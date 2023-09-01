What is the Market Cap of Kothari Products Ltd.? The market cap of Kothari Products Ltd. is ₹383.79 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kothari Products Ltd.? P/E ratio of Kothari Products Ltd. is 47.38 and PB ratio of Kothari Products Ltd. is 0.4 as on .

What is the share price of Kothari Products Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kothari Products Ltd. is ₹128.60 as on .