What is the share price of Kotia Enterprises? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kotia Enterprises is ₹31.45 as on .

What kind of stock is Kotia Enterprises? The Kotia Enterprises is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kotia Enterprises? The market cap of Kotia Enterprises is ₹22.08 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Kotia Enterprises? Today’s highest and lowest price of Kotia Enterprises are ₹32.11 and ₹31.45.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kotia Enterprises? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kotia Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kotia Enterprises is ₹40.38 and 52-week low of Kotia Enterprises is ₹21.88 as on .

How has the Kotia Enterprises performed historically in terms of returns? The Kotia Enterprises has shown returns of -0.1% over the past day, 17.48% for the past month, 12.32% over 3 months, 16.48% over 1 year, 31.95% across 3 years, and 17.29% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kotia Enterprises? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kotia Enterprises are -8.84 and 0.76 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global