What is the share price of KKV Agro Powers? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KKV Agro Powers is ₹451.40 as on .

What kind of stock is KKV Agro Powers? The KKV Agro Powers is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of KKV Agro Powers? The market cap of KKV Agro Powers is ₹28.15 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of KKV Agro Powers? Today’s highest and lowest price of KKV Agro Powers are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of KKV Agro Powers? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KKV Agro Powers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KKV Agro Powers is ₹693.00 and 52-week low of KKV Agro Powers is ₹451.40 as on .

How has the KKV Agro Powers performed historically in terms of returns? The KKV Agro Powers has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -9.6% for the past month, -29.91% over 3 months, -32.26% over 1 year, -4.48% across 3 years, and -4.88% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of KKV Agro Powers? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of KKV Agro Powers are 8.57 and 1.14 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global