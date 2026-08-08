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KMG Milk Food Share Price

NSE
BSE

KMG MILK FOOD

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Food Processing

Here's the live share price of KMG Milk Food along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹50.00 Closed
3.39₹ 1.64
As on May 29, 2026, 03:40 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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KMG Milk Food Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹50.00₹50.00
₹50.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹33.84₹50.49
₹50.00
Open Price
₹50.00
Prev. Close
₹48.36
Volume
100

Source: Dion Global

KMG Milk Food Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
KMG Milk Food		003.393.1441.2415.3825.05
Nestle India		2.004.624.3318.8937.7711.1611.10
Britannia Industries		1.871.25-5.09-5.540.715.788.70
Zydus Wellness		-7.46-7.365.8230.9338.1722.123.39
Bikaji Foods International		-2.58-2.92-7.30-6.72-14.369.0314.51
Orkla India		1.28-6.47-12.65-3.60-20.80-7.48-4.56
Hindustan Foods		-0.336.804.7412.866.160.198.58
Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities		8.8229.6710.04-1.12-25.735.9721.87
Gopal Snacks		1.571.08-17.48-7.72-24.15-8.59-5.24
Prataap Snacks		7.231.2723.0513.8735.8912.6711.44
ADF Foods		-3.53-15.89-2.2315.9513.975.789.12
Tasty Bite Eatables		2.378.9911.9623.08-11.96-12.39-11.57
Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)		-2.0513.3346.4311.6811.683.752.23
SKM Egg Products Export (India)		-5.83-24.3330.8521.7346.4217.2441.04
HMA Agro Industries		7.210.32-10.75-19.88-28.57-28.93-17.76
Krishival Foods		0-3.725.5615.628.16-0.48-0.29
Shah Foods		-9.5839.48119.48141.95189.2731.7265.70
Lotus Chocolate Company		-0.12-2.66-13.97-18.09-44.7224.3573.12
Hexagon Nutrition		2.27-5.1828.9928.9928.998.865.22
Apis India		-3.15-4.01-10.05-21.18255.01170.21135.57

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, KMG Milk Food has gained 41.24% compared to peers like Nestle India (37.77%), Britannia Industries (0.71%), Zydus Wellness (38.17%). From a 5 year perspective, KMG Milk Food has outperformed peers relative to Nestle India (11.10%) and Britannia Industries (8.70%).

KMG Milk Food Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

KMG Milk Food Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
548.1848.5
1048.3647.69
2045.1745.24
503840.4
10036.7336.37
20029.3832.82

Source: Dion Global

KMG Milk Food Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, KMG Milk Food remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 6.88%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 36.34% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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KMG Milk Food Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 06:00 AM IST ISTKMG Milk Food - Board Meeting Intimation for 1. To Inter-Alia Consider And Take On Record The Un-Audited Financial Results F
Jul 13, 2026, 05:53 AM IST ISTKMG Milk Food - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 28, 2026, 11:51 PM IST ISTKMG Milk Food - Non-Applicability Of Disclosure Of Related Party Transaction On Consolidated Basis (Regulation 23(9) Of SEBI
May 28, 2026, 11:47 PM IST ISTKMG Milk Food - Non-Applicability Of Disclosure Of Related Party Transaction On Consolidated Basis
May 28, 2026, 11:31 PM IST ISTKMG Milk Food - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2026 (Scrip ID: KMGMILK, Scrip Code 519415

Source: Dion Global

About KMG Milk Food

KMG Milk Food Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/01/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15201HR1999PLC034125 and registration number is 034125. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of dairy products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Basudev Garg
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mrs. Mithlesh Garg
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Shivangi Garg
    Additional Director
  • Mr. Prashant Chandra Pande
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arun Kumar Sharma
    Independent Director

FAQs on KMG Milk Food Share Price

What is the share price of KMG Milk Food?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KMG Milk Food is ₹50.00 as on May 29, 2026.

What kind of stock is KMG Milk Food?

The KMG Milk Food is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of KMG Milk Food?

The market cap of KMG Milk Food is ₹26.52 Cr as on May 29, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of KMG Milk Food?

Today’s highest and lowest price of KMG Milk Food are ₹50.00 and ₹50.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of KMG Milk Food?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KMG Milk Food stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KMG Milk Food is ₹50.49 and 52-week low of KMG Milk Food is ₹33.84 as on May 29, 2026.

How has the KMG Milk Food performed historically in terms of returns?

The KMG Milk Food has shown returns of 3.39% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 3.39% over 3 months, 41.24% over 1 year, 15.38% across 3 years, and 25.05% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of KMG Milk Food?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of KMG Milk Food are 675.68 and -25.26 on May 29, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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