Here's the live share price of Kothari Products along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|67.53
|67.75
|10
|67.76
|67.8
|20
|68.13
|68.21
|50
|70.31
|69.22
|100
|68.97
|70.08
|200
|73.38
|72.23
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Kothari Products remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 21, 2026, 06:52 PM IST IST
|Kothari Products - Board Meeting Intimation for INTIMATION OF BOARD MEETING
|Jul 09, 2026, 09:43 PM IST IST
|Kothari Products - SHAREHOLDING OF NON PROMOTER AS ON 30.06.2026
|Jul 09, 2026, 09:42 PM IST IST
|Kothari Products - SHAREHOLDING OF NON PROMOTER AS ON 30.06.2026
|Jul 09, 2026, 09:39 PM IST IST
|Kothari Products - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 29, 2026, 10:16 PM IST IST
|Kothari Products - RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31.03.2026
Source: Dion Global
Kothari Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/09/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L16008UP1983PLC006254 and registration number is 006254. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of computers, computer peripheral equipment and software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 328.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 59.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kothari Products is ₹70.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kothari Products is operating in the Tobacco Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Kothari Products is ₹420.20 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Kothari Products are ₹71.64 and ₹68.75.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kothari Products stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kothari Products is ₹108.50 and 52-week low of Kothari Products is ₹55.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kothari Products has shown returns of 2.53% over the past day, 3.27% for the past month, -6.13% over 3 months, -7.7% over 1 year, 8.71% across 3 years, and 5.13% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kothari Products are 13.62 and 0.36 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global