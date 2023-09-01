Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

KPT Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

KPT INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Engineering - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹401.25 Closed
0.933.7
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

KPT Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹400.00₹407.80
₹401.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹156.05₹438.60
₹401.25
Open Price
₹402.00
Prev. Close
₹397.55
Volume
4,931

KPT Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1406.03
  • R2410.82
  • R3413.83
  • Pivot
    403.02
  • S1398.23
  • S2395.22
  • S3390.43

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5202.18394.32
  • 10202.79391.78
  • 20197.32381.57
  • 50182.13355.63
  • 100153.94333.62
  • 200145.57297.29

KPT Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.7621.2238.0832.45150.70376.83490.94
2.466.7515.0418.6122.72189.91152.49
4.1011.1418.4327.7615.71264.01176.00
4.4477.40182.33270.21353.362,229.682,721.09
10.1420.5343.22122.49184.65164.81184.89
0.966.1733.5449.3087.25244.31244.31
-3.545.21-2.077.54-3.471,727.2418,579.25
-0.471.2943.42117.16131.52140.3516.27
19.978.3947.5167.83182.72659.401,258.92
0.5537.79139.07135.15160.161,818.982,609.47
-0.67-4.4431.5127.7124.8848.40-48.09
2.32-1.9316.2937.9910.05260.79190.80
-0.65-0.4815.7026.9730.2515.0615.06
2.61-8.647.7356.7784.37167.0428.07
25.6332.92115.29145.82309.18442.0890.17
14.6522.1484.84119.08104.731,824.82729.47
17.7714.9894.03142.43272.65112.29157.10
-2.5955.9754.2575.30192.434,391.504,391.50
2.536.0323.2726.6768.32573.29257.58
-0.630.9360.3789.97260.981,158.37964.88

KPT Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

KPT Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About KPT Industries Ltd.

KPT Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/07/1976 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29130MH1976PLC019147 and registration number is 019147. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 116.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. P A Kulkarni
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. D B Kulkarni
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. D C Shroff
    Independent Director
  • Mr. S S Shirgaokar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. S C Kirloskar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. K V Pai
    Director
  • Mrs. P P Kulkarni
    Woman Director

FAQs on KPT Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of KPT Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of KPT Industries Ltd. is ₹136.43 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of KPT Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of KPT Industries Ltd. is 14.39 and PB ratio of KPT Industries Ltd. is 3.11 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of KPT Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KPT Industries Ltd. is ₹401.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of KPT Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KPT Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KPT Industries Ltd. is ₹438.60 and 52-week low of KPT Industries Ltd. is ₹156.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data