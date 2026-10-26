Kotak Mahindra Bank’s September-quarter performance has prompted Motilal Oswal, Jefferies and JM Financial to maintain a positive outlook on the lender, citing healthy loan growth, stronger net interest income and stable asset quality. The brokerages have highlighted the bank’s operating performance, deposit mobilisation and potential to deploy surplus liquidity as key factors supporting its earnings outlook.

Motilal Oswal maintained its ‘Buy’ rating and set a target price of Rs 500, implying an upside potential of 16% from the market price of Rs 430 cited in its October 25 report. Jefferies also retained its ‘Buy’ rating and raised its target price to Rs 520 from Rs 460. JM Financial upgraded the stock to ‘Buy’ from ‘Add’ and raised its target price to Rs 500 from Rs 415.

The bank reported standalone profit after tax of Rs 4,212 crore in Q2FY27, up 29% year on year and 2% quarter on quarter. Net interest income rose 16% year on year to Rs 8,460 crore, while net interest margins declined 22 basis points quarter on quarter to 4.31%, partly due to the impact of foreign currency non-resident bank (FCNR-B) deposits.

Motilal Oswal on Kotak Mahindra Bank: ‘Buy’

Motilal Oswal retained its ‘Buy’ rating on Kotak Mahindra Bank and set a target price of Rs 500, implying an upside potential of 16%.

In its October 25 report, the brokerage said the bank delivered a steady quarter, with healthy net interest income growth partly offset by higher provisions. Standalone profit after tax stood at Rs 4,212 crore, while consolidated profit after tax increased 26% year on year and 3% quarter on quarter to Rs 5,640 crore.

Net interest income grew 16% year on year and 7% quarter on quarter to Rs 8,460 crore. Advances increased 25% year on year and 13% quarter on quarter to Rs 5.8 lakh crore. Excluding FCNR-B-related and Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd (KMIL) loans, growth was 19% year on year and 8% quarter on quarter, supported by small and medium enterprise lending and corporate banking.

Deposits grew 23% year on year and 14% quarter on quarter, helped by FCNR-B deposit mobilisation of Rs 55,300 crore. Current account and savings account (CASA) deposits declined 2% quarter on quarter, taking the CASA ratio down by 210 basis points to 38.2%.

The brokerage noted that fresh slippages declined to Rs 1,230 crore, down 7% quarter on quarter. Gross and net non-performing asset ratios improved by 14 and 3 basis points, respectively, to 1.04% and 0.24%. Credit costs declined to 0.35% from 0.46% in the previous quarter.

Motilal Oswal raised its earnings estimates for FY27 and FY28 by 3% and 7%, respectively. It expects return on assets of 2.07% and return on equity of 12.5% in FY27.

Margin pressure and liquidity deployment

Motilal Oswal said net interest margins fell 22 basis points quarter on quarter to 4.31%, below its estimate of 4.43%. The decline was partly attributable to FCNR-B deposits and leverage, which accounted for 15 basis points of the impact. Day-count variations and repayment of inter-bank participation certificate borrowings accounted for the remainder.

The brokerage said FCNR-B proceeds had partly funded the KMIL loan book, repaid high-cost deposits and reduced inter-bank participation certificate borrowings. The remaining funds are expected to be deployed over the coming quarters.

Motilal Oswal expects margins to improve as the bank deploys surplus liquidity and benefits from the transmission of repo-rate changes. It also noted that around 60% of the loan book is linked to the repo rate, while floating-rate advances account for 65% to 70% of total advances.

The bank’s operating profit before provisions and contingencies increased 21% year on year and 4% quarter on quarter to Rs 6,380 crore. Operating expenses rose 14% year on year and 3% quarter on quarter to Rs 5,270 crore.

The brokerage also noted differences in the performance of the bank’s subsidiaries. Kotak Prime’s net earnings fell 29% quarter on quarter to Rs 250 crore, while Kotak Life’s profit after tax declined 41% quarter on quarter to Rs 200 crore. Kotak Securities’ reported profit after tax declined 35% quarter on quarter to Rs 350 crore, while Kotak Asset Management Company’s profit after tax fell 28% quarter on quarter to Rs 400 crore.

Jefferies maintains ‘Buy’, raises target price to Rs 520

Jefferies retained its ‘Buy’ rating on Kotak Mahindra Bank and raised its target price to Rs 520 from Rs 460. Its October 25 report highlighted healthy loan growth, improving core operating performance and stable asset quality.

The bank’s standalone profit after tax rose 29% year on year to Rs 4,212 crore, slightly below Jefferies’ estimate due to higher operating expenses. Net interest income grew 16%, supported by 19% growth in core loans.

Jefferies raised its earnings estimates for FY27 to FY29 by 6% to 7%, factoring in stronger core operating trends and the consolidation of KMIL with the standalone bank. The brokerage expects loan growth to compound at 16% over the period and assumes credit costs will normalise towards around 70 basis points of average loans.

The brokerage expects stable margins and operating synergies to help offset pressure from lower bancassurance fees. It also noted that Kotak Mahindra Bank’s asset quality remained strong, with a gross non-performing loan ratio of around 1% and a loan coverage ratio of 78%.

Jefferies said the bank was valued at 1.5 times its estimated adjusted book value for FY28, compared with 1.9 times for ICICI Bank. It attributed the difference partly to its estimated return on equity of 13% for Kotak Mahindra Bank against 17% for ICICI Bank.

The revised target price of Rs 520 is based on 1.7 times estimated adjusted price-to-book value for December 2028.

JM Financial upgrades Kotak Mahindra Bank to ‘Buy’

JM Financial upgraded Kotak Mahindra Bank to ‘Buy’ from ‘Add’ and raised its target price to Rs 500 from Rs 415 in its October 25 report. The revised target represents a 20% increase over its previous target price.

The brokerage said the bank delivered a strong September quarter, with standalone profit after tax rising 29% year on year and 2% quarter on quarter. Higher net interest income and operating leverage supported performance, although higher provisions partly offset the gains.

Net interest income increased 16% year on year to Rs 8,460 crore. Reported advances grew 25% year on year and 13% quarter on quarter, while deposits increased 23% year on year and 14% quarter on quarter. Excluding FCNR-B-related loans and the impact of KMIL, loan growth remained healthy.

JM Financial expects loan growth of 25.1% in FY27 and 16.2% in FY28. It also forecasts net interest margins of 4.15% in FY27 and 4.25% in FY28, with credit costs estimated at 0.59% and 0.73%, respectively.

The brokerage expects the bank to benefit from the deployment of surplus liquidity and continued growth in lending. Its revised estimates factor in stronger loan growth and lower expected costs relative to its previous forecasts. JM Financial also expects the bank to maintain stable asset quality and improve operating performance over the coming years.

Its target price of Rs 500 is based on a sum-of-the-parts valuation, including a valuation of the parent bank at two times estimated FY28 standalone book value per share. The brokerage’s valuation also incorporates the contribution of subsidiaries across lending, insurance, capital markets and asset management.

Conclusion

Motilal Oswal, Jefferies and JM Financial share a positive view on Kotak Mahindra Bank, supported by loan growth, stronger net interest income and stable asset quality. All three see potential for the bank to benefit from deploying surplus liquidity and sustaining improvements in operating performance, although margin pressure from FCNR-B deposits remains a consideration.