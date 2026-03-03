Here's the live share price of Kontor Space along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Kontor Space has declined 7.22% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -6.24%.
Kontor Space’s current P/E of 11.29x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Kontor Space
|0.19
|47.59
|27.52
|8.58
|-6.24
|-11.73
|-7.22
|G R Infraprojects
|-6.27
|-7.27
|-11.47
|-28.18
|-7.65
|-2.86
|-11.96
|Dilip Buildcon
|-5.38
|-8.19
|-7.45
|-11.11
|-3.80
|28.35
|-8.46
|Ceigall India
|-3.91
|0.70
|16.25
|8.90
|8.37
|-10.73
|-6.58
|Smartworks Coworking Spaces
|-6.70
|-13.79
|-11.99
|-25.22
|-10.08
|-3.48
|-2.10
|J Kumar Infraprojects
|-6.70
|-10.67
|-8.28
|-21.22
|-20.08
|25.60
|21.91
|RattanIndia Enterprises
|-9.93
|-26.66
|-35.61
|-54.70
|-31.29
|-10.68
|32.54
|Indiqube Spaces
|-0.29
|0.03
|-16.43
|-26.18
|-20.40
|-7.32
|-4.46
|GE Power India
|-3.83
|41.14
|32.45
|25.19
|98.02
|57.47
|9.89
|Awfis Space Solutions Ltd
|-6.91
|-25.90
|-44.54
|-50.90
|-56.07
|-12.39
|-7.63
|Highway Infrastructure
|-7.78
|0.88
|-18.98
|-43.97
|-56.39
|-24.17
|-15.29
|Dev Accelerator
|-1.49
|10.22
|-2.50
|-34.83
|-34.83
|-13.30
|-8.21
|Markolines Pavement Technologies
|2.04
|11.79
|4.52
|-13.15
|-13.15
|-4.59
|-2.78
|RBM Infracon
|-9.90
|-10.28
|-28.03
|-24.09
|5.77
|62.01
|42.71
|Chavda Infra
|-2.70
|-10.04
|19.24
|-9.29
|-26.91
|5.86
|3.47
|A2Z Infra Engineering
|6.66
|20.08
|12.97
|-22.61
|11.20
|33.42
|31.61
|Active Infrastructures
|0
|0
|-3.85
|0
|-3.19
|-1.07
|-0.65
|Current Infraprojects
|-1.04
|-1.27
|-14.48
|-18.82
|-18.82
|-6.71
|-4.08
|AVP Infracon
|-7.00
|-2.24
|-30.24
|-48.07
|-48.34
|6.91
|4.09
|Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat)
|-8.64
|-1.40
|-28.62
|-33.97
|-40.29
|16.53
|29.54
Over the last one year, Kontor Space has declined 6.24% compared to peers like G R Infraprojects (-7.65%), Dilip Buildcon (-3.80%), Ceigall India (8.37%). From a 5 year perspective, Kontor Space has underperformed peers relative to G R Infraprojects (-11.96%) and Dilip Buildcon (-8.46%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|80.21
|79.19
|10
|77.3
|76.97
|20
|70.82
|73.25
|50
|67.66
|69.55
|100
|67.99
|69.92
|200
|73.48
|75.38
In the latest quarter, Kontor Space remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 34.94% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Kontor Space fact sheet for more information
Kontor Space Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/01/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U70109MH2018PLC304258 and registration number is 304258. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Infrastructure - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 19.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.18 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kontor Space is ₹79.70 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Kontor Space is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Kontor Space is ₹49.25 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Kontor Space are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kontor Space stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kontor Space is ₹91.80 and 52-week low of Kontor Space is ₹53.25 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Kontor Space has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 47.59% for the past month, 27.52% over 3 months, -6.24% over 1 year, -11.73% across 3 years, and -7.22% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kontor Space are 11.29 and 1.77 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.