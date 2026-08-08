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Konndor Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

KONNDOR INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Paper

Here's the live share price of Konndor Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹15.30 Closed
0.99₹ 0.15
As on Aug 06, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Konndor Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹15.15₹15.90
₹15.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹11.30₹25.00
₹15.30
Open Price
₹15.15
Prev. Close
₹15.15
Volume
3,165

Source: Dion Global

Konndor Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Konndor Industries		4.08-16.899.67.59-18.423.6717.54
Aditya Birla Real Estate		-2.572.47-7.03-2.98-25.7810.8112.31
JK Paper		-1.188.91.9917.9910.054.956.58
West Coast Paper Mills		5.5210.9514.7536.5321.677.2817.59
KS Smart Technologies		-5.69-11-57.26-53.854.762.2233.68
Seshasayee Paper & Boards		-5.43.5-12.95-7.36-13.36-4.842.6
Andhra Paper		-2.04-1.64-13.6-12.08-21.32-10.013.46
Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers		4.088.510.229.911.19-9.670.64
Pudumjee Paper Products		3.7419.0314.5619.43-24.332.0117.03
N R Agarwal Industries		14.9234.368.4725.1847.319.611.34
Kuantum Papers		11.4315.537.95-3.42-24.89-22.84-2.17
Emami Paper Mills		-2.4523.9232.3724.9419.52-5.53-11.06
Satia Industries		1.7117.99-10.890.14-21.71-17.98-9.04
Subam Papers		0.841.07-7.7319.1285.7813.297.77
Shree Rama Newsprint		14.917.865.068.8039.297.77
Orient Paper & Industries		0.6512.18-4.34-13.06-33.18-25.26-10
Asgard Alcobev		-6.8-5.26-11.81-40.2-48.528.5231.17
Pakka		0.04-2.17-25.1-21.98-59.46-19.08-4.75
Ruchira Papers		2.588.74-9.69-10.13-18.57-0.665.25
Genus Paper & Boards		2.6411.27-5.333.15-31.95-7.392.38

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Konndor Industries has declined 18.40% compared to peers like Aditya Birla Real Estate (-25.78%), JK Paper (10.05%), West Coast Paper Mills (21.67%). From a 5 year perspective, Konndor Industries has outperformed peers relative to Aditya Birla Real Estate (12.31%) and JK Paper (6.58%).

Konndor Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Konndor Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
515.8215.23
1016.0915.67
2016.8416.55
5018.0917.09
10015.7316.76
20017.2116.5

Source: Dion Global

Konndor Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Konndor Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 100.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Konndor Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 14, 2026, 12:55 AM IST ISTKonndor Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Registered Office Address
Mar 06, 2026, 08:53 PM IST ISTKonndor Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
Mar 06, 2026, 08:52 PM IST ISTKonndor Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Of Resignation Of Mr. Vimal Mafatlal Patel As A Direc
Feb 26, 2026, 12:01 AM IST ISTKonndor Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Resignation Of Mr. Vimal Mafatlal Patel As A Director.
Feb 14, 2026, 08:17 PM IST ISTKonndor Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Saturday, 14Th February 2026 And Submission O

Source: Dion Global

About Konndor Industries

Konndor Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/03/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51100GJ1983PLC006041 and registration number is 006041. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of aluminium from alumina and by other methods and products of aluminium and alloys. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sanjay Gupta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Shashikant Thakar
    Director
  • Ms. Ananya Acharya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jignesh Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Konndor Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Konndor Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Konndor Industries is ₹15.30 as on Aug 06, 2026.

What kind of stock is Konndor Industries?

The Konndor Industries is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Konndor Industries?

The market cap of Konndor Industries is ₹8.44 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Konndor Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Konndor Industries are ₹15.90 and ₹15.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Konndor Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Konndor Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Konndor Industries is ₹25.00 and 52-week low of Konndor Industries is ₹11.30 as on Aug 06, 2026.

How has the Konndor Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Konndor Industries has shown returns of 0.99% over the past day, -21.01% for the past month, 15.04% over 3 months, -18.4% over 1 year, 23.67% across 3 years, and 17.54% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Konndor Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Konndor Industries are -53.87 and 0.86 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Konndor Industries News

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