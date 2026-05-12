What is the share price of Koiya International? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Koiya International is ₹10.98 as on .

What kind of stock is Koiya International? The Koiya International is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Koiya International? The market cap of Koiya International is ₹6.66 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Koiya International? Today’s highest and lowest price of Koiya International are ₹10.98 and ₹10.97.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Koiya International? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Koiya International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Koiya International is ₹68.14 and 52-week low of Koiya International is ₹9.94 as on .

How has the Koiya International performed historically in terms of returns? The Koiya International has shown returns of 4.97% over the past day, 4.97% for the past month, -8.58% over 3 months, -82.74% over 1 year, 42.18% across 3 years, and 22.08% over 5 years.