Here's the live share price of Kody Technolab along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Kody Technolab has gained 56.28% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -9.74%.

Kody Technolab’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.