KMG MILK FOOD LTD.

Sector : Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹40.62 Closed
00
As on Jun 27, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

KMG Milk Food Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹40.62₹40.62
₹40.62
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹20.80₹48.03
₹40.62
Open Price
₹40.62
Prev. Close
₹40.62
Volume
0

KMG Milk Food Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R140.62
  • R240.62
  • R340.62
  • Pivot
    40.62
  • S140.62
  • S240.62
  • S340.62

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 521.3842.91
  • 1021.1942.19
  • 2019.8339.7
  • 5019.1833.71
  • 10022.229.53
  • 20025.0828.12

KMG Milk Food Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-9.7318.883.7894.3593.4384.2260.55
-1.26-3.010.3516.7111.1435.4894.09
-0.63-6.66-2.892.6720.9819.1637.02
-1.7312.5134.8432.0217.68108.45106.52
3.191.917.0530.798.9460.1160.11
3.060.8227.7335.3353.7453.7453.74
-0.64-1.3211.689.26-7.74-1.08-17.12
2.493.88-2.0212.700.9615.8315.83
1.69-2.70-2.89-4.1621.93265.24592.07
6.927.4315.7431.94-5.08-10.19-10.19
-0.8416.2833.23102.21200.8574.9674.96
0.50-0.0743.3852.7835.2721.4921.49
-4.0117.6342.9782.6133.4938.5262.09
22.5026.8530.6230.6230.6230.6230.62
2.49-1.1624.9848.3849.93197.93299.78
2.761.1322.0376.1054.5243.19-16.50
-2.3613.8798.86149.1582.4689.78-35.35
0.210.530.9522.4276.50175.1664.61
4.349.9718.9519.7016.3655.68-17.98
-1.70-4.240.193.147.60289.74385.59

KMG Milk Food Ltd. Share Holdings

KMG Milk Food Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 Jun, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
03 May, 2023Board MeetingOthers

About KMG Milk Food Ltd.

KMG Milk Food Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/01/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15201HR1999PLC034125 and registration number is 034125. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of dairy products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Basudev Garg
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mrs. Mithlesh Garg
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Santosh Sharma
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Prashant Chandra Pande
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arun Kumar Sharma
    Independent Director

FAQs on KMG Milk Food Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of KMG Milk Food Ltd.?

The market cap of KMG Milk Food Ltd. is ₹21.55 Cr as on Jun 27, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of KMG Milk Food Ltd.?

P/E ratio of KMG Milk Food Ltd. is 104.15 and PB ratio of KMG Milk Food Ltd. is -29.19 as on Jun 27, 2023.

What is the share price of KMG Milk Food Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KMG Milk Food Ltd. is ₹40.62 as on Jun 27, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of KMG Milk Food Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KMG Milk Food Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KMG Milk Food Ltd. is ₹48.03 and 52-week low of KMG Milk Food Ltd. is ₹20.80 as on Jun 27, 2023.

