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KMF Builders & Developers Share Price

NSE
BSE

KMF BUILDERS & DEVELOPERS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of KMF Builders & Developers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹7.20 Closed
3.75₹ 0.26
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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KMF Builders & Developers Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹7.20₹7.28
₹7.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.85₹13.70
₹7.20
Open Price
₹7.28
Prev. Close
₹6.94
Volume
85

Source: Dion Global

KMF Builders & Developers Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
KMF Builders & Developers		3.603.60-20.8815.02-17.5319.5918.98
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, KMF Builders & Developers has declined 17.53% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, KMF Builders & Developers has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

KMF Builders & Developers Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

KMF Builders & Developers Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
56.926.82
106.826.83
206.86.82
507.217
1007.37.25
2007.727.68

Source: Dion Global

KMF Builders & Developers Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, KMF Builders & Developers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 51.77% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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KMF Builders & Developers Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 21, 2026, 02:59 AM IST ISTKMF Builders & D - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 11:34 PM IST ISTKMF Builders & D - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Yeat Ended 31St March, 2026
May 30, 2026, 10:40 PM IST ISTKMF Builders & D - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcomes Of The Board Meeting Held On 30Th May, 2026
May 25, 2026, 04:49 PM IST ISTKMF Builders & D - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting In Pursuant To Regulation 29 (1) (A) Of SEBI (LOD
Apr 20, 2026, 12:55 AM IST ISTKMF Builders & D - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About KMF Builders & Developers

KMF Builders & Developers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/03/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45203KA1995PLC017422 and registration number is 017422. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Gorve Chadha
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Kavita Chadha
    Woman Director
  • Mr. Chirag Salaria
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Mani Suresh Babu
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on KMF Builders & Developers Share Price

What is the share price of KMF Builders & Developers?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KMF Builders & Developers is ₹7.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is KMF Builders & Developers?

The KMF Builders & Developers is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of KMF Builders & Developers?

The market cap of KMF Builders & Developers is ₹8.77 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of KMF Builders & Developers?

Today’s highest and lowest price of KMF Builders & Developers are ₹7.28 and ₹7.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of KMF Builders & Developers?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KMF Builders & Developers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KMF Builders & Developers is ₹13.70 and 52-week low of KMF Builders & Developers is ₹5.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the KMF Builders & Developers performed historically in terms of returns?

The KMF Builders & Developers has shown returns of 3.75% over the past day, 3.6% for the past month, -20.88% over 3 months, -17.53% over 1 year, 19.59% across 3 years, and 18.98% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of KMF Builders & Developers?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of KMF Builders & Developers are -17.87 and 0.75 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

KMF Builders & Developers News

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