What is the share price of Kothari Petrochemicals? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kothari Petrochemicals is ₹149.52 as on .

What kind of stock is Kothari Petrochemicals? The Kothari Petrochemicals is operating in the Petrochemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kothari Petrochemicals? The market cap of Kothari Petrochemicals is ₹879.87 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Kothari Petrochemicals? Today’s highest and lowest price of Kothari Petrochemicals are ₹155.47 and ₹148.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kothari Petrochemicals? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kothari Petrochemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kothari Petrochemicals is ₹174.00 and 52-week low of Kothari Petrochemicals is ₹94.75 as on .

How has the Kothari Petrochemicals performed historically in terms of returns? The Kothari Petrochemicals has shown returns of -0.01% over the past day, 8.81% for the past month, 9.15% over 3 months, -4.31% over 1 year, 14.85% across 3 years, and 21.12% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kothari Petrochemicals? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kothari Petrochemicals are 0.00 and 12.96 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.84 per annum.

Source: Dion Global