Here's the live share price of Koiya International along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Popees Cares
|4.97
|4.97
|-8.58
|-16.37
|-82.74
|42.18
|22.08
|Page Industries
|-1.48
|0.95
|3.88
|-9.94
|-20.40
|-4.32
|4.44
|Pearl Global Industries
|0.48
|1.44
|-14.18
|8.85
|44.47
|92.06
|75.62
|Arvind Fashions
|0.64
|-3.26
|-8.68
|-11.37
|9.67
|16.53
|25.59
|Gokaldas Exports
|1.38
|9.26
|-14.93
|-14.28
|-26.10
|22.32
|49.35
|Lux Industries
|10.14
|24.76
|49.49
|29.69
|14.46
|1.01
|-5.26
|Kitex Garments
|1.49
|0.78
|-22.86
|-15.93
|-34.48
|45.72
|37.60
|S P Apparels
|2.77
|6.31
|5.59
|20.01
|-5.98
|31.04
|36.51
|SBC Exports
|3.42
|8.22
|13.60
|37.64
|161.79
|53.91
|105.41
|Monte Carlo Fashions
|3.44
|9.75
|-3.31
|-17.84
|7.44
|-5.50
|18.17
|Bizotic Commercial
|-7.47
|-12.40
|-19.35
|11.16
|656.22
|67.60
|36.32
|Thomas Scott (India)
|11.18
|15.17
|-13.97
|-29.42
|-6.34
|87.22
|116.99
|Bella Casa Fashion & Retail
|-0.36
|-6.14
|-16.43
|-37.88
|-39.71
|31.13
|20.37
|Spice Islands Industries
|4.05
|27.92
|32.48
|294.09
|645.55
|158.68
|146.03
|Zodiac Clothing Company
|4.29
|11.31
|-8.02
|-17.12
|-20.17
|-6.05
|-3.16
|Active Clothing Co
|0.39
|12.71
|24.83
|33.59
|53.73
|52.23
|54.53
|Filatex Fashions
|0
|30.00
|-16.13
|-42.22
|-40.91
|-52.22
|-11.39
|VIP Clothing
|3.11
|-4.31
|-13.03
|-36.70
|-38.02
|-21.61
|9.60
|Fractal Industries
|-0.75
|-3.20
|-2.64
|-2.64
|-2.64
|-0.89
|-0.53
|Indian Terrain Fashions
|3.63
|-0.66
|-15.43
|-23.38
|-3.06
|-17.79
|2.65
Over the last one year, Popees Cares has declined 82.74% compared to peers like Page Industries (-20.40%), Pearl Global Industries (44.47%), Arvind Fashions (9.67%). From a 5 year perspective, Popees Cares has underperformed peers relative to Page Industries (4.44%) and Pearl Global Industries (75.62%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|10.46
|10.55
|10
|10.83
|10.87
|20
|11.6
|11.71
|50
|14.59
|16.15
|100
|24.97
|26.49
|200
|43.73
|48.31
In the latest quarter, Koiya International remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 78.38% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Apr 30, 2026, 08:41 PM IST IST
|Popees Cares - Disclosure Of Non- Identification As Large Corporate With Reference To SEBI Circular Sebl/HO/DDHS/CIR/P/2021/6
|Apr 16, 2026, 01:45 AM IST IST
|Popees Cares - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
|Apr 16, 2026, 01:40 AM IST IST
|Popees Cares - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On Wednesday, 15Th April, 2026
|Apr 08, 2026, 09:35 PM IST IST
|Popees Cares - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Mar 20, 2026, 11:30 PM IST IST
|Popees Cares - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR) - Postponement Of Board Meeting Scheduled On March 20, 2026
Popees Cares Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/11/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17120TN1994PLC029226 and registration number is 029226. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Readymade Apparels. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Koiya International is ₹10.98 as on May 11, 2026.
The Koiya International is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Koiya International is ₹6.66 Cr as on May 11, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Koiya International are ₹10.98 and ₹10.97.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Koiya International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Koiya International is ₹68.14 and 52-week low of Koiya International is ₹9.94 as on May 11, 2026.
The Koiya International has shown returns of 4.97% over the past day, 4.97% for the past month, -8.58% over 3 months, -82.74% over 1 year, 42.18% across 3 years, and 22.08% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Koiya International are -20.33 and -7.49 on May 11, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.