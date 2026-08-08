What is the share price of Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills is ₹89.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills? The Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills? The market cap of Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills is ₹80.92 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills? Today’s highest and lowest price of Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills are ₹89.80 and ₹87.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills is ₹145.00 and 52-week low of Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills is ₹76.20 as on .

How has the Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills performed historically in terms of returns? The Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills has shown returns of 0.34% over the past day, -8.53% for the past month, -23.01% over 3 months, -27.74% over 1 year, -15.03% across 3 years, and 2.67% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills are 10.00 and 1.09 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.12 per annum.

Source: Dion Global