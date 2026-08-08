What is the share price of KMG Milk Food? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KMG Milk Food is ₹50.00 as on .

What kind of stock is KMG Milk Food? The KMG Milk Food is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of KMG Milk Food? The market cap of KMG Milk Food is ₹26.52 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of KMG Milk Food? Today’s highest and lowest price of KMG Milk Food are ₹50.00 and ₹50.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of KMG Milk Food? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KMG Milk Food stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KMG Milk Food is ₹50.49 and 52-week low of KMG Milk Food is ₹33.84 as on .

How has the KMG Milk Food performed historically in terms of returns? The KMG Milk Food has shown returns of 3.39% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 3.39% over 3 months, 41.24% over 1 year, 15.38% across 3 years, and 25.05% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of KMG Milk Food? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of KMG Milk Food are 675.68 and -25.26 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global