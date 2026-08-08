Here's the live share price of KMF Builders & Developers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|KMF Builders & Developers
|3.60
|3.60
|-20.88
|15.02
|-17.53
|19.59
|18.98
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, KMF Builders & Developers has declined 17.53% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, KMF Builders & Developers has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|6.92
|6.82
|10
|6.82
|6.83
|20
|6.8
|6.82
|50
|7.21
|7
|100
|7.3
|7.25
|200
|7.72
|7.68
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, KMF Builders & Developers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 51.77% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 21, 2026, 02:59 AM IST IST
|KMF Builders & D - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 11:34 PM IST IST
|KMF Builders & D - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Yeat Ended 31St March, 2026
|May 30, 2026, 10:40 PM IST IST
|KMF Builders & D - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcomes Of The Board Meeting Held On 30Th May, 2026
|May 25, 2026, 04:49 PM IST IST
|KMF Builders & D - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting In Pursuant To Regulation 29 (1) (A) Of SEBI (LOD
|Apr 20, 2026, 12:55 AM IST IST
|KMF Builders & D - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
KMF Builders & Developers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/03/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45203KA1995PLC017422 and registration number is 017422. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KMF Builders & Developers is ₹7.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The KMF Builders & Developers is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of KMF Builders & Developers is ₹8.77 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of KMF Builders & Developers are ₹7.28 and ₹7.20.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KMF Builders & Developers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KMF Builders & Developers is ₹13.70 and 52-week low of KMF Builders & Developers is ₹5.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The KMF Builders & Developers has shown returns of 3.75% over the past day, 3.6% for the past month, -20.88% over 3 months, -17.53% over 1 year, 19.59% across 3 years, and 18.98% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of KMF Builders & Developers are -17.87 and 0.75 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global