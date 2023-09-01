What is the Market Cap of KLG Capital Services Ltd.? The market cap of KLG Capital Services Ltd. is ₹2.15 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of KLG Capital Services Ltd.? P/E ratio of KLG Capital Services Ltd. is -21.13 and PB ratio of KLG Capital Services Ltd. is 0.28 as on .

What is the share price of KLG Capital Services Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KLG Capital Services Ltd. is ₹6.72 as on .