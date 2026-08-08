What is the share price of Kothari Fermentation & Biochem? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kothari Fermentation & Biochem is ₹42.60 as on .

What kind of stock is Kothari Fermentation & Biochem? The Kothari Fermentation & Biochem is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kothari Fermentation & Biochem? The market cap of Kothari Fermentation & Biochem is ₹63.90 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Kothari Fermentation & Biochem? Today’s highest and lowest price of Kothari Fermentation & Biochem are ₹44.44 and ₹41.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kothari Fermentation & Biochem? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kothari Fermentation & Biochem stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kothari Fermentation & Biochem is ₹67.07 and 52-week low of Kothari Fermentation & Biochem is ₹30.20 as on .

How has the Kothari Fermentation & Biochem performed historically in terms of returns? The Kothari Fermentation & Biochem has shown returns of -3.42% over the past day, -2.34% for the past month, 5.03% over 3 months, -33.73% over 1 year, -13.22% across 3 years, and -11.51% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kothari Fermentation & Biochem? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kothari Fermentation & Biochem are -19.32 and 1.18 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global