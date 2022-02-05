  • MORE MARKET STATS

Kotak Mahindra Bank Rating: Neutral- Firm’s core PPOP was weak in Q3FY22

Lower provisions drove net income; 3.2/-1.3/-1.2% change in FY22/23/24e EPS; ‘Neutral’ maintained with revised TP of Rs 2,060

Written by Nomura
Slippages at Rs 7.5 bn were in line. General provisions (ex of NPL provisions) are 91bps of loans which include balance COVID-19 provision of 40bps.
Slippages at Rs 7.5 bn were in line. General provisions (ex of NPL provisions) are 91bps of loans which include balance COVID-19 provision of 40bps.

Consolidated loan grew 18.4% y-y (+8.2% q-o-q) with standalone bank at +18.1% y-o-y (7.6% q-o-q) – acquisition of Ford and Volkswagen loans helped. Sequentially, unsecured personal/business, cards grew faster, while vehicle and wholesale loans reported moderate growth. Mgmt seemed to indicate towards stronger organic growth in unsecured segments going forward. CASA growth at 17% y-o-y remains weak vs. other frontline banks. NIM improved 17bps q-o-q to 4.62%. Bank has taken ~15bps retail deposit rate hike in Jan-22 in the 180 days-2 year bucket.

Asset quality held up: Gross NPA declined 48bp q-o-q to 2.71% while net NPLs declined 27bp q-o-q to 0.79%. Restructured assets were up 8% q-o-q and remain at 0.5% of loans. SMA2 was at 12bp of loans. Slippages at Rs 7.5 bn were in line. General provisions (ex of NPL provisions) are 91bps of loans which include balance COVID-19 provision of 40bps.

Lower provisions drove net income: Consolidated net income grew ~31% y-o-y, driven by 68% y-o-y growth in aggregate net income for all subsidiaries moderated by ~15% y-o-y growth for standalone bank. Standalone core PPOP (ex non-core fee) was up 3.5% y-o-y (in line) while PPOP was down 7% y-o-y owing to 33% y-o-y growth in expenses. Expenses are likely frontloaded as growth pedal is pushed which is distorting the expense ratio, and should stabilise within a few quarters. There was a net provision write-back as the bank chose to utilise part of COVID-19 provisions which drove net income growth. The bank had an MTM loss of ~Rs 5 bn accounted under other income (risk of running aggressive trading book and interest rates going against the trade).

Change in estimates; remain Neutral: We factor in Q3 lower provisions, and tweak ESP by 3.2%/-1.3%/-1.2% for FY22F/23F/24F. We are factoring in a CAGR of 14% in EPS and 12.6% in book-value over FY21-24F. We lower our TP to Rs 2,060, valuing the stock at 4x P/B. While the stock has time-corrected, it still remains expensive for the RoE it delivers. It trades at 4.2x P/B (Dec-21) and a consolidated basis 29.6x P/E (12m to Dec-22) vs the last 10-year average of 3.9x P/B and 26x P/E. Upside risk –strong loan growth, better NIM, potential M&A deals. Downside risk – higher credit cost, change in top management post Dec-23.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express Telegram Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.