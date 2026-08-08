What is the share price of KMC Speciality Hospitals (India)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) is ₹119.45 as on .

What kind of stock is KMC Speciality Hospitals (India)? The KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of KMC Speciality Hospitals (India)? The market cap of KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) is ₹1,948.05 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of KMC Speciality Hospitals (India)? Today’s highest and lowest price of KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) are ₹123.25 and ₹117.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of KMC Speciality Hospitals (India)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) is ₹145.90 and 52-week low of KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) is ₹63.75 as on .

How has the KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) performed historically in terms of returns? The KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) has shown returns of -2.21% over the past day, -7.01% for the past month, 33.69% over 3 months, 85.57% over 1 year, 17.24% across 3 years, and 25.38% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of KMC Speciality Hospitals (India)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) are 41.68 and 9.26 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global