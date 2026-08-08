Here's the live share price of KPT Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|KPT Industries
|4.34
|-11.29
|-4.41
|-18.61
|-34.35
|13.75
|30.47
|Thermax
|-6.26
|-13.89
|-3.08
|40.10
|21.71
|17.27
|24.38
|Indo-MIM
|12.05
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|5.35
|3.17
|PTC Industries
|7.49
|9.59
|13.15
|3.50
|27.62
|58.62
|78.35
|Craftsman Automation
|5.31
|14.24
|20.50
|32.80
|62.65
|30.63
|39.05
|Sansera Engineering
|16.07
|23.22
|52.50
|103.17
|204.74
|61.37
|36.54
|Inox India
|2.66
|8.60
|26.17
|68.32
|73.26
|27.76
|15.83
|Aequs
|8.26
|2.37
|22.63
|72.15
|64.03
|17.93
|10.40
|Azad Engineering
|8.13
|9.05
|10.68
|58.35
|59.00
|54.16
|29.66
|Engineers India
|8.23
|-0.89
|-7.87
|33.10
|18.49
|17.13
|26.36
|Ircon International
|4.40
|-1.16
|-18.54
|-15.94
|-21.56
|8.93
|24.43
|Tega Industries
|9.78
|0.35
|-0.85
|-9.29
|-11.14
|17.05
|17.57
|Kennametal India
|17.19
|16.12
|16.57
|57.37
|60.45
|5.50
|20.95
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|2.07
|10.09
|16.23
|41.83
|201.27
|56.13
|153.13
|Skipper
|-1.64
|-6.38
|7.49
|27.17
|0.90
|45.87
|42.72
|Balu Forge Industries
|6.47
|3.55
|-15.77
|-3.12
|-23.76
|38.11
|13.27
|Ion Exchange (India)
|-11.79
|-8.52
|-12.84
|-2.94
|-18.76
|-7.97
|8.70
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|0.44
|-14.48
|-6.52
|0.94
|-22.70
|-19.33
|-6.12
|Pitti Engineering
|0.83
|0.60
|-6.35
|3.34
|5.24
|22.21
|36.12
|Bondada Engineering
|-0.42
|-5.44
|-14.44
|-15.25
|-30.33
|115.03
|58.30
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, KPT Industries has declined 34.35% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%). From a 5 year perspective, KPT Industries has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|503.6
|501.62
|10
|507.96
|506.63
|20
|530.32
|511.14
|50
|493.46
|506.52
|100
|491.79
|515.54
|200
|557.06
|563.62
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, KPT Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.06%, FII holding rose to 0.15%, and public shareholding moved down to 55.31% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 24, 2026, 08:19 PM IST IST
|KPT Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Board Meeting For Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Qua
|Jul 14, 2026, 06:58 PM IST IST
|KPT Industries - Intimation Of Record Date & Book Closure For E-Voting & Dividend Pursuant To Regulation 42(1) & (2) Of SEBI
|Jul 14, 2026, 06:50 PM IST IST
|KPT Industries - Intimation Of Book Closure For E-Voting Pursuant To Regulation 42(1) & (2) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Di
|Jul 14, 2026, 06:43 PM IST IST
|KPT Industries - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 14, 2026, 06:36 PM IST IST
|KPT Industries - Intimation Of Notice Of 50Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company.
Source: Dion Global
KPT Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/07/1976 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29130MH1976PLC019147 and registration number is 019147. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 173.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KPT Industries is ₹524.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The KPT Industries is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of KPT Industries is ₹178.16 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of KPT Industries are ₹550.00 and ₹511.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KPT Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KPT Industries is ₹808.00 and 52-week low of KPT Industries is ₹335.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The KPT Industries has shown returns of 3.08% over the past day, -11.29% for the past month, -4.41% over 3 months, -34.35% over 1 year, 13.75% across 3 years, and 30.47% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of KPT Industries are 21.55 and 6.15 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.29 per annum.
Source: Dion Global