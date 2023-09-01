Follow Us

Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

KOVILPATTI LAKSHMI ROLLER FLOUR MILLS LTD.

Sector : Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹148.25 Closed
-1.72-2.6
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹148.00₹154.40
₹148.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹86.50₹176.90
₹148.25
Open Price
₹154.40
Prev. Close
₹150.85
Volume
8,185

Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1152.43
  • R2156.62
  • R3158.83
  • Pivot
    150.22
  • S1146.03
  • S2143.82
  • S3139.63

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5110.19147.14
  • 10111.33144.89
  • 20109.24142.73
  • 50106.26138.12
  • 10089.81133.31
  • 20083.05125.57

Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
7.701.9310.8435.5730.50254.67199.19
-1.26-3.010.3516.7111.1435.4894.09
-0.89-6.91-3.142.3920.6618.8436.66
-1.7312.5134.8432.0217.68108.45106.52
3.191.917.0530.798.9460.1160.11
3.060.8227.7335.3353.7453.7453.74
-0.64-1.3211.689.26-7.74-1.08-17.12
2.493.88-2.0212.700.9615.8315.83
1.69-2.70-2.89-4.1621.93265.24592.07
6.927.4315.7431.94-5.08-10.19-10.19
-0.8416.2833.23102.21200.8574.9674.96
0.50-0.0743.3852.7835.2721.4921.49
-4.0117.6342.9782.6133.4938.5262.09
22.3826.7230.4930.4930.4930.4930.49
2.49-1.1624.9848.3849.93197.93299.78
2.761.1322.0376.1054.5243.19-16.50
-2.3613.8798.86149.1582.4689.78-35.35
0.210.530.9522.4276.50175.1664.61
4.4210.0519.0419.7916.4455.79-17.92
-1.70-4.240.193.147.60289.74385.59

Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills Ltd. Share Holdings

Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills Ltd.

Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/12/1961 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15314TN1961PLC004674 and registration number is 004674. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Flour milling. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 273.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

  • Industry
    Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others
  • Address
    75/8, Benares Cape Road, Gangaikondan, Tirunelveli District Tamil Nadu 627352
  • Contact
    ho@klrf.inhttp://www.klrf.in

Management

  • Mr. Suresh Jagannathan
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Sharath Jagannathan
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sudarsan Varadaraj
    Director
  • Mr. K Gnanasekaran
    Director
  • Ms. Kalyani Jagannathan
    Director
  • Mr. R Kannan
    Director
  • Mr. Ashwin Chandran
    Director

FAQs on Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills Ltd.?

The market cap of Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills Ltd. is ₹82.15 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills Ltd. is 6.34 and PB ratio of Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills Ltd. is 1.41 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills Ltd. is ₹148.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills Ltd. is ₹176.90 and 52-week low of Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills Ltd. is ₹86.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

