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Koiya International Share Price

NSE
BSE

KOIYA INTERNATIONAL

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Koiya International along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹10.98 Closed
4.97₹ 0.52
As on May 11, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
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Koiya International Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹10.97₹10.98
₹10.98
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹9.94₹68.14
₹10.98
Open Price
₹10.98
Prev. Close
₹10.46
Volume
1,856

Koiya International Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Popees Cares		4.974.97-8.58-16.37-82.7442.1822.08
Page Industries		-1.480.953.88-9.94-20.40-4.324.44
Pearl Global Industries		0.481.44-14.188.8544.4792.0675.62
Arvind Fashions		0.64-3.26-8.68-11.379.6716.5325.59
Gokaldas Exports		1.389.26-14.93-14.28-26.1022.3249.35
Lux Industries		10.1424.7649.4929.6914.461.01-5.26
Kitex Garments		1.490.78-22.86-15.93-34.4845.7237.60
S P Apparels		2.776.315.5920.01-5.9831.0436.51
SBC Exports		3.428.2213.6037.64161.7953.91105.41
Monte Carlo Fashions		3.449.75-3.31-17.847.44-5.5018.17
Bizotic Commercial		-7.47-12.40-19.3511.16656.2267.6036.32
Thomas Scott (India)		11.1815.17-13.97-29.42-6.3487.22116.99
Bella Casa Fashion & Retail		-0.36-6.14-16.43-37.88-39.7131.1320.37
Spice Islands Industries		4.0527.9232.48294.09645.55158.68146.03
Zodiac Clothing Company		4.2911.31-8.02-17.12-20.17-6.05-3.16
Active Clothing Co		0.3912.7124.8333.5953.7352.2354.53
Filatex Fashions		030.00-16.13-42.22-40.91-52.22-11.39
VIP Clothing		3.11-4.31-13.03-36.70-38.02-21.619.60
Fractal Industries		-0.75-3.20-2.64-2.64-2.64-0.89-0.53
Indian Terrain Fashions		3.63-0.66-15.43-23.38-3.06-17.792.65

Over the last one year, Popees Cares has declined 82.74% compared to peers like Page Industries (-20.40%), Pearl Global Industries (44.47%), Arvind Fashions (9.67%). From a 5 year perspective, Popees Cares has underperformed peers relative to Page Industries (4.44%) and Pearl Global Industries (75.62%).

Koiya International Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Koiya International Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
510.4610.55
1010.8310.87
2011.611.71
5014.5916.15
10024.9726.49
20043.7348.31

Koiya International Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Koiya International remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 78.38% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
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Koiya International Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Apr 30, 2026, 08:41 PM IST ISTPopees Cares - Disclosure Of Non- Identification As Large Corporate With Reference To SEBI Circular Sebl/HO/DDHS/CIR/P/2021/6
Apr 16, 2026, 01:45 AM IST ISTPopees Cares - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Apr 16, 2026, 01:40 AM IST ISTPopees Cares - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On Wednesday, 15Th April, 2026
Apr 08, 2026, 09:35 PM IST ISTPopees Cares - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Mar 20, 2026, 11:30 PM IST ISTPopees Cares - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR) - Postponement Of Board Meeting Scheduled On March 20, 2026

About Koiya International

Popees Cares Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/11/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17120TN1994PLC029226 and registration number is 029226. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Readymade Apparels. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mrs. Linta Purayidathil Jose
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Shaju Thomas
    Director
  • Mr. Suresh Thekkemalaikkal Ramakrish Achary
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sivadas Chettoor
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Indu Kamala Ravindran
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Omkar Mundhra
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sumita Mishra
    Independent Director

FAQs on Koiya International Share Price

What is the share price of Koiya International?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Koiya International is ₹10.98 as on May 11, 2026.

What kind of stock is Koiya International?

The Koiya International is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Koiya International?

The market cap of Koiya International is ₹6.66 Cr as on May 11, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Koiya International?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Koiya International are ₹10.98 and ₹10.97.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Koiya International?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Koiya International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Koiya International is ₹68.14 and 52-week low of Koiya International is ₹9.94 as on May 11, 2026.

How has the Koiya International performed historically in terms of returns?

The Koiya International has shown returns of 4.97% over the past day, 4.97% for the past month, -8.58% over 3 months, -82.74% over 1 year, 42.18% across 3 years, and 22.08% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Koiya International?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Koiya International are -20.33 and -7.49 on May 11, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

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