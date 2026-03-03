Facebook Pixel Code
Kontor Space Share Price

NSE
BSE

KONTOR SPACE

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Infrastructure

Here's the live share price of Kontor Space along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹79.70 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:41 PM IST
Kontor Space Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹79.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹53.25₹91.80
₹79.70
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹79.70

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Kontor Space has declined 7.22% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -6.24%.

Kontor Space’s current P/E of 11.29x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Kontor Space Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Kontor Space		0.1947.5927.528.58-6.24-11.73-7.22
G R Infraprojects		-6.27-7.27-11.47-28.18-7.65-2.86-11.96
Dilip Buildcon		-5.38-8.19-7.45-11.11-3.8028.35-8.46
Ceigall India		-3.910.7016.258.908.37-10.73-6.58
Smartworks Coworking Spaces		-6.70-13.79-11.99-25.22-10.08-3.48-2.10
J Kumar Infraprojects		-6.70-10.67-8.28-21.22-20.0825.6021.91
RattanIndia Enterprises		-9.93-26.66-35.61-54.70-31.29-10.6832.54
Indiqube Spaces		-0.290.03-16.43-26.18-20.40-7.32-4.46
GE Power India		-3.8341.1432.4525.1998.0257.479.89
Awfis Space Solutions Ltd		-6.91-25.90-44.54-50.90-56.07-12.39-7.63
Highway Infrastructure		-7.780.88-18.98-43.97-56.39-24.17-15.29
Dev Accelerator		-1.4910.22-2.50-34.83-34.83-13.30-8.21
Markolines Pavement Technologies		2.0411.794.52-13.15-13.15-4.59-2.78
RBM Infracon		-9.90-10.28-28.03-24.095.7762.0142.71
Chavda Infra		-2.70-10.0419.24-9.29-26.915.863.47
A2Z Infra Engineering		6.6620.0812.97-22.6111.2033.4231.61
Active Infrastructures		00-3.850-3.19-1.07-0.65
Current Infraprojects		-1.04-1.27-14.48-18.82-18.82-6.71-4.08
AVP Infracon		-7.00-2.24-30.24-48.07-48.346.914.09
Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat)		-8.64-1.40-28.62-33.97-40.2916.5329.54

Over the last one year, Kontor Space has declined 6.24% compared to peers like G R Infraprojects (-7.65%), Dilip Buildcon (-3.80%), Ceigall India (8.37%). From a 5 year perspective, Kontor Space has underperformed peers relative to G R Infraprojects (-11.96%) and Dilip Buildcon (-8.46%).

Kontor Space Financials

Kontor Space Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
580.2179.19
1077.376.97
2070.8273.25
5067.6669.55
10067.9969.92
20073.4875.38

Kontor Space Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Kontor Space remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 34.94% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Kontor Space Corporate Actions

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Kontor Space fact sheet for more information

About Kontor Space

Kontor Space Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/01/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U70109MH2018PLC304258 and registration number is 304258. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Infrastructure - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 19.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.18 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Kanak Mangal
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mrs. Neha Mittal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajat Raja Kothari
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Monika Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rahul Jhuthawat
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Kontor Space Share Price

What is the share price of Kontor Space?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kontor Space is ₹79.70 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Kontor Space?

The Kontor Space is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kontor Space?

The market cap of Kontor Space is ₹49.25 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Kontor Space?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Kontor Space are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kontor Space?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kontor Space stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kontor Space is ₹91.80 and 52-week low of Kontor Space is ₹53.25 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Kontor Space performed historically in terms of returns?

The Kontor Space has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 47.59% for the past month, 27.52% over 3 months, -6.24% over 1 year, -11.73% across 3 years, and -7.22% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kontor Space?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kontor Space are 11.29 and 1.77 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Kontor Space News

