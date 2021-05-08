  • MORE MARKET STATS

Kotak Mahindra Bank Rating: Reduce- Treasury gains offset impact of provisions

By: |
May 08, 2021 1:00 AM

Stress on B/S moderated; RoEs are likely to remain subdued over FY22-23e; ‘Reduce’ retained with unchanged TP of Rs 1,450

While mortgage loans (up 13% y-o-y; 24% of loans) and Agri loans (up 15% y-o-y; 15% of loans) increased, corporate loans (flat y-o-y; 35% of loans) and retail (down 5% y-o-y; 16% of loans) dragged loan book growth.While mortgage loans (up 13% y-o-y; 24% of loans) and Agri loans (up 15% y-o-y; 15% of loans) increased, corporate loans (flat y-o-y; 35% of loans) and retail (down 5% y-o-y; 16% of loans) dragged loan book growth.

For Q4FY21, the bank reported PAT of Rs 16.8 bn. NII (up 8% y-o-y) and fee income growth (up 9% y-o-y) were muted. NIMs declined 12bp q-o-q. However, high treasury gains and controlled opex (up only 3% y-o-y) supported operating profit growth of 25% y-o-y. This allowed the bank to absorb higher provisioning costs (c216bp for Q4 vs average of 131bp for the past four quarters) and report PAT growth of 33%. Loan growth (up 2%) remained lower in contrast to deposit growth (up 7% y-o-y).

Stress on balance sheet moderated: Bank reported gross slippages of Rs 54 bn (2.5% of loans) and 108bp for credit cost for FY21. Its gross NPA ratio remained broadly stable at 3.2% (vs 3.3% q-o-q). Net NPAs also remained stable q-o-q at 1.2%. The restructured book (under RBI resolution) was at 19bp of loans and SMA-2 outstanding was at 5bp. Thus, total stressed loans stood at 3.5% of loans (vs 3.9% q-o-q). Against this, the bank is holding 3.1% of total provisions, taking net stressed loans to 0.4% of loans.

Related News

Pressure on retail deposit growth continues: In Q4FY21, total deposit growth moderated to 7% y-o-y . The slowdown in deposits was driven by the low traction on term deposits (down 4% y-o-y) even as CASA deposit grew at 15% y-o-y (CASA ratio at 60%). On the asset side, loan book growth remained muted (up 2% y-o-y). While mortgage loans (up 13% y-o-y; 24% of loans) and Agri loans (up 15% y-o-y; 15% of loans) increased, corporate loans (flat y-o-y; 35% of loans) and retail (down 5% y-o-y; 16% of loans) dragged loan book growth.

Retain Reduce: As highlighted earlier, the tenures of both the MD and joint-MD will end in Jan-24. Hence, there will remain an overhang on KMB to appoint a successor. Moreover, despite muted opex growth, the opex to assets ratio (2.3% for FY21) was higher compared with the peer average (1.7%) as the bank has a higher employees to branch ratio (29x vs peer average of 17-20x). Hence, irrespective of the pick-up in loan growth, this should keep the cost ratio sticky and RoE subdued (11-12% over FY22e-23e). Our FY22-23 PAT estimates are largely unchanged (+/-1%). Our unchanged TP of Rs 1,450 implies 22x FY23e standalone EPS and 2.5x FY23e standalone BVPS.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Kotak Mahindra Bank Rating Reduce- Treasury gains offset impact of provisions
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Sebi notifies special procedure for action on expulsion from exchange’s membership
2Sebi notifies relaxed rules for listing start-ups
3Elon Musk sounds caution on cryptocurrency: ‘Don’t risk life savings, invest with caution’