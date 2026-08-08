Here's the live share price of Konndor Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Konndor Industries
|4.08
|-16.89
|9.6
|7.59
|-18.4
|23.67
|17.54
|Aditya Birla Real Estate
|-2.57
|2.47
|-7.03
|-2.98
|-25.78
|10.81
|12.31
|JK Paper
|-1.18
|8.9
|1.99
|17.99
|10.05
|4.95
|6.58
|West Coast Paper Mills
|5.52
|10.95
|14.75
|36.53
|21.67
|7.28
|17.59
|KS Smart Technologies
|-5.69
|-11
|-57.26
|-53.8
|54.7
|62.22
|33.68
|Seshasayee Paper & Boards
|-5.4
|3.5
|-12.95
|-7.36
|-13.36
|-4.84
|2.6
|Andhra Paper
|-2.04
|-1.64
|-13.6
|-12.08
|-21.32
|-10.01
|3.46
|Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers
|4.08
|8.51
|0.22
|9.91
|1.19
|-9.67
|0.64
|Pudumjee Paper Products
|3.74
|19.03
|14.56
|19.43
|-24.3
|32.01
|17.03
|N R Agarwal Industries
|14.92
|34.36
|8.47
|25.18
|47.3
|19.6
|11.34
|Kuantum Papers
|11.43
|15.53
|7.95
|-3.42
|-24.89
|-22.84
|-2.17
|Emami Paper Mills
|-2.45
|23.92
|32.37
|24.94
|19.52
|-5.53
|-11.06
|Satia Industries
|1.71
|17.99
|-10.89
|0.14
|-21.71
|-17.98
|-9.04
|Subam Papers
|0.84
|1.07
|-7.73
|19.12
|85.78
|13.29
|7.77
|Shree Rama Newsprint
|14.9
|17.86
|5.06
|8.8
|0
|39.29
|7.77
|Orient Paper & Industries
|0.65
|12.18
|-4.34
|-13.06
|-33.18
|-25.26
|-10
|Asgard Alcobev
|-6.8
|-5.26
|-11.81
|-40.2
|-48.5
|28.52
|31.17
|Pakka
|0.04
|-2.17
|-25.1
|-21.98
|-59.46
|-19.08
|-4.75
|Ruchira Papers
|2.58
|8.74
|-9.69
|-10.13
|-18.57
|-0.66
|5.25
|Genus Paper & Boards
|2.64
|11.27
|-5.33
|3.15
|-31.95
|-7.39
|2.38
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Konndor Industries has declined 18.40% compared to peers like Aditya Birla Real Estate (-25.78%), JK Paper (10.05%), West Coast Paper Mills (21.67%). From a 5 year perspective, Konndor Industries has outperformed peers relative to Aditya Birla Real Estate (12.31%) and JK Paper (6.58%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|15.82
|15.23
|10
|16.09
|15.67
|20
|16.84
|16.55
|50
|18.09
|17.09
|100
|15.73
|16.76
|200
|17.21
|16.5
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Konndor Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 100.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 14, 2026, 12:55 AM IST IST
|Konndor Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Registered Office Address
|Mar 06, 2026, 08:53 PM IST IST
|Konndor Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
|Mar 06, 2026, 08:52 PM IST IST
|Konndor Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Of Resignation Of Mr. Vimal Mafatlal Patel As A Direc
|Feb 26, 2026, 12:01 AM IST IST
|Konndor Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Resignation Of Mr. Vimal Mafatlal Patel As A Director.
|Feb 14, 2026, 08:17 PM IST IST
|Konndor Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Saturday, 14Th February 2026 And Submission O
Source: Dion Global
Konndor Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/03/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51100GJ1983PLC006041 and registration number is 006041. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of aluminium from alumina and by other methods and products of aluminium and alloys. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Konndor Industries is ₹15.30 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Konndor Industries is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Konndor Industries is ₹8.44 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Konndor Industries are ₹15.90 and ₹15.15.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Konndor Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Konndor Industries is ₹25.00 and 52-week low of Konndor Industries is ₹11.30 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Konndor Industries has shown returns of 0.99% over the past day, -21.01% for the past month, 15.04% over 3 months, -18.4% over 1 year, 23.67% across 3 years, and 17.54% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Konndor Industries are -53.87 and 0.86 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global