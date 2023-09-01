Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.76
|21.22
|38.08
|32.45
|150.70
|376.83
|490.94
|2.46
|6.75
|15.04
|18.61
|22.72
|189.91
|152.49
|4.10
|11.14
|18.43
|27.76
|15.71
|264.01
|176.00
|4.44
|77.40
|182.33
|270.21
|353.36
|2,229.68
|2,721.09
|10.14
|20.53
|43.22
|122.49
|184.65
|164.81
|184.89
|0.96
|6.17
|33.54
|49.30
|87.25
|244.31
|244.31
|-3.54
|5.21
|-2.07
|7.54
|-3.47
|1,727.24
|18,579.25
|-0.47
|1.29
|43.42
|117.16
|131.52
|140.35
|16.27
|19.97
|8.39
|47.51
|67.83
|182.72
|659.40
|1,258.92
|0.55
|37.79
|139.07
|135.15
|160.16
|1,818.98
|2,609.47
|-0.67
|-4.44
|31.51
|27.71
|24.88
|48.40
|-48.09
|2.32
|-1.93
|16.29
|37.99
|10.05
|260.79
|190.80
|-0.65
|-0.48
|15.70
|26.97
|30.25
|15.06
|15.06
|2.61
|-8.64
|7.73
|56.77
|84.37
|167.04
|28.07
|25.63
|32.92
|115.29
|145.82
|309.18
|442.08
|90.17
|14.65
|22.14
|84.84
|119.08
|104.73
|1,824.82
|729.47
|17.77
|14.98
|94.03
|142.43
|272.65
|112.29
|157.10
|-2.59
|55.97
|54.25
|75.30
|192.43
|4,391.50
|4,391.50
|2.53
|6.03
|23.27
|26.67
|68.32
|573.29
|257.58
|-0.63
|0.93
|60.37
|89.97
|260.98
|1,158.37
|964.88
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|08 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
KPT Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/07/1976 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29130MH1976PLC019147 and registration number is 019147. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 116.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of KPT Industries Ltd. is ₹136.43 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of KPT Industries Ltd. is 14.39 and PB ratio of KPT Industries Ltd. is 3.11 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KPT Industries Ltd. is ₹401.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KPT Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KPT Industries Ltd. is ₹438.60 and 52-week low of KPT Industries Ltd. is ₹156.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.