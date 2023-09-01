Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|24 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|08 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Konndor Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/03/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51100GJ1983PLC006041 and registration number is 006041. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of aluminium from alumina and by other methods and products of aluminium and alloys. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Konndor Industries Ltd. is ₹4.41 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Konndor Industries Ltd. is 9.6 and PB ratio of Konndor Industries Ltd. is 0.52 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Konndor Industries Ltd. is ₹8.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Konndor Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Konndor Industries Ltd. is ₹9.39 and 52-week low of Konndor Industries Ltd. is ₹5.13 as on Sep 01, 2023.