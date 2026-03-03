Here's the live share price of Konstelec Engineers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Konstelec Engineers has declined 30.31% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -53.50%.
Konstelec Engineers’s current P/E of 21.21x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Konstelec Engineers
|-9.15
|-20.50
|-30.75
|-41.44
|-51.05
|-45.22
|-30.31
|Thermax
|-1.47
|5.15
|7.34
|-4.85
|-3.12
|11.84
|17.56
|PTC Industries
|0.63
|0.81
|-2.00
|31.40
|75.06
|80.35
|42.45
|Craftsman Automation
|-2.65
|-0.58
|8.70
|11.16
|70.89
|32.05
|39.81
|Sansera Engineering
|-4.93
|20.40
|32.61
|71.19
|106.46
|44.25
|22.19
|Tega Industries
|-1.29
|0.11
|-8.99
|-11.48
|38.04
|37.02
|19.36
|Ircon International
|-7.98
|-11.95
|-12.21
|-20.84
|-3.09
|37.19
|24.49
|Engineers India
|-1.52
|22.76
|7.09
|5.22
|44.69
|41.18
|19.02
|Azad Engineering
|-3.74
|9.00
|1.48
|4.37
|36.72
|35.27
|19.87
|Inox India
|-2.21
|-0.41
|-2.36
|-4.30
|21.62
|6.32
|3.75
|Aequs
|-1.87
|2.45
|-7.50
|-7.50
|-7.50
|-2.57
|-1.55
|Balu Forge Industries
|2.69
|12.36
|-25.07
|-29.75
|6.52
|19.68
|11.38
|Ion Exchange (India)
|-5.68
|0.42
|3.75
|-15.25
|-26.16
|1.03
|13.65
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|-7.10
|-1.55
|-16.36
|-30.33
|-20.63
|-14.25
|-4.50
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|5.08
|-10.23
|13.88
|86.84
|110.57
|15.98
|9.30
|Skipper
|-4.83
|-7.84
|-23.09
|-35.10
|-5.80
|50.53
|42.06
|Pitti Engineering
|-0.42
|2.05
|8.98
|-2.53
|0.64
|44.14
|69.99
|Interarch Building Solutions
|-4.10
|-18.33
|-23.82
|-13.72
|32.37
|15.12
|8.82
|Jash Engineering
|1.37
|-2.30
|-11.98
|-22.64
|-23.24
|32.41
|47.56
|BGR Energy Systems
|-6.42
|-7.25
|-25.56
|62.66
|316.92
|80.73
|46.24
Over the last one year, Konstelec Engineers has declined 51.05% compared to peers like Thermax (-3.12%), PTC Industries (75.06%), Craftsman Automation (70.89%). From a 5 year perspective, Konstelec Engineers has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (17.56%) and PTC Industries (42.45%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|40.4
|39.57
|10
|41.5
|40.61
|20
|42.42
|41.86
|50
|44.44
|45.19
|100
|52.52
|50.7
|200
|60.09
|63.98
In the latest quarter, Konstelec Engineers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.26%, and public shareholding moved up to 32.96% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Konstelec Engineers fact sheet for more information
Konstelec Engineers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/12/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U45203MH1995PLC095011 and registration number is 095011. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 193.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Konstelec Engineers is ₹36.25 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Konstelec Engineers is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Konstelec Engineers is ₹54.74 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Konstelec Engineers are ₹38.55 and ₹36.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Konstelec Engineers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Konstelec Engineers is ₹89.95 and 52-week low of Konstelec Engineers is ₹36.25 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Konstelec Engineers has shown returns of -4.98% over the past day, -15.8% for the past month, -31.6% over 3 months, -53.5% over 1 year, -45.22% across 3 years, and -30.31% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Konstelec Engineers are 21.21 and 0.55 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.