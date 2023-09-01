Follow Us

Kothari Petrochemicals Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

KOTHARI PETROCHEMICALS LTD.

Sector : Petrochem - Polymers | Smallcap | NSE
₹126.95 Closed
4.535.5
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Kothari Petrochemicals Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹122.00₹128.50
₹126.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹54.40₹126.45
₹126.95
Open Price
₹122.35
Prev. Close
₹121.45
Volume
7,56,388

Kothari Petrochemicals Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1129.47
  • R2132.23
  • R3135.97
  • Pivot
    125.73
  • S1122.97
  • S2119.23
  • S3116.47

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 567.72115.75
  • 1069.53112.35
  • 2070.49107.98
  • 5074.1597.18
  • 10077.9686.89
  • 20085.8979.55

Kothari Petrochemicals Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
17.6627.5494.1990.8368.08729.41437.71
1.77-6.4710.76-1.37-24.6063.8436.24
8.966.1735.8330.8323.26372.43280.53
1.7317.9418.4635.8126.04-1.15-1.15
4.07-3.49-2.64-0.70-19.7272.5026.50
7.097.27-11.6134.255.81141.097.65
-0.65-7.1526.0648.4819.07117.3335.89
9.032.102.870.44-27.41184.1774.87
1.4621.0733.1357.2832.6132.6132.61
1.699.163.4332.0115.71141.85-5.85
13.00-15.67-50.66-72.97-65.1232.90-5.83
059.2665.3827.001.35-31.12-28.33

Kothari Petrochemicals Ltd. Share Holdings

Kothari Petrochemicals Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
02 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Kothari Petrochemicals Ltd.

Kothari Petrochemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/04/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L11101TN1989PLC017347 and registration number is 017347. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of polymer/ synthetic / pvc water storage tanks. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 381.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 59.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Nina B Kothari
    Chairperson
  • Mr. Arjun B Kothari
    Managing Director
  • Mr. S Sundarraman
    Independent Director
  • Mr. V V Surya Rau
    Independent Director
  • Mr. M Rajavel
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Brij Mohan Bansal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gautam Roy
    Independent Director

FAQs on Kothari Petrochemicals Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Kothari Petrochemicals Ltd.?

The market cap of Kothari Petrochemicals Ltd. is ₹747.06 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kothari Petrochemicals Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Kothari Petrochemicals Ltd. is 14.41 and PB ratio of Kothari Petrochemicals Ltd. is 3.9 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Kothari Petrochemicals Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kothari Petrochemicals Ltd. is ₹126.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kothari Petrochemicals Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kothari Petrochemicals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kothari Petrochemicals Ltd. is ₹126.45 and 52-week low of Kothari Petrochemicals Ltd. is ₹54.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

