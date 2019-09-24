Kotak’s Nilesh Shah says small, midcap stocks attractive; bullish on this sector

While some investors may be ruing that they missed the recent 2-day stock market rally, Shah said that it’s important to have a long-term perspective.

While the small and midcap space has remained largely muted in the year so far, Kotak AMC’s Nilesh Shah says that valuations are attractive in the space. “They will be the biggest beneficiary of the improved liquidity and economy, reduction in interest rates and corporate tax rebates and when transmission of credit reaches its peak. That will lead to an improvement in margins and profitability. So, we are now focused on adding quality small and midcaps across our portfolio,” Nilesh Shah, MD of Kotak Mahindra Asset Management said in an interview to CNBC TV18. Notably, Nilesh Shah has been appointed Chairman of the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI). He will be succeeding Nimesh Shah, Managing Director, ICICI Prudential AMC, who was appointed to the post in 2018.

While some investors may be ruing that they missed the recent 2-day stock market rally, Shah said that it’s important to have a long-term perspective, and also focus on asset allocation. He adivsed investors to focus on quality and not buy kachra stocks. “When you buy quality and the price comes down, you will always have the courage to average it out. Even if you don’t average it out, over a period of time, you will make money,” he noted.

Taking stock of the developments in the auto sector, Nilesh Shah said that the industry is taking certain steps and government is supporting the industry and from a valuation point of view they had corrected a lot so there was an opportunity.

“However, the market will move much faster than what the companies courses can change. The transition from an internal combustion engine to an electric vehicle is not necessarily going to be a smooth line. Therefore, don’t jump to buy on news. The price changes much faster than the fundamentals,” he said.

Ahead of the festive season, Nilesh Shah said that the firm remains bullish on Consumer Durables, as we believe that improving liquidity in economy will ultimately transmit in the hands of the consumer. “The lower interest rates will also result into more borrowing. The festive season could see a revival in the consumer demand,” he told the channel.