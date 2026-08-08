Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Kothari Petrochemicals Share Price

NSE
BSE

KOTHARI PETROCHEMICALS

Smallcap | NSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Petrochemicals

Here's the live share price of Kothari Petrochemicals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹149.52 Closed
-0.01₹ -0.01
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:59 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Kothari Petrochemicals Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹148.00₹155.47
₹149.52
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹94.75₹174.00
₹149.52
Open Price
₹151.00
Prev. Close
₹149.53
Volume
2,14,333

Source: Dion Global

Kothari Petrochemicals Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Kothari Petrochemicals		6.918.819.1521.72-4.3114.8521.12
Supreme Petrochem		-1.64-4.24-5.349.70-8.2715.5815.54
Rain Industries		-0.0310.9465.5733.8536.4511.32-1.69
Styrenix Performance Materials		-8.86-0.69-2.7418.54-19.7327.679.56
Bhansali Engineering Polymers		6.5125.5025.6341.9213.0913.53-1.87
Chemplast Sanmar		-5.44-10.26-21.43-35.06-55.32-25.83-19.27
NOCIL		2.73-4.27-10.6912.30-3.25-9.63-9.94
Platinum Industries		-0.50-5.28-12.63-4.97-18.850.530.32
Manali Petrochemicals		-0.392.8814.107.901.21-0.16-8.45
Signet Industries		29.5944.8830.3935.2019.2614.934.75
Aeron Composite		1.17-7.81-22.10-21.63-27.70-20.92-13.13
ARC Insulation & Insulators		1.90-8.54-41.86-36.87-72.78-35.19-22.91
Ahimsa Industries		-5.00-5.009.293.356.4739.491.22

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Kothari Petrochemicals has declined 4.31% compared to peers like Supreme Petrochem (-8.27%), Rain Industries (36.45%), Styrenix Performance Materials (-19.73%). From a 5 year perspective, Kothari Petrochemicals has outperformed peers relative to Supreme Petrochem (15.54%) and Rain Industries (-1.69%).

Kothari Petrochemicals Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Kothari Petrochemicals Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5138.73142.32
10135.08139.25
20133.23135.55
50126.85130.86
100125.22128.68
200126.92132.02

Source: Dion Global

Kothari Petrochemicals Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Kothari Petrochemicals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.10%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 27.69% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Kothari Petrochemicals Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Kothari Petrochemicals fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Kothari Petrochemicals

Kothari Petrochemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/04/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L11101TN1989PLC017347 and registration number is 017347. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of polymer/ synthetic / pvc water storage tanks. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 591.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 59.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Nina B Kothari
    Chairperson & Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Arjun B Kothari
    Managing Director
  • Mr. M Rajavel
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. V V Surya Rau
    Independent Director
  • Mr. S Sundarraman
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Brij Mohan Bansal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gautam Roy
    Independent Director

FAQs on Kothari Petrochemicals Share Price

What is the share price of Kothari Petrochemicals?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kothari Petrochemicals is ₹149.52 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Kothari Petrochemicals?

The Kothari Petrochemicals is operating in the Petrochemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kothari Petrochemicals?

The market cap of Kothari Petrochemicals is ₹879.87 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Kothari Petrochemicals?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Kothari Petrochemicals are ₹155.47 and ₹148.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kothari Petrochemicals?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kothari Petrochemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kothari Petrochemicals is ₹174.00 and 52-week low of Kothari Petrochemicals is ₹94.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Kothari Petrochemicals performed historically in terms of returns?

The Kothari Petrochemicals has shown returns of -0.01% over the past day, 8.81% for the past month, 9.15% over 3 months, -4.31% over 1 year, 14.85% across 3 years, and 21.12% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kothari Petrochemicals?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kothari Petrochemicals are 0.00 and 12.96 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.84 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Kothari Petrochemicals News

More Kothari Petrochemicals News
Market Pulse