Here's the live share price of Kotia Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Kotia Enterprises
|4.07
|17.48
|12.32
|6.90
|16.48
|31.95
|17.29
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.30
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41.00
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.90
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.50
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.30
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.30
|14.21
|53.80
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.70
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.40
|5.80
|3.60
|5.90
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.30
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Kotia Enterprises has gained 16.48% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Kotia Enterprises has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|29.68
|30.75
|10
|28.16
|29.59
|20
|26.93
|28.4
|50
|27.77
|27.75
|100
|27.12
|28
|200
|29.75
|27.88
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Kotia Enterprises remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 99.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 05:19 PM IST IST
|Kotia Enterprises - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Of The Company Held On Friday, July 31, 2026, At 1
|Jul 06, 2026, 06:33 PM IST IST
|Kotia Enterprises - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 06, 2026, 06:10 AM IST IST
|Kotia Enterprises - Undertaking Regarding Website Of The Company Is Functional And Updated
|Jun 25, 2026, 07:27 PM IST IST
|Kotia Enterprises - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
|May 29, 2026, 09:54 PM IST IST
|Kotia Enterprises - Declaration On Qualified Opinion In The Auditor'S Report For The Financial Year 2025-26
Source: Dion Global
Kotia Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/07/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110DL1980PLC010678 and registration number is 010678. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading & Distributors. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kotia Enterprises is ₹31.45 as on Aug 05, 2026.
The Kotia Enterprises is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Kotia Enterprises is ₹22.08 Cr as on Aug 05, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Kotia Enterprises are ₹32.11 and ₹31.45.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kotia Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kotia Enterprises is ₹40.38 and 52-week low of Kotia Enterprises is ₹21.88 as on Aug 05, 2026.
The Kotia Enterprises has shown returns of -0.1% over the past day, 17.48% for the past month, 12.32% over 3 months, 16.48% over 1 year, 31.95% across 3 years, and 17.29% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kotia Enterprises are -8.84 and 0.76 on Aug 05, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global