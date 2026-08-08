Here's the live share price of KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|KMC Speciality Hospitals (India)
|-6.39
|-7.01
|33.69
|48.85
|85.57
|17.24
|25.38
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
|0.28
|1.66
|14.58
|24.53
|25.10
|21.43
|17.48
|Max Healthcare Institute
|-2.33
|-4.18
|5.70
|6.25
|-15.33
|22.55
|30.15
|Manipal Health Enterprises
|1.60
|1.60
|1.60
|1.60
|1.60
|0.53
|0.32
|Fortis Healthcare
|1.61
|-1.24
|1.32
|7.70
|8.53
|43.61
|32.11
|Aster DM Quality Care
|6.47
|10.85
|18.53
|53.03
|47.13
|40.33
|40.61
|Global Health
|3.31
|9.87
|19.81
|25.37
|9.76
|28.13
|28.48
|Narayana Hrudayalaya
|-6.34
|-5.09
|1.98
|8.82
|6.70
|23.41
|29.23
|Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences
|0.81
|0.69
|14.62
|25.46
|9.06
|29.78
|27.03
|Dr. Lal Pathlabs
|0.87
|14.66
|22.82
|33.12
|19.82
|17.48
|-0.22
|Dr. Agarwals Health Care
|14.27
|15.30
|21.31
|19.35
|26.43
|10.88
|6.39
|Rainbow Childrens Medicare
|2.15
|8.88
|20.29
|35.72
|4.79
|12.89
|28.13
|Vijaya Diagnostic Centre
|0.80
|1.30
|11.89
|36.10
|27.89
|42.99
|16.91
|Park Medi World
|-0.31
|2.51
|18.85
|85.83
|97.44
|25.45
|14.57
|Metropolis Healthcare
|-3.24
|-0.29
|11.51
|12.87
|13.11
|17.31
|-4.17
|Jupiter Life Line Hospitals
|-3.67
|8.74
|26.27
|27.55
|14.06
|13.93
|8.14
|Healthcare Global Enterprises
|0.59
|4.19
|9.68
|21.06
|10.95
|25.94
|21.49
|Thyrocare Technologies
|4.43
|13.73
|29.07
|47.22
|34.76
|46.62
|6.19
|Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services
|6.21
|5.11
|5.63
|29.26
|25.68
|37.57
|21.09
|Nephrocare Health Services
|1.72
|5.60
|26.98
|31.46
|47.04
|13.71
|8.02
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) has gained 85.57% compared to peers like Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (25.10%), Max Healthcare Institute (-15.33%), Manipal Health Enterprises (1.60%). From a 5 year perspective, KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) has outperformed peers relative to Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (17.48%) and Max Healthcare Institute (30.15%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|128.14
|125.93
|10
|129.51
|127.6
|20
|131.04
|128.43
|50
|123.11
|122.2
|100
|104.91
|110.91
|200
|91.24
|98.04
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.02%, and public shareholding moved down to 24.98% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 07, 2026, 08:48 PM IST IST
|KMC Special.Hospital - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 05, 2026, 09:19 PM IST IST
|KMC Special.Hospital - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|May 29, 2026, 05:27 PM IST IST
|KMC Special.Hospital - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR), 2015
|May 29, 2026, 05:23 PM IST IST
|KMC Special.Hospital - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|May 29, 2026, 05:20 PM IST IST
|KMC Special.Hospital - Standalone Audited Financial Results For The FY 2025-2026
Source: Dion Global
KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/12/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110TN1982PLC009781 and registration number is 009781. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hospital activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 305.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) is ₹119.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) is ₹1,948.05 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) are ₹123.25 and ₹117.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) is ₹145.90 and 52-week low of KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) is ₹63.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) has shown returns of -2.21% over the past day, -7.01% for the past month, 33.69% over 3 months, 85.57% over 1 year, 17.24% across 3 years, and 25.38% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) are 41.68 and 9.26 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global