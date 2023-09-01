Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|-4.97
|4.08
|-17.40
|23.79
|8.42
|-26.70
|1.17
|-5.06
|8.81
|29.55
|25.95
|354.25
|228.79
|5.64
|4.70
|3.84
|13.89
|-0.12
|122.53
|93.32
|1.74
|4.25
|9.51
|38.18
|87.44
|1,871.00
|624.21
|0.75
|4.01
|10.87
|-1.91
|-24.81
|13.73
|21.74
|-0.03
|10.83
|24.29
|26.04
|36.94
|86.03
|43.22
|4.44
|24.71
|40.84
|115.39
|143.97
|312.35
|227.63
|0.58
|1.30
|-2.51
|-14.71
|-8.34
|17.13
|37.85
|0.60
|-9.05
|-6.37
|-6.37
|-6.37
|-6.37
|-6.37
|4.36
|5.10
|29.85
|60.13
|57.25
|92.91
|-11.00
|8.91
|14.53
|147.71
|170.49
|225.12
|576.20
|192.10
|16.78
|27.32
|34.11
|23.50
|7.07
|98.64
|34.42
|-2.83
|-3.80
|61.83
|87.08
|70.37
|305.88
|159.09
|4.47
|74.42
|174.80
|173.54
|347.62
|347.62
|347.62
|-1.89
|-1.63
|-0.54
|61.15
|154.86
|833.84
|393.36
|0.21
|16.47
|19.37
|55.72
|69.21
|303.28
|146.73
|-0.10
|-5.16
|27.14
|15.33
|-18.81
|247.09
|203.62
|3.65
|-20.09
|41.86
|510.76
|639.37
|3,591.78
|2,350.00
|2.92
|15.11
|37.74
|51.30
|35.75
|521.66
|189.67
|35.29
|19.51
|36.24
|44.00
|123.15
|153.12
|153.12
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|08 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|02 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Kotia Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/07/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110DL1980PLC010678 and registration number is 010678. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electric Equipment - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Kotia Enterprises Ltd. is ₹9.13 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.
P/E ratio of Kotia Enterprises Ltd. is 41.04 and PB ratio of Kotia Enterprises Ltd. is 0.95 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kotia Enterprises Ltd. is ₹13.01 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kotia Enterprises Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kotia Enterprises Ltd. is ₹16.15 and 52-week low of Kotia Enterprises Ltd. is ₹10.51 as on Aug 28, 2023.