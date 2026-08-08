Here's the live share price of Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills
|-1.59
|-8.53
|-23.01
|-5.57
|-27.74
|-15.03
|2.67
|Nestle India
|2.00
|4.62
|4.33
|18.89
|37.77
|11.16
|11.10
|Britannia Industries
|1.87
|1.25
|-5.09
|-5.54
|0.71
|5.78
|8.70
|Zydus Wellness
|-7.46
|-7.36
|5.82
|30.93
|38.17
|22.12
|3.39
|Bikaji Foods International
|-2.58
|-2.92
|-7.30
|-6.72
|-14.36
|9.03
|14.51
|Orkla India
|1.28
|-6.47
|-12.65
|-3.60
|-20.80
|-7.48
|-4.56
|Hindustan Foods
|-0.33
|6.80
|4.74
|12.86
|6.16
|0.19
|8.58
|Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities
|8.82
|29.67
|10.04
|-1.12
|-25.73
|5.97
|21.87
|Gopal Snacks
|1.57
|1.08
|-17.48
|-7.72
|-24.15
|-8.59
|-5.24
|Prataap Snacks
|7.23
|1.27
|23.05
|13.87
|35.89
|12.67
|11.44
|ADF Foods
|-3.53
|-15.89
|-2.23
|15.95
|13.97
|5.78
|9.12
|Tasty Bite Eatables
|2.37
|8.99
|11.96
|23.08
|-11.96
|-12.39
|-11.57
|Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)
|-2.05
|13.33
|46.43
|11.68
|11.68
|3.75
|2.23
|SKM Egg Products Export (India)
|-5.83
|-24.33
|30.85
|21.73
|46.42
|17.24
|41.04
|HMA Agro Industries
|7.21
|0.32
|-10.75
|-19.88
|-28.57
|-28.93
|-17.76
|Krishival Foods
|0
|-3.72
|5.56
|15.62
|8.16
|-0.48
|-0.29
|Shah Foods
|-9.58
|39.48
|119.48
|141.95
|189.27
|31.72
|65.70
|Lotus Chocolate Company
|-0.12
|-2.66
|-13.97
|-18.09
|-44.72
|24.35
|73.12
|Hexagon Nutrition
|2.27
|-5.18
|28.99
|28.99
|28.99
|8.86
|5.22
|Apis India
|-3.15
|-4.01
|-10.05
|-21.18
|255.01
|170.21
|135.57
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills has declined 27.74% compared to peers like Nestle India (37.77%), Britannia Industries (0.71%), Zydus Wellness (38.17%). From a 5 year perspective, Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills has underperformed peers relative to Nestle India (11.10%) and Britannia Industries (8.70%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|91.08
|88.65
|10
|94.19
|90.96
|20
|95.45
|93.51
|50
|98.11
|97.11
|100
|101.56
|99.78
|200
|103.29
|104.46
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 26.24% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:40 PM IST IST
|Kovilpatti Lakshmi - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation About Board Meeting - Unaudited Financial Result For The Quarter
|Jul 22, 2026, 04:36 PM IST IST
|Kovilpatti Lakshmi - Intimation About GST Drop Order Against Clarification Raised By The GST Authorities - Reg
|Jul 03, 2026, 08:09 PM IST IST
|Kovilpatti Lakshmi - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 11, 2026, 05:18 PM IST IST
|Kovilpatti Lakshmi - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|May 30, 2026, 06:37 AM IST IST
|Kovilpatti Lakshmi - Submission Presentation Prepared For Q4 FY 2025-26 - Reg
Source: Dion Global
Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/12/1961 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15314TN1961PLC004674 and registration number is 004674. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Flour milling. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 410.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills is ₹89.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills is ₹80.92 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills are ₹89.80 and ₹87.20.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills is ₹145.00 and 52-week low of Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills is ₹76.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills has shown returns of 0.34% over the past day, -8.53% for the past month, -23.01% over 3 months, -27.74% over 1 year, -15.03% across 3 years, and 2.67% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills are 10.00 and 1.09 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.12 per annum.
Source: Dion Global