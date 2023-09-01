Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.55
|-10.41
|-4.65
|26.22
|6.76
|14.74
|-28.34
|-1.26
|-3.01
|0.35
|16.71
|11.14
|35.48
|94.09
|-0.63
|-6.66
|-2.89
|2.67
|20.98
|19.16
|37.02
|-1.73
|12.51
|34.84
|32.02
|17.68
|108.45
|106.52
|3.19
|1.91
|7.05
|30.79
|8.94
|60.11
|60.11
|3.06
|0.82
|27.73
|35.33
|53.74
|53.74
|53.74
|-0.64
|-1.32
|11.68
|9.26
|-7.74
|-1.08
|-17.12
|2.49
|3.88
|-2.02
|12.70
|0.96
|15.83
|15.83
|1.69
|-2.70
|-2.89
|-4.16
|21.93
|265.24
|592.07
|6.92
|7.43
|15.74
|31.94
|-5.08
|-10.19
|-10.19
|-0.84
|16.28
|33.23
|102.21
|200.85
|74.96
|74.96
|0.50
|-0.07
|43.38
|52.78
|35.27
|21.49
|21.49
|-4.01
|17.63
|42.97
|82.61
|33.49
|38.52
|62.09
|22.50
|26.85
|30.62
|30.62
|30.62
|30.62
|30.62
|2.49
|-1.16
|24.98
|48.38
|49.93
|197.93
|299.78
|2.76
|1.13
|22.03
|76.10
|54.52
|43.19
|-16.50
|-2.36
|13.87
|98.86
|149.15
|82.46
|89.78
|-35.35
|0.21
|0.53
|0.95
|22.42
|76.50
|175.16
|64.61
|4.34
|9.97
|18.95
|19.70
|16.36
|55.68
|-17.98
|-1.70
|-4.24
|0.19
|3.14
|7.60
|289.74
|385.59
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
Kothari Fermentation & Biochem Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/12/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72411DL1990PLC042502 and registration number is 042502. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 97.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Kothari Fermentation & Biochem Ltd. is ₹81.75 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Kothari Fermentation & Biochem Ltd. is -29.67 and PB ratio of Kothari Fermentation & Biochem Ltd. is 1.34 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kothari Fermentation & Biochem Ltd. is ₹54.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kothari Fermentation & Biochem Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kothari Fermentation & Biochem Ltd. is ₹69.90 and 52-week low of Kothari Fermentation & Biochem Ltd. is ₹38.26 as on Sep 01, 2023.