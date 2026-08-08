Here's the live share price of Kothari Petrochemicals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Kothari Petrochemicals
|6.91
|8.81
|9.15
|21.72
|-4.31
|14.85
|21.12
|Supreme Petrochem
|-1.64
|-4.24
|-5.34
|9.70
|-8.27
|15.58
|15.54
|Rain Industries
|-0.03
|10.94
|65.57
|33.85
|36.45
|11.32
|-1.69
|Styrenix Performance Materials
|-8.86
|-0.69
|-2.74
|18.54
|-19.73
|27.67
|9.56
|Bhansali Engineering Polymers
|6.51
|25.50
|25.63
|41.92
|13.09
|13.53
|-1.87
|Chemplast Sanmar
|-5.44
|-10.26
|-21.43
|-35.06
|-55.32
|-25.83
|-19.27
|NOCIL
|2.73
|-4.27
|-10.69
|12.30
|-3.25
|-9.63
|-9.94
|Platinum Industries
|-0.50
|-5.28
|-12.63
|-4.97
|-18.85
|0.53
|0.32
|Manali Petrochemicals
|-0.39
|2.88
|14.10
|7.90
|1.21
|-0.16
|-8.45
|Signet Industries
|29.59
|44.88
|30.39
|35.20
|19.26
|14.93
|4.75
|Aeron Composite
|1.17
|-7.81
|-22.10
|-21.63
|-27.70
|-20.92
|-13.13
|ARC Insulation & Insulators
|1.90
|-8.54
|-41.86
|-36.87
|-72.78
|-35.19
|-22.91
|Ahimsa Industries
|-5.00
|-5.00
|9.29
|3.35
|6.47
|39.49
|1.22
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Kothari Petrochemicals has declined 4.31% compared to peers like Supreme Petrochem (-8.27%), Rain Industries (36.45%), Styrenix Performance Materials (-19.73%). From a 5 year perspective, Kothari Petrochemicals has outperformed peers relative to Supreme Petrochem (15.54%) and Rain Industries (-1.69%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|138.73
|142.32
|10
|135.08
|139.25
|20
|133.23
|135.55
|50
|126.85
|130.86
|100
|125.22
|128.68
|200
|126.92
|132.02
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Kothari Petrochemicals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.10%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 27.69% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Kothari Petrochemicals fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Kothari Petrochemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/04/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L11101TN1989PLC017347 and registration number is 017347. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of polymer/ synthetic / pvc water storage tanks. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 591.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 59.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kothari Petrochemicals is ₹149.52 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kothari Petrochemicals is operating in the Petrochemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Kothari Petrochemicals is ₹879.87 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Kothari Petrochemicals are ₹155.47 and ₹148.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kothari Petrochemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kothari Petrochemicals is ₹174.00 and 52-week low of Kothari Petrochemicals is ₹94.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kothari Petrochemicals has shown returns of -0.01% over the past day, 8.81% for the past month, 9.15% over 3 months, -4.31% over 1 year, 14.85% across 3 years, and 21.12% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kothari Petrochemicals are 0.00 and 12.96 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.84 per annum.
Source: Dion Global