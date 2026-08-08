Here's the live share price of KLG Capital Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|KLG Capital Services
|0
|0
|15.31
|-2.08
|31.82
|44.61
|13.81
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, KLG Capital Services has gained 31.82% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, KLG Capital Services has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|18.8
|19.3
|10
|19.22
|19.25
|20
|19.6
|19.06
|50
|18.34
|17.73
|100
|14.16
|15.59
|200
|12.11
|13.49
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, KLG Capital Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 39.54% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 20, 2026, 05:32 AM IST IST
|KLG Capital Serv. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 28, 2026, 11:10 PM IST IST
|KLG Capital Serv. - Approved The Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended March 3
|May 28, 2026, 10:50 PM IST IST
|KLG Capital Serv. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Thursday, May 28, 2026.
|May 22, 2026, 09:18 PM IST IST
|KLG Capital Serv. - Board Meeting Intimation for The Approving The Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended
|Apr 14, 2026, 07:21 PM IST IST
|KLG Capital Serv. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
KLG Capital Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/02/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MH1994PLC218169 and registration number is 218169. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KLG Capital Services is ₹20.26 as on Jul 20, 2026.
The KLG Capital Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of KLG Capital Services is ₹6.49 Cr as on Jul 20, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of KLG Capital Services are ₹20.26 and ₹20.26.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KLG Capital Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KLG Capital Services is ₹21.09 and 52-week low of KLG Capital Services is ₹13.88 as on Jul 20, 2026.
The KLG Capital Services has shown returns of 4.97% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 15.31% over 3 months, 31.82% over 1 year, 44.61% across 3 years, and 13.81% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of KLG Capital Services are -0.60 and -1.86 on Jul 20, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global