KLG CAPITAL SERVICES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹6.72 Closed
00
As on Aug 28, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
KLG Capital Services Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6.40₹6.72
₹6.72
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.81₹12.00
₹6.72
Open Price
₹6.40
Prev. Close
₹6.72
Volume
0

KLG Capital Services Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R16.83
  • R26.93
  • R37.15
  • Pivot
    6.61
  • S16.51
  • S26.29
  • S36.19

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 511.016.52
  • 1011.256.72
  • 2011.077.45
  • 5011.048.82
  • 10010.239.54
  • 20010.629.98

KLG Capital Services Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
05.491.66-35.57-39.08-21.68-11.93
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

KLG Capital Services Ltd. Share Holdings

KLG Capital Services Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About KLG Capital Services Ltd.

KLG Capital Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/02/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MH1994PLC218169 and registration number is 218169. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rakesh Bajaj
    Independent Director
  • Mr. V Ramanan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chintan Chheda
    Director
  • Ms. Priyanka Gandhi
    Director

FAQs on KLG Capital Services Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of KLG Capital Services Ltd.?

The market cap of KLG Capital Services Ltd. is ₹2.15 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of KLG Capital Services Ltd.?

P/E ratio of KLG Capital Services Ltd. is -21.13 and PB ratio of KLG Capital Services Ltd. is 0.28 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the share price of KLG Capital Services Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KLG Capital Services Ltd. is ₹6.72 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of KLG Capital Services Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KLG Capital Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KLG Capital Services Ltd. is ₹12.00 and 52-week low of KLG Capital Services Ltd. is ₹5.81 as on Aug 28, 2023.

