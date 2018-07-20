Kotak Mahindra Bank shares slip on tepid Q1 results; should you buy or sell shares?

Kotak Mahindra Bank share price plunged by more than 5% yesterday, after the Q1 net profit rose by a less than expected 12.3% to Rs 1,024.94 crore on account of higher provisions.

Shares of India’s major private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank slipped in trade on Friday morning, after the bank reported results lower than analyst estimates. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price plunged by more than 5% yesterday, after the Q1 net profit rose by a less than expected 12.3% to Rs 1,024.94 crore on account of higher provisions. Kotak Mahindra Bank’s net profit stood at Rs 912.73 crore in the corresponding period of 2017-18.

The provisions for bad loans have more than doubled to Rs 469.6 crore for the quarter ended June compared to previous year. The sequential increase in provisions came in at a staggering 53%. A Reuters poll had estimated a 28% rise in net profit to Rs 1,165.4 crore in Q1 of FY19. Taking stock of the Q1 results, Deutsche Bank noted that the Q1 results are a bit soft, but the core trend remains strong.

The research firm expects an earnings CAGR of 32% in the upcoming quarters. The loan growth sustains in mid 20s. The firm has a buy rating on the shares, with a target price of Rs 1,475. The target price implies an upside of more than 26% from the current market prices. Another global research firm Nomura said that the Q1 results have come in-line with estimates.

“The net interest margin miss seems temporary due to lagged impact of MCLR pricing. The bank will continue to grow cautiously,” Nomura said in a report. The risks to medium-to-long term asset quality remains stable. Nomura expects near term stock consolidation. The research firm has a target price of Rs 1,400 on the shares. Notably, the bank’s asset quality remained stable. Gross non-performing assets (NPA) have slipped to 2.17% in the quarter ended June from 2.58% for the comparable year-ago quarter.