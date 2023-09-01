Follow Us

KMF Builders & Developers Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

KMF BUILDERS & DEVELOPERS LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | BSE
₹5.50 Closed
-4.18-0.24
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

KMF Builders & Developers Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.50₹6.00
₹5.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.30₹6.14
₹5.50
Open Price
₹6.00
Prev. Close
₹5.74
Volume
2,254

KMF Builders & Developers Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R15.83
  • R26.17
  • R36.33
  • Pivot
    5.67
  • S15.33
  • S25.17
  • S34.83

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 54.795.32
  • 104.854.99
  • 204.614.68
  • 504.34.42
  • 1004.874.35
  • 2005.534.41

KMF Builders & Developers Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
13.1730.9525.574.1737.16219.77139.13
5.960.705.4541.5526.26212.84136.86
5.506.3722.7531.5532.42182.34198.66
11.5810.5616.62136.24319.58553.66625.72
16.9414.4836.3863.4941.33160.88181.71
12.7520.294.326.0329.65153.5260.90
0.911.124.1324.5515.05248.68308.10
12.119.9438.4686.69136.20405.3464.38
7.5016.1322.1955.9154.2797.60-27.53
6.6313.2329.0553.689.66583.83278.47
4.31-5.796.8622.1617.3392.63105.26
3.0711.689.806.186.51118.50131.66
4.028.0245.54104.53155.94635.44342.44
4.010.7219.7234.709.189.189.18
-5.7474.3082.74137.70114.182,040.29424.69
1.16-1.12-0.7826.4754.60358.15282.65
3.370.748.978.92-12.74136.6434.76
10.5315.9066.1893.0556.94800.00388.38
-1.37-0.5721.8951.2962.64174.55125.87
13.3618.3720.8835.29-8.1331.37-45.65

KMF Builders & Developers Ltd. Share Holdings

KMF Builders & Developers Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.

About KMF Builders & Developers Ltd.

KMF Builders & Developers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/03/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45203KA1995PLC017422 and registration number is 017422. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Gorve Chadha
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Kavita Chadha
    Woman Director
  • Mr. Chirag Salaria
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Mani Suresh Babu
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on KMF Builders & Developers Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of KMF Builders & Developers Ltd.?

The market cap of KMF Builders & Developers Ltd. is ₹6.70 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of KMF Builders & Developers Ltd.?

P/E ratio of KMF Builders & Developers Ltd. is 23.35 and PB ratio of KMF Builders & Developers Ltd. is 0.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of KMF Builders & Developers Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KMF Builders & Developers Ltd. is ₹5.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of KMF Builders & Developers Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KMF Builders & Developers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KMF Builders & Developers Ltd. is ₹6.14 and 52-week low of KMF Builders & Developers Ltd. is ₹3.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

