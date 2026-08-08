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Kothari Products Share Price

NSE
BSE

KOTHARI PRODUCTS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Tobacco

Here's the live share price of Kothari Products along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹70.40 Closed
2.53₹ 1.74
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Kothari Products Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹68.75₹71.64
₹70.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹55.25₹108.50
₹70.40
Open Price
₹68.75
Prev. Close
₹68.66
Volume
331

Source: Dion Global

Kothari Products Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Kothari Products		5.144.27-6.75-2.56-7.948.715.13

Source: Dion Global

Kothari Products Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Kothari Products Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
567.5367.75
1067.7667.8
2068.1368.21
5070.3169.22
10068.9770.08
20073.3872.23

Source: Dion Global

Kothari Products Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Kothari Products remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Kothari Products Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 21, 2026, 06:52 PM IST ISTKothari Products - Board Meeting Intimation for INTIMATION OF BOARD MEETING
Jul 09, 2026, 09:43 PM IST ISTKothari Products - SHAREHOLDING OF NON PROMOTER AS ON 30.06.2026
Jul 09, 2026, 09:42 PM IST ISTKothari Products - SHAREHOLDING OF NON PROMOTER AS ON 30.06.2026
Jul 09, 2026, 09:39 PM IST ISTKothari Products - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 29, 2026, 10:16 PM IST ISTKothari Products - RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31.03.2026

Source: Dion Global

About Kothari Products

Kothari Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/09/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L16008UP1983PLC006254 and registration number is 006254. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of computers, computer peripheral equipment and software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 328.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 59.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Deepak Kothari
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Mitesh Kothari
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Poonam Acharya
    Director
  • Mr. Deepak Gambhirdas Gandhi
    Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Kumar
    Director
  • Mr. Jayant Chaturvedi
    Director

FAQs on Kothari Products Share Price

What is the share price of Kothari Products?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kothari Products is ₹70.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Kothari Products?

The Kothari Products is operating in the Tobacco Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kothari Products?

The market cap of Kothari Products is ₹420.20 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Kothari Products?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Kothari Products are ₹71.64 and ₹68.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kothari Products?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kothari Products stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kothari Products is ₹108.50 and 52-week low of Kothari Products is ₹55.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Kothari Products performed historically in terms of returns?

The Kothari Products has shown returns of 2.53% over the past day, 3.27% for the past month, -6.13% over 3 months, -7.7% over 1 year, 8.71% across 3 years, and 5.13% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kothari Products?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kothari Products are 13.62 and 0.36 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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