MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|23 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Kothari Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/09/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L16008UP1983PLC006254 and registration number is 006254. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of computers, computer peripheral equipment and software. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1079.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.84 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Kothari Products Ltd. is ₹383.79 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Kothari Products Ltd. is 47.38 and PB ratio of Kothari Products Ltd. is 0.4 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kothari Products Ltd. is ₹128.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kothari Products Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kothari Products Ltd. is ₹157.30 and 52-week low of Kothari Products Ltd. is ₹99.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.