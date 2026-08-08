Here's the live share price of Kothari Fermentation & Biochem along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Kothari Fermentation & Biochem
|-9.73
|2.23
|4.11
|3.55
|-32.23
|-13.22
|-11.51
|Nestle India
|2
|6.24
|3.9
|18.89
|40.33
|11.16
|11.1
|Britannia Industries
|1.87
|3.72
|-0.08
|-5.54
|2.44
|5.78
|8.7
|Zydus Wellness
|-7.46
|-4.72
|3.26
|30.93
|37.64
|22.12
|3.39
|Bikaji Foods International
|-2.58
|-2.84
|-6.97
|-6.72
|-13.53
|9.03
|14.51
|Orkla India
|1.28
|-5.62
|-12.47
|-3.6
|-20.8
|-7.48
|-4.56
|Hindustan Foods
|-0.33
|7.17
|4.95
|12.86
|7.05
|0.19
|8.58
|Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities
|8.82
|34.2
|10.97
|-1.12
|-22.61
|5.97
|21.87
|Gopal Snacks
|1.57
|2.12
|-17.39
|-7.72
|-22.39
|-8.59
|-5.24
|Prataap Snacks
|7.23
|4.49
|22.34
|13.87
|36.79
|12.67
|11.44
|ADF Foods
|-3.53
|-15.56
|-4.31
|15.95
|13.13
|5.78
|9.12
|Tasty Bite Eatables
|2.37
|10.68
|11.38
|23.08
|-12.59
|-12.39
|-11.57
|Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)
|-2.05
|19.26
|48.88
|11.68
|11.68
|3.75
|2.23
|SKM Egg Products Export (India)
|-5.83
|-20.63
|27.96
|21.73
|43.73
|17.24
|41.04
|HMA Agro Industries
|7.21
|1.66
|-10.46
|-19.88
|-27.82
|-28.93
|-17.76
|Krishival Foods
|0
|-2.82
|5.47
|15.62
|9.91
|-0.48
|-0.29
|Shah Foods
|-9.58
|32.85
|119.48
|141.95
|189.27
|31.72
|65.7
|Lotus Chocolate Company
|-0.12
|-1.31
|-13.69
|-18.09
|-44.33
|24.35
|73.12
|Hexagon Nutrition
|2.27
|-1.23
|28.99
|28.99
|28.99
|8.86
|5.22
|Apis India
|-3.15
|-3.06
|-8.41
|-21.18
|255.01
|170.21
|135.57
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Kothari Fermentation & Biochem has declined 32.23% compared to peers like Nestle India (40.33%), Britannia Industries (2.44%), Zydus Wellness (37.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Kothari Fermentation & Biochem has underperformed peers relative to Nestle India (11.10%) and Britannia Industries (8.70%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|46.27
|45.79
|10
|46.55
|45.9
|20
|45.23
|45.48
|50
|43.35
|44.07
|100
|41.57
|43.33
|200
|42.97
|45.69
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Kothari Fermentation & Biochem remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 31.12% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:24 PM IST IST
|Kothari Ferment. - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Unaudited Financial Results Of TheCompany Fo
|Jul 15, 2026, 06:45 PM IST IST
|Kothari Ferment. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 07, 2026, 09:01 PM IST IST
|Kothari Ferment. - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Read With Sub-Para (20) Of Para A Of Schedule III Of The SEBI (Listing Obli
|Jun 27, 2026, 07:33 PM IST IST
|Kothari Ferment. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|May 30, 2026, 02:51 AM IST IST
|Kothari Ferment. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
Kothari Fermentation & Biochem Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/12/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72411DL1990PLC042502 and registration number is 042502. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing & Packaging. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 112.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kothari Fermentation & Biochem is ₹42.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kothari Fermentation & Biochem is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Kothari Fermentation & Biochem is ₹63.90 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Kothari Fermentation & Biochem are ₹44.44 and ₹41.15.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kothari Fermentation & Biochem stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kothari Fermentation & Biochem is ₹67.07 and 52-week low of Kothari Fermentation & Biochem is ₹30.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kothari Fermentation & Biochem has shown returns of -3.42% over the past day, -2.34% for the past month, 5.03% over 3 months, -33.73% over 1 year, -13.22% across 3 years, and -11.51% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kothari Fermentation & Biochem are -19.32 and 1.18 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global