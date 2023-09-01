Follow Us

Konndor Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

KONNDOR INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Paper & Paper Products | Smallcap | BSE
₹8.00 Closed
4.850.37
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Konndor Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹8.00₹8.01
₹8.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.13₹9.39
₹8.00
Open Price
₹8.01
Prev. Close
₹7.63
Volume
1,073

Konndor Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R18.01
  • R28.01
  • R38.02
  • Pivot
    8
  • S18
  • S27.99
  • S37.99

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 55.617.32
  • 105.927.34
  • 205.977.49
  • 505.87.78
  • 1005.37.85
  • 2005.727.53

Konndor Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
21.213.09-7.62-9.5041.59479.71601.75
-0.908.2711.81-4.91-13.48286.65124.69
0.3326.5216.8827.81-1.43219.3169.39
4.1519.2515.2128.4511.15114.5547.20
0.285.091.265.95-8.72112.05-6.78
-1.9419.5514.1723.240.08109.52-15.21
-10.560.5326.2657.9891.18295.10173.92
-2.3917.9416.1512.3112.5010.50104.80
-2.8213.0015.8131.4947.34171.218.60
-0.496.6510.9912.83-25.8583.82-47.07
1.7944.9477.1886.5759.59392.14183.44
6.8121.2422.7554.92-7.2567.62-26.82
0.1115.6933.5225.9511.06268.7568.57
-2.7011.1016.4825.018.94235.6886.00
8.5333.8134.2838.739.82185.0218.61
-3.0621.4017.2426.091.24114.4312.81
-0.297.13-3.1544.7460.53169.1124.12
-4.130.138.01-5.18-11.5478.950.13
-1.876.050.387.00-22.42-9.00-50.09
5.6215.67-8.8824.42178.36751.06493.47

Konndor Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Konndor Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 Jul, 2023Board MeetingOthers
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
08 May, 2023Board MeetingOthers
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Konndor Industries Ltd.

Konndor Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/03/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51100GJ1983PLC006041 and registration number is 006041. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of aluminium from alumina and by other methods and products of aluminium and alloys. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sanjay Gupta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Shashikant Thakar
    Director
  • Mr. Santoshkumar Pandey
    Director & CFO
  • Mr. Pawanjitsingh Negi
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Ananya Acharya
    Independent Director

FAQs on Konndor Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Konndor Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Konndor Industries Ltd. is ₹4.41 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Konndor Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Konndor Industries Ltd. is 9.6 and PB ratio of Konndor Industries Ltd. is 0.52 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Konndor Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Konndor Industries Ltd. is ₹8.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Konndor Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Konndor Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Konndor Industries Ltd. is ₹9.39 and 52-week low of Konndor Industries Ltd. is ₹5.13 as on Sep 01, 2023.

