Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|17.66
|27.54
|94.19
|90.83
|68.08
|729.41
|437.71
|1.77
|-6.47
|10.76
|-1.37
|-24.60
|63.84
|36.24
|8.96
|6.17
|35.83
|30.83
|23.26
|372.43
|280.53
|1.73
|17.94
|18.46
|35.81
|26.04
|-1.15
|-1.15
|4.07
|-3.49
|-2.64
|-0.70
|-19.72
|72.50
|26.50
|7.09
|7.27
|-11.61
|34.25
|5.81
|141.09
|7.65
|-0.65
|-7.15
|26.06
|48.48
|19.07
|117.33
|35.89
|9.03
|2.10
|2.87
|0.44
|-27.41
|184.17
|74.87
|1.46
|21.07
|33.13
|57.28
|32.61
|32.61
|32.61
|1.69
|9.16
|3.43
|32.01
|15.71
|141.85
|-5.85
|13.00
|-15.67
|-50.66
|-72.97
|-65.12
|32.90
|-5.83
|0
|59.26
|65.38
|27.00
|1.35
|-31.12
|-28.33
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|07 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|02 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Kothari Petrochemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/04/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L11101TN1989PLC017347 and registration number is 017347. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of polymer/ synthetic / pvc water storage tanks. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 381.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 59.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Kothari Petrochemicals Ltd. is ₹747.06 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Kothari Petrochemicals Ltd. is 14.41 and PB ratio of Kothari Petrochemicals Ltd. is 3.9 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kothari Petrochemicals Ltd. is ₹126.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kothari Petrochemicals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kothari Petrochemicals Ltd. is ₹126.45 and 52-week low of Kothari Petrochemicals Ltd. is ₹54.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.