KMC SPECIALITY HOSPITALS (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : Hospitals & Medical Services | Smallcap | BSE
₹92.68 Closed
0.930.85
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹92.00₹94.70
₹92.68
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹52.00₹94.00
₹92.68
Open Price
₹92.00
Prev. Close
₹91.83
Volume
2,88,412

KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R194.13
  • R295.77
  • R396.83
  • Pivot
    93.07
  • S191.43
  • S290.37
  • S388.73

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 56486.45
  • 1064.6982.54
  • 2063.4979.11
  • 5062.1474.47
  • 10058.9470.23
  • 20060.866.5

KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
13.7024.0751.0259.5558.43344.51441.99
-0.40-3.790.449.6113.10189.95312.39
3.950.608.1032.7851.58434.87412.02
-2.53-6.0816.4520.9810.30146.68117.76
-0.821.4512.7038.4442.76230.27304.01
-0.093.5619.7837.8869.1369.1369.13
-0.11-6.399.4911.53-11.3422.02112.55
2.402.7621.2949.5748.99157.2782.92
-3.421.7320.8242.7052.0093.7993.79
1.43-4.0210.2445.6367.09135.28135.28
3.19-1.184.492.63-4.50-25.1042.29
2.9612.5432.4730.9939.34-18.44-18.44
2.761.669.2027.5728.37194.7436.69
-4.6612.1212.1212.1212.1212.1212.12
-0.35-0.3524.1440.0678.97237.44190.15
0.23-9.0117.9019.23-13.30-28.69-19.97
10.1423.8575.5893.3390.17199.3350.35
12.5224.5514.6378.5733.34-35.04-35.04
3.04-1.4047.7797.3394.79675.61463.46
6.6438.8796.92118.77153.00260.52257.64

KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Motilal Oswal S&P BSE Healthcare ETF3720.040

KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) Ltd.

KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/12/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110TN1982PLC009781 and registration number is 009781. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hospital activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 136.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Dr. S Chandrakumar
    Executive Chairman
  • Dr. S Manivannan
    Managing Director
  • Mr. D Senguttuvan
    Executive Director
  • Dr. T Senthilkumar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. A Krishnamoorthy
    Independent Director
  • CA. S Chenthilkumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. N Bala Baskar
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. N Jeyanthei
    Independent Director

FAQs on KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) Ltd. is ₹1,511.47 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) Ltd. is 54.93 and PB ratio of KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) Ltd. is 13.32 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) Ltd. is ₹92.68 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) Ltd. is ₹94.00 and 52-week low of KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) Ltd. is ₹52.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

