What is the share price of KLG Capital Services? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KLG Capital Services is ₹20.26 as on .

What kind of stock is KLG Capital Services? The KLG Capital Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of KLG Capital Services? The market cap of KLG Capital Services is ₹6.49 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of KLG Capital Services? Today’s highest and lowest price of KLG Capital Services are ₹20.26 and ₹20.26.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of KLG Capital Services? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KLG Capital Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KLG Capital Services is ₹21.09 and 52-week low of KLG Capital Services is ₹13.88 as on .

How has the KLG Capital Services performed historically in terms of returns? The KLG Capital Services has shown returns of 4.97% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 15.31% over 3 months, 31.82% over 1 year, 44.61% across 3 years, and 13.81% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of KLG Capital Services? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of KLG Capital Services are -0.60 and -1.86 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global