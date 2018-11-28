Kotak Report: ‘MFI, small-business loans are reported under Mudra’

For FY18, the growth in Mudra loan sanctions was nearly 40% year-on-year (y-o-y).

Loans given by banks to small enterprises and microfinance institutions (MFIs) in their regular course of business are being reported under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY), better known as the Mudra scheme, broking firm Kotak Institutional Equities (KIE) said in a report. As a result, they do not pose any incremental risks to lenders in terms of asset quality, KIE noted.

“Loans reported by banks show a greater preference for small-ticket financing, suggesting a higher proportion of MFI loans being reported as Mudra loans,” KIE said in the report. Earlier this month, FE had reported that the share of gross non-performing assets (NPAs) in outstanding Mudra loans eased to 4.83% at the end of FY18 from 6.15% a year ago, based on a right-to-information (RTI) response by Micro Units Development & Refinance Agency (Mudra). KIE said these ratios are lower than the 11% NPA ratio in the overall micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) category.

For FY18, the growth in Mudra loan sanctions was nearly 40% year-on-year (y-o-y). The Mudra scheme envisages loans under three segments – Shishu loans of up to Rs 50,000, Kishore loans of between Rs 50,000 and Rs 5 lakh and Tarun loans of between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 10 lakh.

According to Mudra’s annual report for 2017-18, 88% of Mudra loan accounts are in the Shishu category. Kishor loans account for 10% of Mudra accounts, while Tarun loan accounts contribute only 2%. “High growth and contribution of the Shishu programme suggests that it is mostly MFI-driven when we observe the end-use customer segment,” KIE stated.

The overall outstanding loans under the scheme are close to 5% of overall credit. Of this, Shishu contributes 40%, followed by Kishore at 35%. From a disbursement perspective, Shishu contributes 45%, followed by Kishore (32%). Public sector banks (PSBs) accounted for a larger chunk – 35% – of loans disbursed under Mudra, while private banks had a 20% share. “Private banks preferred the lower ticket-size loans compared to the marginally-higher ticket size preference by public banks,” said the KIE report.