Kotak Mahindra Bank divests 10 pc stake in ECA Trading Services to its arm

Updated: Mar 05, 2021 11:09 AM

The divestment, Kotak said, was done to comply with prudential limit stipulated by the Reserve Bank of India on investment in a non-financial services entity

Kotak Mahindra, disinvestment, ESA tradinf services, 10 pc stake in ECA Trading Service, Kotak SecuritiesKotak Mahindra Bank stock was trading 0.06 per cent up at Rs 1,898 apiece on BSE in morning trade

Kotak Mahindra Bank on Friday said it has divested 10 per cent stake in ECA Trading Services to one of its subsidiaries for nearly Rs 2 crore.

Kotak Mahindra Bank has sold 1,09,48,925 equity shares of Rs 10 each (10 per cent of its stake) of ECA Trading Services Limited to Kotak Securities (a wholly-owned subsidiary of the bank), at a consideration of Rs 1.98 crore, it said in a regulatory filing.

The divestment, Kotak said, was done to comply with prudential limit stipulated by the Reserve Bank of India on investment in a non-financial services entity.

“The holding of the bank at the consolidated level continues to be 20 per cent,” the filing added. The transaction was completed on March 4, 2021, said the lender.

Kotak Mahindra Bank stock was trading 0.06 per cent up at Rs 1,898 apiece on BSE in morning trade.

