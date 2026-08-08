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Kotia Enterprises Share Price

NSE
BSE

KOTIA ENTERPRISES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Kotia Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹31.45 Closed
-0.10₹ -0.03
As on Aug 05, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Kotia Enterprises Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹31.45₹32.11
₹31.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹21.88₹40.38
₹31.45
Open Price
₹32.11
Prev. Close
₹31.48
Volume
113

Source: Dion Global

Kotia Enterprises Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Kotia Enterprises		4.0717.4812.326.9016.4831.9517.29
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.3029.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.0541.006.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.90-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.50250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.3024.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.3014.2153.8059.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.700.2793.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.405.803.605.9011.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.3025.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Kotia Enterprises has gained 16.48% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Kotia Enterprises has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

Kotia Enterprises Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Kotia Enterprises Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
529.6830.75
1028.1629.59
2026.9328.4
5027.7727.75
10027.1228
20029.7527.88

Source: Dion Global

Kotia Enterprises Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Kotia Enterprises remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 99.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Kotia Enterprises Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 05:19 PM IST ISTKotia Enterprises - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Of The Company Held On Friday, July 31, 2026, At 1
Jul 06, 2026, 06:33 PM IST ISTKotia Enterprises - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 06, 2026, 06:10 AM IST ISTKotia Enterprises - Undertaking Regarding Website Of The Company Is Functional And Updated
Jun 25, 2026, 07:27 PM IST ISTKotia Enterprises - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
May 29, 2026, 09:54 PM IST ISTKotia Enterprises - Declaration On Qualified Opinion In The Auditor'S Report For The Financial Year 2025-26

Source: Dion Global

About Kotia Enterprises

Kotia Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/07/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110DL1980PLC010678 and registration number is 010678. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading & Distributors. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vikas Bansal
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Preeti
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Nikita Sinha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anil Gupta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Kotia Enterprises Share Price

What is the share price of Kotia Enterprises?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kotia Enterprises is ₹31.45 as on Aug 05, 2026.

What kind of stock is Kotia Enterprises?

The Kotia Enterprises is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kotia Enterprises?

The market cap of Kotia Enterprises is ₹22.08 Cr as on Aug 05, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Kotia Enterprises?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Kotia Enterprises are ₹32.11 and ₹31.45.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kotia Enterprises?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kotia Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kotia Enterprises is ₹40.38 and 52-week low of Kotia Enterprises is ₹21.88 as on Aug 05, 2026.

How has the Kotia Enterprises performed historically in terms of returns?

The Kotia Enterprises has shown returns of -0.1% over the past day, 17.48% for the past month, 12.32% over 3 months, 16.48% over 1 year, 31.95% across 3 years, and 17.29% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kotia Enterprises?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kotia Enterprises are -8.84 and 0.76 on Aug 05, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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