KOTHARI FERMENTATION & BIOCHEM LTD.

Sector : Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others | Smallcap | BSE
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Kothari Fermentation & Biochem Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹53.00₹55.82
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹38.26₹69.90
Open Price
₹53.00
Prev. Close
₹54.50
Volume
2,892

Kothari Fermentation & Biochem Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R155.88
  • R257.26
  • R358.7
  • Pivot
    54.44
  • S153.06
  • S251.62
  • S350.24

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 557.5554.42
  • 1056.6455.04
  • 2055.6356.3
  • 5054.6656.31
  • 10057.5354.56
  • 20067.5654.19

Kothari Fermentation & Biochem Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.55-10.41-4.6526.226.7614.74-28.34
-1.26-3.010.3516.7111.1435.4894.09
-0.63-6.66-2.892.6720.9819.1637.02
-1.7312.5134.8432.0217.68108.45106.52
3.191.917.0530.798.9460.1160.11
3.060.8227.7335.3353.7453.7453.74
-0.64-1.3211.689.26-7.74-1.08-17.12
2.493.88-2.0212.700.9615.8315.83
1.69-2.70-2.89-4.1621.93265.24592.07
6.927.4315.7431.94-5.08-10.19-10.19
-0.8416.2833.23102.21200.8574.9674.96
0.50-0.0743.3852.7835.2721.4921.49
-4.0117.6342.9782.6133.4938.5262.09
22.5026.8530.6230.6230.6230.6230.62
2.49-1.1624.9848.3849.93197.93299.78
2.761.1322.0376.1054.5243.19-16.50
-2.3613.8798.86149.1582.4689.78-35.35
0.210.530.9522.4276.50175.1664.61
4.349.9718.9519.7016.3655.68-17.98
-1.70-4.240.193.147.60289.74385.59

Kothari Fermentation & Biochem Ltd. Share Holdings

Kothari Fermentation & Biochem Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.

About Kothari Fermentation & Biochem Ltd.

Kothari Fermentation & Biochem Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/12/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72411DL1990PLC042502 and registration number is 042502. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 97.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Pramod Kumar Kothari
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Kavita Devi Kothari
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Prasanna Kumar Pagaria
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Hemendra Patsingh Dugar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Piyush Kumar Goel
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Siddhant Kothari
    Whole Time Director

FAQs on Kothari Fermentation & Biochem Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Kothari Fermentation & Biochem Ltd.?

The market cap of Kothari Fermentation & Biochem Ltd. is ₹81.75 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kothari Fermentation & Biochem Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Kothari Fermentation & Biochem Ltd. is -29.67 and PB ratio of Kothari Fermentation & Biochem Ltd. is 1.34 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Kothari Fermentation & Biochem Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kothari Fermentation & Biochem Ltd. is ₹54.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kothari Fermentation & Biochem Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kothari Fermentation & Biochem Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kothari Fermentation & Biochem Ltd. is ₹69.90 and 52-week low of Kothari Fermentation & Biochem Ltd. is ₹38.26 as on Sep 01, 2023.

