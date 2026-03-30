KNR Constructions shares will remain in focus in today’s trade, March 30, after the firm secured a letter of award (LoA) from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for a hybrid annuity mode project worth Rs 1,734 crore in Telangana.

KNR Constructions: NHAI order details

The firm stated that the project involves the development of a four-lane road along NH-167 from Gudebellur to Mahabubnagar in the Hyderabad-Panaji route, under the Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) in Telangana. The stretch measures 80 kilometres (km) in length.

“The company is in receipt of a Letter of Award from the National Highways Authority of India on 27th March 2026 for the construction of 4-laning of NH-167 from Gudebellur to Mahabubnagar of Hyderabad – Panaji Section (Length 80.01km) under NH(O) on Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) in the state of Telangana,” read an exchange filing.

KNR Constructions Q3FY26

The company’s net profit plunged 58.7% year-over-year to Rs 102.8 crore in the third quarter of the current financial year, compared with Rs 248.6 crore posted in the same quarter a year ago.

Its revenue fell 12.4% YoY to Rs 743.2 crore in Q3FY26 as against Rs 848 crore in the same period a year back.

The firm’s EBITDA declined 34.8% YoY to Rs 166.7 crore in Q3FY26 from Rs 256 crore in the same period last year.

“Out of Rs 4,300 crores, we can execute around Rs 2,000 crores of civil work in the next year, 2027, out of the current order book. And if any order is coming and we have been able to execute, that will be added. With the current order book, definitely we may be able to execute around Rs 2,000 crores in FY27,” said K. Venkata Ram Rao, General Manager of Finance & Accounts at KNR Constructions.

KNR share price performance

The share price of KNR Constructions has fallen 6% in the last five trading sessions. The stock has declined 15% in the past one month and 45% in the last six months. KNR Constructions has erased 52% of investors’ wealth over the last one year.