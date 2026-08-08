Here's the live share price of KMG Milk Food along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|KMG Milk Food
|0
|0
|3.39
|3.14
|41.24
|15.38
|25.05
|Nestle India
|2.00
|4.62
|4.33
|18.89
|37.77
|11.16
|11.10
|Britannia Industries
|1.87
|1.25
|-5.09
|-5.54
|0.71
|5.78
|8.70
|Zydus Wellness
|-7.46
|-7.36
|5.82
|30.93
|38.17
|22.12
|3.39
|Bikaji Foods International
|-2.58
|-2.92
|-7.30
|-6.72
|-14.36
|9.03
|14.51
|Orkla India
|1.28
|-6.47
|-12.65
|-3.60
|-20.80
|-7.48
|-4.56
|Hindustan Foods
|-0.33
|6.80
|4.74
|12.86
|6.16
|0.19
|8.58
|Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities
|8.82
|29.67
|10.04
|-1.12
|-25.73
|5.97
|21.87
|Gopal Snacks
|1.57
|1.08
|-17.48
|-7.72
|-24.15
|-8.59
|-5.24
|Prataap Snacks
|7.23
|1.27
|23.05
|13.87
|35.89
|12.67
|11.44
|ADF Foods
|-3.53
|-15.89
|-2.23
|15.95
|13.97
|5.78
|9.12
|Tasty Bite Eatables
|2.37
|8.99
|11.96
|23.08
|-11.96
|-12.39
|-11.57
|Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)
|-2.05
|13.33
|46.43
|11.68
|11.68
|3.75
|2.23
|SKM Egg Products Export (India)
|-5.83
|-24.33
|30.85
|21.73
|46.42
|17.24
|41.04
|HMA Agro Industries
|7.21
|0.32
|-10.75
|-19.88
|-28.57
|-28.93
|-17.76
|Krishival Foods
|0
|-3.72
|5.56
|15.62
|8.16
|-0.48
|-0.29
|Shah Foods
|-9.58
|39.48
|119.48
|141.95
|189.27
|31.72
|65.70
|Lotus Chocolate Company
|-0.12
|-2.66
|-13.97
|-18.09
|-44.72
|24.35
|73.12
|Hexagon Nutrition
|2.27
|-5.18
|28.99
|28.99
|28.99
|8.86
|5.22
|Apis India
|-3.15
|-4.01
|-10.05
|-21.18
|255.01
|170.21
|135.57
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, KMG Milk Food has gained 41.24% compared to peers like Nestle India (37.77%), Britannia Industries (0.71%), Zydus Wellness (38.17%). From a 5 year perspective, KMG Milk Food has outperformed peers relative to Nestle India (11.10%) and Britannia Industries (8.70%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|48.18
|48.5
|10
|48.36
|47.69
|20
|45.17
|45.24
|50
|38
|40.4
|100
|36.73
|36.37
|200
|29.38
|32.82
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, KMG Milk Food remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 6.88%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 36.34% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 06:00 AM IST IST
|KMG Milk Food - Board Meeting Intimation for 1. To Inter-Alia Consider And Take On Record The Un-Audited Financial Results F
|Jul 13, 2026, 05:53 AM IST IST
|KMG Milk Food - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 28, 2026, 11:51 PM IST IST
|KMG Milk Food - Non-Applicability Of Disclosure Of Related Party Transaction On Consolidated Basis (Regulation 23(9) Of SEBI
|May 28, 2026, 11:47 PM IST IST
|KMG Milk Food - Non-Applicability Of Disclosure Of Related Party Transaction On Consolidated Basis
|May 28, 2026, 11:31 PM IST IST
|KMG Milk Food - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2026 (Scrip ID: KMGMILK, Scrip Code 519415
Source: Dion Global
KMG Milk Food Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/01/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15201HR1999PLC034125 and registration number is 034125. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of dairy products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KMG Milk Food is ₹50.00 as on May 29, 2026.
The KMG Milk Food is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of KMG Milk Food is ₹26.52 Cr as on May 29, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of KMG Milk Food are ₹50.00 and ₹50.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KMG Milk Food stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KMG Milk Food is ₹50.49 and 52-week low of KMG Milk Food is ₹33.84 as on May 29, 2026.
The KMG Milk Food has shown returns of 3.39% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 3.39% over 3 months, 41.24% over 1 year, 15.38% across 3 years, and 25.05% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of KMG Milk Food are 675.68 and -25.26 on May 29, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global