Konndor Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/03/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51100GJ1983PLC006041 and registration number is 006041. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of aluminium from alumina and by other methods and products of aluminium and alloys. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.