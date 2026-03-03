Here's the live share price of Kody Technolab along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Kody Technolab has gained 56.28% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -9.74%.
Kody Technolab’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Kody Technolab
|-5.67
|14.02
|-24.77
|14.21
|3.77
|110.47
|56.28
|Tata Consultancy Services
|1.55
|-18.97
|-17.81
|-15.63
|-25.18
|-7.87
|-3.10
|Infosys
|1.05
|-22.17
|-18.36
|-12.86
|-24.56
|-4.49
|-0.83
|HCL Technologies
|2.37
|-19.13
|-16.43
|-6.49
|-12.81
|7.00
|7.27
|Wipro
|-0.78
|-18.18
|-22.03
|-20.43
|-29.97
|0.57
|-1.83
|Tech Mahindra
|0
|-21.62
|-12.73
|-10.79
|-9.89
|7.43
|6.63
|LTIMindtree
|-2.15
|-27.13
|-28.49
|-15.15
|-8.89
|-2.21
|2.40
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.27
|-6.88
|4.04
|22.62
|22.62
|7.03
|4.16
|Persistent Systems
|0.24
|-25.57
|-26.18
|-12.92
|-11.70
|24.31
|40.76
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|6.10
|-12.50
|-15.20
|-18.60
|-12.62
|29.50
|16.23
|MphasiS
|1.46
|-20.00
|-21.16
|-22.03
|-0.44
|2.75
|5.87
|Coforge
|-4.08
|-32.09
|-39.21
|-32.86
|-20.98
|10.93
|16.80
|Hexaware Technologies
|-2.22
|-35.71
|-38.46
|-37.75
|-42.38
|-15.10
|-9.36
|Tata Elxsi
|-1.08
|-19.22
|-14.01
|-18.02
|-18.45
|-10.36
|11.66
|Tata Technologies
|1.44
|-11.99
|-13.52
|-15.25
|-12.89
|-23.82
|-15.06
|Pine Labs
|-10.74
|-19.04
|-26.71
|-27.68
|-27.68
|-10.24
|-6.28
|KPIT Technologies
|-0.82
|-23.80
|-40.08
|-37.99
|-37.41
|-3.43
|39.77
|Zensar Technologies
|5.77
|-15.49
|-23.02
|-27.00
|-19.14
|28.27
|13.52
|Fractal Analytics
|-9.66
|-11.29
|-11.29
|-11.29
|-11.29
|-3.91
|-2.37
|TBO Tek
|-10.22
|-19.64
|-30.43
|-26.11
|-1.71
|-5.80
|-3.52
Over the last one year, Kody Technolab has gained 3.77% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-25.18%), Infosys (-24.56%), HCL Technologies (-12.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Kody Technolab has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-3.10%) and Infosys (-0.83%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|881.78
|864.6
|10
|865.47
|857.3
|20
|808.49
|838.75
|50
|846.2
|832.08
|100
|806.25
|824.74
|200
|791.28
|854.16
In the latest quarter, Kody Technolab saw a drop in promoter holding to 72.98%, while DII stake increased to 0.11%, FII holding rose to 0.10%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.80% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Kody Technolab Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/05/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U72900GJ2017PLC097244 and registration number is 097244. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 71.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kody Technolab is ₹832.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Kody Technolab is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Kody Technolab is ₹1,060.99 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Kody Technolab are ₹832.05 and ₹832.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kody Technolab stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kody Technolab is ₹1,147.00 and 52-week low of Kody Technolab is ₹556.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Kody Technolab has shown returns of -2.0% over the past day, 15.07% for the past month, -9.55% over 3 months, -9.74% over 1 year, 110.47% across 3 years, and 56.28% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kody Technolab are 0.00 and 19.40 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.