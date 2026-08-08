What is the share price of Konndor Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Konndor Industries is ₹15.30 as on .

What kind of stock is Konndor Industries? The Konndor Industries is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Konndor Industries? The market cap of Konndor Industries is ₹8.44 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Konndor Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Konndor Industries are ₹15.90 and ₹15.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Konndor Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Konndor Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Konndor Industries is ₹25.00 and 52-week low of Konndor Industries is ₹11.30 as on .

How has the Konndor Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Konndor Industries has shown returns of 0.99% over the past day, -21.01% for the past month, 15.04% over 3 months, -18.4% over 1 year, 23.67% across 3 years, and 17.54% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Konndor Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Konndor Industries are -53.87 and 0.86 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global