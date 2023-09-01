What is the Market Cap of Kothari Petrochemicals Ltd.? The market cap of Kothari Petrochemicals Ltd. is ₹747.06 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kothari Petrochemicals Ltd.? P/E ratio of Kothari Petrochemicals Ltd. is 14.41 and PB ratio of Kothari Petrochemicals Ltd. is 3.9 as on .

What is the share price of Kothari Petrochemicals Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kothari Petrochemicals Ltd. is ₹126.95 as on .