Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Kothari Products Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

KOTHARI PRODUCTS LTD.

Sector : Pan Masala/Tobacco Products | Smallcap | NSE
₹128.60 Closed
-1.27-1.65
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Kothari Products Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹128.00₹132.75
₹128.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹99.90₹157.30
₹128.60
Open Price
₹130.25
Prev. Close
₹130.25
Volume
21,144

Kothari Products Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1131.45
  • R2134.45
  • R3136.15
  • Pivot
    129.75
  • S1126.75
  • S2125.05
  • S3122.05

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5116.1127.7
  • 10116.15125.45
  • 20114.55121.21
  • 50132.73114.89
  • 100114.04113.56
  • 200113.33114.21

Kothari Products Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Name
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y

Kothari Products Ltd. Share Holdings

Kothari Products Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
23 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Kothari Products Ltd.

Kothari Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/09/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L16008UP1983PLC006254 and registration number is 006254. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of computers, computer peripheral equipment and software. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1079.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.84 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Deepak Kothari
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Mitesh Kothari
    Executive Director
  • Dr. Avinash Gupta
    Director
  • Mr. Pramod Kumar Tandon
    Director
  • Mr. Vikas Chaturvedi
    Director
  • Mrs. Poonam Acharya
    Director

FAQs on Kothari Products Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Kothari Products Ltd.?

The market cap of Kothari Products Ltd. is ₹383.79 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kothari Products Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Kothari Products Ltd. is 47.38 and PB ratio of Kothari Products Ltd. is 0.4 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Kothari Products Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kothari Products Ltd. is ₹128.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kothari Products Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kothari Products Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kothari Products Ltd. is ₹157.30 and 52-week low of Kothari Products Ltd. is ₹99.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data