What is the Market Cap of Kothari Fermentation & Biochem Ltd.? The market cap of Kothari Fermentation & Biochem Ltd. is ₹81.75 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kothari Fermentation & Biochem Ltd.? P/E ratio of Kothari Fermentation & Biochem Ltd. is -29.67 and PB ratio of Kothari Fermentation & Biochem Ltd. is 1.34 as on .

What is the share price of Kothari Fermentation & Biochem Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kothari Fermentation & Biochem Ltd. is ₹54.50 as on .