
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Shishir Gosavi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Buch
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Niraj Shirgaokar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Rama Kirloskar
    Independent Director

FAQs on KPT Industries Share Price

What is the share price of KPT Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KPT Industries is ₹524.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is KPT Industries?

The KPT Industries is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of KPT Industries?

The market cap of KPT Industries is ₹178.16 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of KPT Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of KPT Industries are ₹550.00 and ₹511.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of KPT Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KPT Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KPT Industries is ₹808.00 and 52-week low of KPT Industries is ₹335.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the KPT Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The KPT Industries has shown returns of 3.08% over the past day, -11.29% for the past month, -4.41% over 3 months, -34.35% over 1 year, 13.75% across 3 years, and 30.47% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of KPT Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of KPT Industries are 21.55 and 6.15 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.29 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

KPT Industries News

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