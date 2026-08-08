What is the share price of Kothari Products? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kothari Products is ₹70.40 as on .

What kind of stock is Kothari Products? The Kothari Products is operating in the Tobacco Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kothari Products? The market cap of Kothari Products is ₹420.20 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Kothari Products? Today’s highest and lowest price of Kothari Products are ₹71.64 and ₹68.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kothari Products? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kothari Products stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kothari Products is ₹108.50 and 52-week low of Kothari Products is ₹55.25 as on .

How has the Kothari Products performed historically in terms of returns? The Kothari Products has shown returns of 2.53% over the past day, 3.27% for the past month, -6.13% over 3 months, -7.7% over 1 year, 8.71% across 3 years, and 5.13% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kothari Products? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kothari Products are 13.62 and 0.36 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global