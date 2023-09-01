Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/12/1961 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15314TN1961PLC004674 and registration number is 004674. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Flour milling. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 273.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills Ltd. is ₹82.15 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills Ltd. is 6.34 and PB ratio of Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills Ltd. is 1.41 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills Ltd. is ₹148.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills Ltd. is ₹176.90 and 52-week low of Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills Ltd. is ₹86.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.