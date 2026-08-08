Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

KLG Capital Services Share Price

NSE
BSE

KLG CAPITAL SERVICES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of KLG Capital Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹20.26 Closed
4.97₹ 0.96
As on Jul 20, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

KLG Capital Services Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹20.26₹20.26
₹20.26
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹13.88₹21.09
₹20.26
Open Price
₹20.26
Prev. Close
₹19.30
Volume
1,002

Source: Dion Global

KLG Capital Services Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
KLG Capital Services		0015.31-2.0831.8244.6113.81
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, KLG Capital Services has gained 31.82% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, KLG Capital Services has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

KLG Capital Services Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

KLG Capital Services Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
518.819.3
1019.2219.25
2019.619.06
5018.3417.73
10014.1615.59
20012.1113.49

Source: Dion Global

KLG Capital Services Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, KLG Capital Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 39.54% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

KLG Capital Services Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 20, 2026, 05:32 AM IST ISTKLG Capital Serv. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 28, 2026, 11:10 PM IST ISTKLG Capital Serv. - Approved The Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended March 3
May 28, 2026, 10:50 PM IST ISTKLG Capital Serv. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Thursday, May 28, 2026.
May 22, 2026, 09:18 PM IST ISTKLG Capital Serv. - Board Meeting Intimation for The Approving The Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended
Apr 14, 2026, 07:21 PM IST ISTKLG Capital Serv. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About KLG Capital Services

KLG Capital Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/02/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MH1994PLC218169 and registration number is 218169. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Chintan Chheda
    Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Bajaj
    Independent Director
  • Mr. V Ramanan
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Neha Gandhi
    Non Independent Director
  • Mr. Jigar Mehta
    Independent Director

FAQs on KLG Capital Services Share Price

What is the share price of KLG Capital Services?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KLG Capital Services is ₹20.26 as on Jul 20, 2026.

What kind of stock is KLG Capital Services?

The KLG Capital Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of KLG Capital Services?

The market cap of KLG Capital Services is ₹6.49 Cr as on Jul 20, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of KLG Capital Services?

Today’s highest and lowest price of KLG Capital Services are ₹20.26 and ₹20.26.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of KLG Capital Services?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KLG Capital Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KLG Capital Services is ₹21.09 and 52-week low of KLG Capital Services is ₹13.88 as on Jul 20, 2026.

How has the KLG Capital Services performed historically in terms of returns?

The KLG Capital Services has shown returns of 4.97% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 15.31% over 3 months, 31.82% over 1 year, 44.61% across 3 years, and 13.81% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of KLG Capital Services?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of KLG Capital Services are -0.60 and -1.86 on Jul 20, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

KLG Capital Services News

More KLG Capital Services News
Market Pulse