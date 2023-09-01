Follow Us

KOTIA ENTERPRISES LTD.

Sector : Electric Equipment - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹13.01 Closed
00
As on Aug 28, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Kotia Enterprises Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹13.01₹13.01
₹13.01
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10.51₹16.15
₹13.01
Open Price
₹13.01
Prev. Close
₹13.01
Volume
0

Kotia Enterprises Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R113.01
  • R213.01
  • R313.01
  • Pivot
    13.01
  • S113.01
  • S213.01
  • S313.01

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 512.8713.31
  • 1012.0613.21
  • 2011.4413.1
  • 5013.0313.19
  • 10014.913.58
  • 20014.414.38

Kotia Enterprises Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0-4.974.08-17.4023.798.42-26.70
1.17-5.068.8129.5525.95354.25228.79
5.644.703.8413.89-0.12122.5393.32
1.744.259.5138.1887.441,871.00624.21
0.754.0110.87-1.91-24.8113.7321.74
-0.0310.8324.2926.0436.9486.0343.22
4.4424.7140.84115.39143.97312.35227.63
0.581.30-2.51-14.71-8.3417.1337.85
0.60-9.05-6.37-6.37-6.37-6.37-6.37
4.365.1029.8560.1357.2592.91-11.00
8.9114.53147.71170.49225.12576.20192.10
16.7827.3234.1123.507.0798.6434.42
-2.83-3.8061.8387.0870.37305.88159.09
4.4774.42174.80173.54347.62347.62347.62
-1.89-1.63-0.5461.15154.86833.84393.36
0.2116.4719.3755.7269.21303.28146.73
-0.10-5.1627.1415.33-18.81247.09203.62
3.65-20.0941.86510.76639.373,591.782,350.00
2.9215.1137.7451.3035.75521.66189.67
35.2919.5136.2444.00123.15153.12153.12

Kotia Enterprises Ltd. Share Holdings

Kotia Enterprises Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
02 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Kotia Enterprises Ltd.

Kotia Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/07/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110DL1980PLC010678 and registration number is 010678. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electric Equipment - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Manoj Kumar Bansal
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. Ankit Agarwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Paaven Bansal
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Khushboo Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anil Gupta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Kotia Enterprises Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Kotia Enterprises Ltd.?

The market cap of Kotia Enterprises Ltd. is ₹9.13 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kotia Enterprises Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Kotia Enterprises Ltd. is 41.04 and PB ratio of Kotia Enterprises Ltd. is 0.95 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the share price of Kotia Enterprises Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kotia Enterprises Ltd. is ₹13.01 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kotia Enterprises Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kotia Enterprises Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kotia Enterprises Ltd. is ₹16.15 and 52-week low of Kotia Enterprises Ltd. is ₹10.51 as on Aug 28, 2023.

