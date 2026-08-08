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Kothari Fermentation & Biochem Share Price

NSE
BSE

KOTHARI FERMENTATION & BIOCHEM

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Food Processing

Here's the live share price of Kothari Fermentation & Biochem along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹42.60 Closed
-3.42₹ -1.51
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Kothari Fermentation & Biochem Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹41.15₹44.44
₹42.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹30.20₹67.07
₹42.60
Open Price
₹44.11
Prev. Close
₹44.11
Volume
13,314

Source: Dion Global

Kothari Fermentation & Biochem Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Kothari Fermentation & Biochem		-9.732.234.113.55-32.23-13.22-11.51
Nestle India		26.243.918.8940.3311.1611.1
Britannia Industries		1.873.72-0.08-5.542.445.788.7
Zydus Wellness		-7.46-4.723.2630.9337.6422.123.39
Bikaji Foods International		-2.58-2.84-6.97-6.72-13.539.0314.51
Orkla India		1.28-5.62-12.47-3.6-20.8-7.48-4.56
Hindustan Foods		-0.337.174.9512.867.050.198.58
Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities		8.8234.210.97-1.12-22.615.9721.87
Gopal Snacks		1.572.12-17.39-7.72-22.39-8.59-5.24
Prataap Snacks		7.234.4922.3413.8736.7912.6711.44
ADF Foods		-3.53-15.56-4.3115.9513.135.789.12
Tasty Bite Eatables		2.3710.6811.3823.08-12.59-12.39-11.57
Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)		-2.0519.2648.8811.6811.683.752.23
SKM Egg Products Export (India)		-5.83-20.6327.9621.7343.7317.2441.04
HMA Agro Industries		7.211.66-10.46-19.88-27.82-28.93-17.76
Krishival Foods		0-2.825.4715.629.91-0.48-0.29
Shah Foods		-9.5832.85119.48141.95189.2731.7265.7
Lotus Chocolate Company		-0.12-1.31-13.69-18.09-44.3324.3573.12
Hexagon Nutrition		2.27-1.2328.9928.9928.998.865.22
Apis India		-3.15-3.06-8.41-21.18255.01170.21135.57

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Kothari Fermentation & Biochem has declined 32.23% compared to peers like Nestle India (40.33%), Britannia Industries (2.44%), Zydus Wellness (37.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Kothari Fermentation & Biochem has underperformed peers relative to Nestle India (11.10%) and Britannia Industries (8.70%).

Kothari Fermentation & Biochem Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Kothari Fermentation & Biochem Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
546.2745.79
1046.5545.9
2045.2345.48
5043.3544.07
10041.5743.33
20042.9745.69

Source: Dion Global

Kothari Fermentation & Biochem Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Kothari Fermentation & Biochem remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 31.12% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Kothari Fermentation & Biochem Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 09:24 PM IST ISTKothari Ferment. - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Unaudited Financial Results Of TheCompany Fo
Jul 15, 2026, 06:45 PM IST ISTKothari Ferment. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 07, 2026, 09:01 PM IST ISTKothari Ferment. - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Read With Sub-Para (20) Of Para A Of Schedule III Of The SEBI (Listing Obli
Jun 27, 2026, 07:33 PM IST ISTKothari Ferment. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
May 30, 2026, 02:51 AM IST ISTKothari Ferment. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About Kothari Fermentation & Biochem

Kothari Fermentation & Biochem Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/12/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72411DL1990PLC042502 and registration number is 042502. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing & Packaging. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 112.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Pramod Kumar Kothari
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Kavita Devi Kothari
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Siddhant Kothari
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Hemendra Patsingh Dugar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Piyush Kumar Goel
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Varun Kumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Kothari Fermentation & Biochem Share Price

What is the share price of Kothari Fermentation & Biochem?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kothari Fermentation & Biochem is ₹42.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Kothari Fermentation & Biochem?

The Kothari Fermentation & Biochem is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kothari Fermentation & Biochem?

The market cap of Kothari Fermentation & Biochem is ₹63.90 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Kothari Fermentation & Biochem?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Kothari Fermentation & Biochem are ₹44.44 and ₹41.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kothari Fermentation & Biochem?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kothari Fermentation & Biochem stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kothari Fermentation & Biochem is ₹67.07 and 52-week low of Kothari Fermentation & Biochem is ₹30.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Kothari Fermentation & Biochem performed historically in terms of returns?

The Kothari Fermentation & Biochem has shown returns of -3.42% over the past day, -2.34% for the past month, 5.03% over 3 months, -33.73% over 1 year, -13.22% across 3 years, and -11.51% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kothari Fermentation & Biochem?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kothari Fermentation & Biochem are -19.32 and 1.18 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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