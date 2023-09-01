Follow Us

Kome-on Communication Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

KOME-ON COMMUNICATION LTD.

Sector : Entertainment & Media | Smallcap | BSE
₹2.05 Closed
0.990.02
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Kome-on Communication Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.94₹2.10
₹2.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.94₹3.96
₹2.05
Open Price
₹1.99
Prev. Close
₹2.03
Volume
48,447

Kome-on Communication Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12.12
  • R22.19
  • R32.28
  • Pivot
    2.03
  • S11.96
  • S21.87
  • S31.8

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52.442.05
  • 102.532.06
  • 202.582.08
  • 502.662.16
  • 1002.992.28
  • 2004.982.54

Kome-on Communication Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.491.99-14.23-14.94-23.51425.64272.73
-1.1710.7136.6431.747.2930.10-47.52
2.7116.3637.0041.2223.8233.19-20.45
3.0413.6025.6615.87-4.1026.5332.62
-1.21-5.3812.145.49-17.96103.08515.59
3.3521.8333.4753.2314.6055.965.03
2.57-4.9224.5918.69-5.45687.02552.89
2.6119.286.2917.52-5.4786.0128.67
0.794.77-1.901.3324.382.2580.89
7.425.8620.4244.3813.45-3.70-3.70
2.9514.2060.52123.26112.441,666.754,116.56
-3.720.8328.1518.7426.3672.08-74.55
1.875.2221.4510.51-5.94-48.93-7.74
0.183.4335.9148.8633.411,146.1557.94
-2.26-20.52-9.1715.6018.79123.207.34
3.7751.7971.1867.2487.40337.12333.40
1.964.6534.6243.9917.13-42.44-15.20
2.7414.4742.4334.82-11.5367.3792.62
-2.40-5.87-10.587.91-56.06523.88492.98
6.387.2816.156.20-21.82-3.71-50.80

Kome-on Communication Ltd. Share Holdings

Kome-on Communication Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
03 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Kome-on Communication Ltd.

Kome-on Communication Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/02/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110GJ1994PLC021216 and registration number is 021216. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Entertainment & Media. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ashish Rajeshbhai Patel
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. Badri Prasad Joshi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Apeksha Manoj Jadhav
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Kome-on Communication Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Kome-on Communication Ltd.?

The market cap of Kome-on Communication Ltd. is ₹3.08 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kome-on Communication Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Kome-on Communication Ltd. is -2.35 and PB ratio of Kome-on Communication Ltd. is 0.23 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Kome-on Communication Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kome-on Communication Ltd. is ₹2.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kome-on Communication Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kome-on Communication Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kome-on Communication Ltd. is ₹3.96 and 52-week low of Kome-on Communication Ltd. is ₹1.94 as on Sep 01, 2023.

