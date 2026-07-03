Artificial intelligence is beginning to redraw the competitive landscape for India’s IT services industry, but Kotak believes the biggest winners may not be the traditional large-cap players. Instead, the brokerage said select mid-tier companies with stronger execution, healthy deal momentum and differentiated capabilities are better positioned to navigate an environment marked by AI-led pricing pressure, slowing discretionary spending and cautious client budgets.

Kotak maintained a ‘Neutral’ view on the IT services sector, saying the June quarter is likely to be weaker than seasonal trends suggest as the industry grapples with the impact of the West Asia conflict, productivity pass-throughs in managed services contracts and rising AI-driven deflation. Against this backdrop, the brokerage said Coforge, Hexaware and Indegene remain its preferred mid-tier picks, while Tata Consultancy Services is its preferred large-cap name because of its valuation discount.

“The setup is interesting, where valuations limit downside, but a re-rating needs growth to accelerate or commercial constructs to capture AI value, neither of which is visible yet,” Kotak said.

AI deflation reshapes the industry’s outlook

Kotak said the rapid improvement in frontier AI models is beginning to alter the economics of traditional IT services.

The brokerage reduced its FY2027-FY2029 revenue estimates by around 0-1% and lowered fair values across the sector by up to 21%, reflecting a sharper-than-expected impact from AI-led productivity gains. It also raised its cost of equity assumptions to account for higher medium-term disruption risk.

Kotak said enterprises are increasingly demanding productivity benefits upfront in long-term outsourcing contracts, creating pricing pressure even before service providers fully realise efficiency gains. While AI is opening new opportunities, most enterprise spending is still being redirected from existing technology budgets rather than creating incremental demand.

“The rapid improvement in frontier model capabilities forces us to bake in additional GenAI deflation,” Kotak said.

Why Kotak prefers challengers over incumbents

Kotak said the next phase of industry growth is likely to favour challengers that continue to gain market share while incumbents adapt to structural changes in client buying behaviour.

The brokerage said large companies are facing slower growth as clients prioritise cost optimisation and AI-led productivity over discretionary technology spending. At the same time, challenger companies have continued to win large transformation mandates, expand into new geographies and strengthen client relationships through acquisitions.

Kotak said several challengers have displaced larger peers in competitive bids and locked in multi-year annuity revenues through large deal wins, allowing them to widen growth differentials despite a softer demand environment.

“Challengers will continue to outperform incumbents,” Kotak said.

Coforge remains Kotak’s preferred mid-tier IT stock

Kotak said Coforge continues to stand out because of its consistent execution, healthy deal pipeline and expanding global presence.

The brokerage expects reported revenue to rise sharply in the June quarter following the consolidation of the Encora acquisition, although organic growth is expected to remain broadly flat because of the exit from the India data centre build-out business.

Kotak expects Coforge to report steady large deal signings of around $550 million, excluding Encora, while management commentary is likely to focus on sustaining its long-term aspiration of around 15% organic growth.

The brokerage also expects investors to monitor balance sheet trends, cash generation to reduce acquisition-related debt, capital allocation priorities, long-duration unbilled revenues and the company’s dependence on structured deals.

While the Encora acquisition is expected to dilute margins in the near term, Kotak said underlying profitability should remain healthy.

“We expect growth acceleration after a soft first quarter as pass-through and India business headwinds fade,” Kotak said.

Hexaware’s deal momentum keeps it among Kotak’s favourites

Kotak said Hexaware remains another preferred mid-tier pick because of its improving deal pipeline and large client wins despite near-term earnings pressure from currency hedges.

The brokerage expects sequential revenue growth to be driven by higher billing days, ramp-up of vendor consolidation programmes and contributions from a recently won global banking contract.

Kotak said management’s confidence in delivering full-year growth guidance will remain a key focus, particularly as peers continue to report a softer demand environment.

The brokerage also expects investors to closely watch margin recovery, integration of past acquisitions, sustainability of AI software development lifecycle wins and execution of large vendor consolidation programmes.

“We expect investor focus on the hurdle rate to achieve the 7.6% CY2026 revenue growth guidance,” Kotak said.

Indegene continues to benefit from healthcare demand

Kotak said Indegene remains well positioned because of healthy demand across commercial and medical businesses, steady deal activity and continued investments in life sciences technology.

The brokerage expects broad-based revenue growth despite some delay in deal ramp-ups and expects margins to improve through cost optimisation and currency benefits.

Kotak said investors are likely to focus on spending trends among pharmaceutical clients, progress on integrating acquisitions, adoption of the Tectonic platform and opportunities created by AI across the pharmaceutical value chain.

The brokerage also expects the company’s deal pipeline to remain healthy while new business wins should remain broadly in line with previous quarters.

TCS remains Kotak’s preferred large cap

Among large-cap IT companies, Kotak said TCS remains its preferred pick because the current valuation already reflects much of the industry’s near-term weakness.

The brokerage expects the company to report broadly flat revenue during the June quarter as pricing pressure, AI-led productivity pass-through and macro uncertainty offset seasonal strength.

Kotak said investors will closely monitor management’s strategy to accelerate growth, defend margins, expand AI capabilities, strengthen large deal wins and increase investments in data centres and inorganic growth.

Despite near-term challenges, the brokerage believes TCS remains the best-positioned incumbent because of its valuation discount and execution capabilities.

Large IT companies face another challenging quarter

Kotak expects most large IT companies to struggle to achieve the midpoint of their annual guidance.

The brokerage forecasts organic revenue growth of around 0.9% for Infosys, while HCLTech’s services business is expected to decline 1.1% sequentially. Wipro is likely to report another weak quarter and guide for -2% to 0% revenue growth for the September quarter.

Tech Mahindra is expected to outperform peers with around 1% sequential growth, supported by telecom deal ramp-ups, although foreign exchange losses are likely to weigh on reported earnings.

Kotak said AI-led pricing pressure, vendor consolidation and cautious enterprise spending continue to weigh on growth across the industry.

Margins remain resilient despite pricing pressure

Kotak expects EBIT margins to remain broadly stable across most IT companies despite continued pricing pressure.

The brokerage said the depreciation of the rupee during the quarter is helping cushion margin pressure, although the benefits will not immediately flow into reported earnings because many companies have extensive hedge books.

It expects meaningful forex losses at Tech Mahindra, LTIMindtree, Coforge Ltd. and Hexaware Technologies Ltd. because of legacy hedging positions, while companies such as Persistent Systems, Mphasis and KPIT Technologies Ltd. are also expected to see hedge-related impacts.

Kotak said differences in hedging strategies will create significant variation between operating performance and reported net profit during FY2027.

M&A activity gathers pace as companies strengthen AI capabilities

Kotak said mergers and acquisitions have accelerated across the industry as companies seek new capabilities, broader client relationships and stronger AI offerings.

The brokerage highlighted major transactions, including Coforge’s Encora acquisition, Infosys’ acquisitions of Stratus, Optimum and Versant; LTIMindtree’s purchase of Randstad entities; and Persistent Systems’ acquisition of Nagarro.

Kotak said integration discipline and capital allocation will become increasingly important differentiators as companies pursue larger acquisitions during a period of subdued organic growth.

“The pace of activity is interesting against the backdrop of muted organic growth,” Kotak said.

AI spending remains the biggest long-term monitor

Kotak said one of the most important indicators for the industry will be whether enterprises begin allocating incremental budgets for AI rather than simply redirecting existing technology spending.

The brokerage said most AI expenditure currently replaces traditional IT spending, creating a zero-sum environment for service providers. Sustainable growth will depend on companies generating net-new AI revenues rather than relying solely on productivity gains.

It also expects investors to monitor workforce rebalancing, pricing trends during contract renewals, AI monetisation and capital allocation as the industry adjusts to structural change.

Conclusion

Kotak believes India’s IT services sector is entering a more demanding phase as AI accelerates productivity gains while simultaneously increasing pricing pressure across the industry. The brokerage expects challengers to continue outperforming incumbents because of stronger execution, healthy deal pipelines and sustained market share gains.

Within the sector, Kotak prefers Coforge, Hexaware and Indegene among mid-tier companies and TCS among large cap players, while maintaining that a broader sector re-rating will require either a meaningful acceleration in growth or clearer evidence that AI can generate incremental revenue rather than simply lowering delivery costs.

Disclaimer: The stock recommendations, valuations, and target prices mentioned in this article are solely those of the brokerage firm (Kotak Institutional Equities) and do not reflect the opinions or views of this publication. This content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any securities or financial instruments. Shares of mid-cap and information technology companies can be subject to significant market volatility and structural industry risks. Readers are strongly advised to conduct their own independent research and consult a certified financial planner or SEBI-registered investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

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