What is the share price of KMF Builders & Developers? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KMF Builders & Developers is ₹7.20 as on .

What kind of stock is KMF Builders & Developers? The KMF Builders & Developers is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of KMF Builders & Developers? The market cap of KMF Builders & Developers is ₹8.77 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of KMF Builders & Developers? Today’s highest and lowest price of KMF Builders & Developers are ₹7.28 and ₹7.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of KMF Builders & Developers? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KMF Builders & Developers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KMF Builders & Developers is ₹13.70 and 52-week low of KMF Builders & Developers is ₹5.85 as on .

How has the KMF Builders & Developers performed historically in terms of returns? The KMF Builders & Developers has shown returns of 3.75% over the past day, 3.6% for the past month, -20.88% over 3 months, -17.53% over 1 year, 19.59% across 3 years, and 18.98% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of KMF Builders & Developers? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of KMF Builders & Developers are -17.87 and 0.75 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global