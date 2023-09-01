What is the Market Cap of KMG Milk Food Ltd.? The market cap of KMG Milk Food Ltd. is ₹21.55 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of KMG Milk Food Ltd.? P/E ratio of KMG Milk Food Ltd. is 104.15 and PB ratio of KMG Milk Food Ltd. is -29.19 as on .

What is the share price of KMG Milk Food Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KMG Milk Food Ltd. is ₹40.62 as on .