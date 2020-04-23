Kotak Mahindra Bank announces Rs 7,500-crore share sale through fresh issue

On February 18, the Reserve Bank of India ( RBI ) had allowed KMB a six-month timeline to reduce promoter shareholding to 26%.

Kotak Mahindra Bank (KMB) on Wednesday said its board has approved a proposal to raise capital through a fresh issue of 6.5 crore shares. At Wednesday’s closing price of Rs 1,160.65, the size of the issue works out to be Rs 7,544 crore. After the fundraising, the promoter’s stake in the bank will fall from 30% to 29%.

“The board has accorded its approval for raising of capital by way of issue of equity shares, by the Bank for up to 6,50,00,000 (six crore and fifty lakh) equity shares of Rs 5 (five) each, through a private placement, follow-on public offering (‘FPO’), qualified institutions placement (‘QIP’) or a combination thereof, as may be considered appropriate, subject to shareholders’ approval and governmental/regulatory/ statutory approvals and requirements, as applicable,” KMB said in a notification to the stock exchanges.

Analysts tracking the sector said the fundraising is aimed mainly at reducing the promoter’s stake in the bank. Kajal Gandhi, analyst at ICICI Direct, said, “The share sale is mainly for reducing promoter stake. It will also help bring in confidence capital.”

Confidence capital refers to money raised by an entity to reassure prospective investors about its financial health. While KMB is adequately capitalised, the money raised through the sale of shares will further calm investors who may have been worried about some segments of its business such as the unsecured retail book.

At the end of December 2019, the bank had a capital adequacy ratio (CAR) of 18.21% against the regulatory requirement of 11.075%. KMB’s tier 1 ratio was 17.7%. The year 2020 has so far been a tough one for stocks of India’s private banks, but KMB has fared a tad better than its peers. The Bank Nifty, comprised mostly of private banks, has fallen 38.6% since the beginning of the calendar year, while KMB has lost 31%.

Markets have taken a favourable view of the bank’s decision to raise capital at a time of disruption caused by the outbreak of Covid-19 as firms with larger cash reserves will be better poised to tide over the crisis. Investment bankers say in the aftermath of the outbreak, investors coming to India would be looking at their investments from a long-term perspective and subscribers to KMB’s issue are likely to take a similar view.

On February 18, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had allowed KMB a six-month timeline to reduce promoter shareholding to 26%. At the end of December, promoter Uday Kotak held a 29.96% stake in the bank.

After the six-month period, the promoter will not buy any additional shares of the bank till their stake drops to 15%. “Thereafter, the promoters will not purchase any further paid up voting equity shares of the bank till the percentage of promoters’ shareholding reaches 15% of PUVESC (paid-up voting equity share capital) of the Bank or such higher percentage as may be permitted by RBI from time to time,” KMB had told the exchanges on January 30.