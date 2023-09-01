Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|13.70
|24.07
|51.02
|59.55
|58.43
|344.51
|441.99
|-0.40
|-3.79
|0.44
|9.61
|13.10
|189.95
|312.39
|3.95
|0.60
|8.10
|32.78
|51.58
|434.87
|412.02
|-2.53
|-6.08
|16.45
|20.98
|10.30
|146.68
|117.76
|-0.82
|1.45
|12.70
|38.44
|42.76
|230.27
|304.01
|-0.09
|3.56
|19.78
|37.88
|69.13
|69.13
|69.13
|-0.11
|-6.39
|9.49
|11.53
|-11.34
|22.02
|112.55
|2.40
|2.76
|21.29
|49.57
|48.99
|157.27
|82.92
|-3.42
|1.73
|20.82
|42.70
|52.00
|93.79
|93.79
|1.43
|-4.02
|10.24
|45.63
|67.09
|135.28
|135.28
|3.19
|-1.18
|4.49
|2.63
|-4.50
|-25.10
|42.29
|2.96
|12.54
|32.47
|30.99
|39.34
|-18.44
|-18.44
|2.76
|1.66
|9.20
|27.57
|28.37
|194.74
|36.69
|-4.66
|12.12
|12.12
|12.12
|12.12
|12.12
|12.12
|-0.35
|-0.35
|24.14
|40.06
|78.97
|237.44
|190.15
|0.23
|-9.01
|17.90
|19.23
|-13.30
|-28.69
|-19.97
|10.14
|23.85
|75.58
|93.33
|90.17
|199.33
|50.35
|12.52
|24.55
|14.63
|78.57
|33.34
|-35.04
|-35.04
|3.04
|-1.40
|47.77
|97.33
|94.79
|675.61
|463.46
|6.64
|38.87
|96.92
|118.77
|153.00
|260.52
|257.64
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Motilal Oswal S&P BSE Healthcare ETF
|372
|0.04
|0
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/12/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110TN1982PLC009781 and registration number is 009781. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hospital activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 136.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) Ltd. is ₹1,511.47 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) Ltd. is 54.93 and PB ratio of KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) Ltd. is 13.32 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) Ltd. is ₹92.68 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) Ltd. is ₹94.00 and 52-week low of KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) Ltd. is ₹52.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.