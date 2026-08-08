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Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills Share Price

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BSE

KOVILPATTI LAKSHMI ROLLER FLOUR MILLS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Food Processing

Here's the live share price of Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹89.50 Closed
0.34₹ 0.30
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹87.20₹89.80
₹89.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹76.20₹145.00
₹89.50
Open Price
₹87.80
Prev. Close
₹89.20
Volume
2,169

Source: Dion Global

Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills		-1.59-8.53-23.01-5.57-27.74-15.032.67
Nestle India		2.004.624.3318.8937.7711.1611.10
Britannia Industries		1.871.25-5.09-5.540.715.788.70
Zydus Wellness		-7.46-7.365.8230.9338.1722.123.39
Bikaji Foods International		-2.58-2.92-7.30-6.72-14.369.0314.51
Orkla India		1.28-6.47-12.65-3.60-20.80-7.48-4.56
Hindustan Foods		-0.336.804.7412.866.160.198.58
Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities		8.8229.6710.04-1.12-25.735.9721.87
Gopal Snacks		1.571.08-17.48-7.72-24.15-8.59-5.24
Prataap Snacks		7.231.2723.0513.8735.8912.6711.44
ADF Foods		-3.53-15.89-2.2315.9513.975.789.12
Tasty Bite Eatables		2.378.9911.9623.08-11.96-12.39-11.57
Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)		-2.0513.3346.4311.6811.683.752.23
SKM Egg Products Export (India)		-5.83-24.3330.8521.7346.4217.2441.04
HMA Agro Industries		7.210.32-10.75-19.88-28.57-28.93-17.76
Krishival Foods		0-3.725.5615.628.16-0.48-0.29
Shah Foods		-9.5839.48119.48141.95189.2731.7265.70
Lotus Chocolate Company		-0.12-2.66-13.97-18.09-44.7224.3573.12
Hexagon Nutrition		2.27-5.1828.9928.9928.998.865.22
Apis India		-3.15-4.01-10.05-21.18255.01170.21135.57

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills has declined 27.74% compared to peers like Nestle India (37.77%), Britannia Industries (0.71%), Zydus Wellness (38.17%). From a 5 year perspective, Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills has underperformed peers relative to Nestle India (11.10%) and Britannia Industries (8.70%).

Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
591.0888.65
1094.1990.96
2095.4593.51
5098.1197.11
100101.5699.78
200103.29104.46

Source: Dion Global

Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 26.24% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 11:40 PM IST ISTKovilpatti Lakshmi - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation About Board Meeting - Unaudited Financial Result For The Quarter
Jul 22, 2026, 04:36 PM IST ISTKovilpatti Lakshmi - Intimation About GST Drop Order Against Clarification Raised By The GST Authorities - Reg
Jul 03, 2026, 08:09 PM IST ISTKovilpatti Lakshmi - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 11, 2026, 05:18 PM IST ISTKovilpatti Lakshmi - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
May 30, 2026, 06:37 AM IST ISTKovilpatti Lakshmi - Submission Presentation Prepared For Q4 FY 2025-26 - Reg

Source: Dion Global

About Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills

Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/12/1961 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15314TN1961PLC004674 and registration number is 004674. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Flour milling. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 410.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

  • Industry
    Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others
  • Address
    75/8, Benares Cape Road, Tirunelveli District Tamil Nadu 627352
  • Contact
    ho@klrf.in
    http://www.klrf.in

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sharath Jagannathan
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Rajkumar Agarwal
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Kalyani Jagannathan
    Director
  • Mr. R Kannan
    Director
  • Mr. Ashwin Chandran
    Director
  • Mr. Harsha Varadaraj
    Director
  • Mr. Vijayraghunath
    Director

FAQs on Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills Share Price

What is the share price of Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills is ₹89.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills?

The Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills?

The market cap of Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills is ₹80.92 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills are ₹89.80 and ₹87.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills is ₹145.00 and 52-week low of Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills is ₹76.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills performed historically in terms of returns?

The Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills has shown returns of 0.34% over the past day, -8.53% for the past month, -23.01% over 3 months, -27.74% over 1 year, -15.03% across 3 years, and 2.67% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills are 10.00 and 1.09 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.12 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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