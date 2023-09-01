Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|13.17
|30.95
|25.57
|4.17
|37.16
|219.77
|139.13
|5.96
|0.70
|5.45
|41.55
|26.26
|212.84
|136.86
|5.50
|6.37
|22.75
|31.55
|32.42
|182.34
|198.66
|11.58
|10.56
|16.62
|136.24
|319.58
|553.66
|625.72
|16.94
|14.48
|36.38
|63.49
|41.33
|160.88
|181.71
|12.75
|20.29
|4.32
|6.03
|29.65
|153.52
|60.90
|0.91
|1.12
|4.13
|24.55
|15.05
|248.68
|308.10
|12.11
|9.94
|38.46
|86.69
|136.20
|405.34
|64.38
|7.50
|16.13
|22.19
|55.91
|54.27
|97.60
|-27.53
|6.63
|13.23
|29.05
|53.68
|9.66
|583.83
|278.47
|4.31
|-5.79
|6.86
|22.16
|17.33
|92.63
|105.26
|3.07
|11.68
|9.80
|6.18
|6.51
|118.50
|131.66
|4.02
|8.02
|45.54
|104.53
|155.94
|635.44
|342.44
|4.01
|0.72
|19.72
|34.70
|9.18
|9.18
|9.18
|-5.74
|74.30
|82.74
|137.70
|114.18
|2,040.29
|424.69
|1.16
|-1.12
|-0.78
|26.47
|54.60
|358.15
|282.65
|3.37
|0.74
|8.97
|8.92
|-12.74
|136.64
|34.76
|10.53
|15.90
|66.18
|93.05
|56.94
|800.00
|388.38
|-1.37
|-0.57
|21.89
|51.29
|62.64
|174.55
|125.87
|13.36
|18.37
|20.88
|35.29
|-8.13
|31.37
|-45.65
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
KMF Builders & Developers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/03/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45203KA1995PLC017422 and registration number is 017422. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of KMF Builders & Developers Ltd. is ₹6.70 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of KMF Builders & Developers Ltd. is 23.35 and PB ratio of KMF Builders & Developers Ltd. is 0.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KMF Builders & Developers Ltd. is ₹5.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KMF Builders & Developers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KMF Builders & Developers Ltd. is ₹6.14 and 52-week low of KMF Builders & Developers Ltd. is ₹3.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.