Kore Foods Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

KORE FOODS LTD.

Sector : Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹7.17 Closed
3.460.24
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Kore Foods Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6.60₹7.20
₹7.17
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.36₹19.65
₹7.17
Open Price
₹6.60
Prev. Close
₹6.93
Volume
13,439

Kore Foods Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R17.38
  • R27.59
  • R37.98
  • Pivot
    6.99
  • S16.78
  • S26.39
  • S36.18

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 515.36.92
  • 1016.186.92
  • 2016.286.95
  • 5014.297.05
  • 1009.547.34
  • 2006.227.71

Kore Foods Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.52-1.10-0.28-8.19-52.70273.4467.92
-1.26-3.010.3516.7111.1435.4894.09
-0.89-6.91-3.142.3920.6618.8436.66
-1.7312.5134.8432.0217.68108.45106.52
3.191.917.0530.798.9460.1160.11
3.060.8227.7335.3353.7453.7453.74
-0.64-1.3211.689.26-7.74-1.08-17.12
2.493.88-2.0212.700.9615.8315.83
1.69-2.70-2.89-4.1621.93265.24592.07
6.927.4315.7431.94-5.08-10.19-10.19
-0.8416.2833.23102.21200.8574.9674.96
0.50-0.0743.3852.7835.2721.4921.49
-4.0117.6342.9782.6133.4938.5262.09
22.3826.7230.4930.4930.4930.4930.49
2.49-1.1624.9848.3849.93197.93299.78
2.761.1322.0376.1054.5243.19-16.50
-2.3613.8798.86149.1582.4689.78-35.35
0.210.530.9522.4276.50175.1664.61
4.4210.0519.0419.7916.4455.79-17.92
-1.70-4.240.193.147.60289.74385.59

Kore Foods Ltd. Share Holdings

Kore Foods Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
17 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
06 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
18 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Kore Foods Ltd.

Kore Foods Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/01/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Goa, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L33208GA1983PLC000520 and registration number is 000520. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sayed Abbas
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. John Silveira
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Abdullah Y Fazalbhoy
    Director
  • Mr. Kundapoor D Bhat
    Director
  • Mrs. Mona D Souza
    Director
  • Mr. Ganesh S Shenoy
    Addnl. & Ind.Director

FAQs on Kore Foods Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Kore Foods Ltd.?

The market cap of Kore Foods Ltd. is ₹8.35 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kore Foods Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Kore Foods Ltd. is -21.79 and PB ratio of Kore Foods Ltd. is -2.52 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Kore Foods Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kore Foods Ltd. is ₹7.17 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kore Foods Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kore Foods Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kore Foods Ltd. is ₹19.65 and 52-week low of Kore Foods Ltd. is ₹6.36 as on Sep 01, 2023.

