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KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) Share Price

NSE
BSE

KMC SPECIALITY HOSPITALS (INDIA)

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care
Theme
Hospital
Index
BSE HealthcareBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹119.45 Closed
-2.21₹ -2.70
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹117.00₹123.25
₹119.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹63.75₹145.90
₹119.45
Open Price
₹122.25
Prev. Close
₹122.15
Volume
1,81,059

Source: Dion Global

KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
KMC Speciality Hospitals (India)		-6.39-7.0133.6948.8585.5717.2425.38
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise		0.281.6614.5824.5325.1021.4317.48
Max Healthcare Institute		-2.33-4.185.706.25-15.3322.5530.15
Manipal Health Enterprises		1.601.601.601.601.600.530.32
Fortis Healthcare		1.61-1.241.327.708.5343.6132.11
Aster DM Quality Care		6.4710.8518.5353.0347.1340.3340.61
Global Health		3.319.8719.8125.379.7628.1328.48
Narayana Hrudayalaya		-6.34-5.091.988.826.7023.4129.23
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences		0.810.6914.6225.469.0629.7827.03
Dr. Lal Pathlabs		0.8714.6622.8233.1219.8217.48-0.22
Dr. Agarwals Health Care		14.2715.3021.3119.3526.4310.886.39
Rainbow Childrens Medicare		2.158.8820.2935.724.7912.8928.13
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre		0.801.3011.8936.1027.8942.9916.91
Park Medi World		-0.312.5118.8585.8397.4425.4514.57
Metropolis Healthcare		-3.24-0.2911.5112.8713.1117.31-4.17
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals		-3.678.7426.2727.5514.0613.938.14
Healthcare Global Enterprises		0.594.199.6821.0610.9525.9421.49
Thyrocare Technologies		4.4313.7329.0747.2234.7646.626.19
Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services		6.215.115.6329.2625.6837.5721.09
Nephrocare Health Services		1.725.6026.9831.4647.0413.718.02

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) has gained 85.57% compared to peers like Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (25.10%), Max Healthcare Institute (-15.33%), Manipal Health Enterprises (1.60%). From a 5 year perspective, KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) has outperformed peers relative to Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (17.48%) and Max Healthcare Institute (30.15%).

KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5128.14125.93
10129.51127.6
20131.04128.43
50123.11122.2
100104.91110.91
20091.2498.04

Source: Dion Global

KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.02%, and public shareholding moved down to 24.98% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 07, 2026, 08:48 PM IST ISTKMC Special.Hospital - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 05, 2026, 09:19 PM IST ISTKMC Special.Hospital - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
May 29, 2026, 05:27 PM IST ISTKMC Special.Hospital - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR), 2015
May 29, 2026, 05:23 PM IST ISTKMC Special.Hospital - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
May 29, 2026, 05:20 PM IST ISTKMC Special.Hospital - Standalone Audited Financial Results For The FY 2025-2026

Source: Dion Global

About KMC Speciality Hospitals (India)

KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/12/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110TN1982PLC009781 and registration number is 009781. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hospital activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 305.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. S Chandrakumar
    Exe.Chairman & W T D
  • Dr. S Manivannan
    Managing Director
  • Dr. S Vijayabaskaran
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr. T Senthilkumar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. N Jeyanthei
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sunil Satyapal Gulati
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ravichandran Purushothaman
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mohan Srinivasan
    Independent Director

FAQs on KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) Share Price

What is the share price of KMC Speciality Hospitals (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) is ₹119.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is KMC Speciality Hospitals (India)?

The KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of KMC Speciality Hospitals (India)?

The market cap of KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) is ₹1,948.05 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of KMC Speciality Hospitals (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) are ₹123.25 and ₹117.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of KMC Speciality Hospitals (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) is ₹145.90 and 52-week low of KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) is ₹63.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) has shown returns of -2.21% over the past day, -7.01% for the past month, 33.69% over 3 months, 85.57% over 1 year, 17.24% across 3 years, and 25.38% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of KMC Speciality Hospitals (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) are 41.68 and 9.26 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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