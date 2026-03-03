Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Konstelec Engineers Share Price

NSE
BSE

KONSTELEC ENGINEERS

Smallcap | NSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Konstelec Engineers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹36.25 Closed
-4.98₹ -1.90
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Konstelec Engineers Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹36.25₹38.55
₹36.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹36.25₹89.95
₹36.25
Open Price
₹38.55
Prev. Close
₹38.15
Volume
44,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Konstelec Engineers has declined 30.31% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -53.50%.

Konstelec Engineers’s current P/E of 21.21x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Konstelec Engineers Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Konstelec Engineers		-9.15-20.50-30.75-41.44-51.05-45.22-30.31
Thermax		-1.475.157.34-4.85-3.1211.8417.56
PTC Industries		0.630.81-2.0031.4075.0680.3542.45
Craftsman Automation		-2.65-0.588.7011.1670.8932.0539.81
Sansera Engineering		-4.9320.4032.6171.19106.4644.2522.19
Tega Industries		-1.290.11-8.99-11.4838.0437.0219.36
Ircon International		-7.98-11.95-12.21-20.84-3.0937.1924.49
Engineers India		-1.5222.767.095.2244.6941.1819.02
Azad Engineering		-3.749.001.484.3736.7235.2719.87
Inox India		-2.21-0.41-2.36-4.3021.626.323.75
Aequs		-1.872.45-7.50-7.50-7.50-2.57-1.55
Balu Forge Industries		2.6912.36-25.07-29.756.5219.6811.38
Ion Exchange (India)		-5.680.423.75-15.25-26.161.0313.65
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		-7.10-1.55-16.36-30.33-20.63-14.25-4.50
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works		5.08-10.2313.8886.84110.5715.989.30
Skipper		-4.83-7.84-23.09-35.10-5.8050.5342.06
Pitti Engineering		-0.422.058.98-2.530.6444.1469.99
Interarch Building Solutions		-4.10-18.33-23.82-13.7232.3715.128.82
Jash Engineering		1.37-2.30-11.98-22.64-23.2432.4147.56
BGR Energy Systems		-6.42-7.25-25.5662.66316.9280.7346.24

Over the last one year, Konstelec Engineers has declined 51.05% compared to peers like Thermax (-3.12%), PTC Industries (75.06%), Craftsman Automation (70.89%). From a 5 year perspective, Konstelec Engineers has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (17.56%) and PTC Industries (42.45%).

Konstelec Engineers Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Konstelec Engineers Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
540.439.57
1041.540.61
2042.4241.86
5044.4445.19
10052.5250.7
20060.0963.98

Konstelec Engineers Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Konstelec Engineers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.26%, and public shareholding moved up to 32.96% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Konstelec Engineers Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Konstelec Engineers fact sheet for more information

About Konstelec Engineers

Konstelec Engineers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/12/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U45203MH1995PLC095011 and registration number is 095011. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 193.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Biharilal Ravilal Shah
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Amish Biharilal Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Jigar Dhiresh Shah
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Ms. Manisha Abhay Lalan
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Amita Sachin Karia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ranjan Mathur
    Independent Director

FAQs on Konstelec Engineers Share Price

What is the share price of Konstelec Engineers?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Konstelec Engineers is ₹36.25 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Konstelec Engineers?

The Konstelec Engineers is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Konstelec Engineers?

The market cap of Konstelec Engineers is ₹54.74 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Konstelec Engineers?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Konstelec Engineers are ₹38.55 and ₹36.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Konstelec Engineers?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Konstelec Engineers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Konstelec Engineers is ₹89.95 and 52-week low of Konstelec Engineers is ₹36.25 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Konstelec Engineers performed historically in terms of returns?

The Konstelec Engineers has shown returns of -4.98% over the past day, -15.8% for the past month, -31.6% over 3 months, -53.5% over 1 year, -45.22% across 3 years, and -30.31% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Konstelec Engineers?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Konstelec Engineers are 21.21 and 0.55 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Konstelec Engineers News

More Konstelec Engineers News
icon
Market Pulse