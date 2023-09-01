Follow Us

KKV AGRO POWERS LTD.

Sector : Power - Generation/Distribution | Smallcap | NSE
₹569.65 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

KKV Agro Powers Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹569.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹542.55₹999.00
₹569.65
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹569.65
Volume
0

KKV Agro Powers Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1379.77
  • R2189.88
  • R3379.77
  • Pivot
    189.88
  • S1379.77
  • S2189.88
  • S3379.77

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5966.61585.33
  • 10955.46655.92
  • 20902.33737.15
  • 50694.13727.48
  • 100498.35614.13
  • 200373.92413.48

KKV Agro Powers Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
04.99-39.40-39.40-42.66112.5669.54
5.872.4732.2833.9343.56131.1663.33
-3.10-12.69-4.5186.26-60.3491.871,597.85
1.6020.8829.94115.01-19.16751.16879.97
3.974.4818.6024.847.65329.16226.53
1.9119.7439.7751.580.28540.60395.45
0.50-3.2715.6525.3134.00130.5097.06
-0.17-1.8618.4631.3214.0895.16157.73
11.2611.0677.9297.04102.40171.46118.86
6.1316.0246.2971.8177.96162.9277.50
6.4711.8425.0224.307.5240.90-15.10
9.5111.7646.7290.00-5.71484.62-49.80
5.441.6939.5337.73-3.59574.73-60.48
7.929.0074.1676.5192.36569.02226.15
7.8922.3936.6719.712.50221.57102.47
5.9914.6237.1549.9763.97135.4565.14
30.8434.62102.90100.0070.73133.3370.73
1.731.3364.97148.31360.471,264.411,264.41
-5.385.9476.69102.5789.701,278.691,278.69
13.6072.4787.7295.3865.74165.08103.48

KKV Agro Powers Ltd. Share Holdings

KKV Agro Powers Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2021Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 Jun, 2021Board MeetingAudited Results
27 Jun, 2020Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend

About KKV Agro Powers Ltd.

KKV Agro Powers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/06/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40108TZ2012PLC018332 and registration number is 018332. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of jewellery and immitation jewellery. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 447.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. T K Chandiran
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. C Selvi
    Executive Director
  • Mr. A C Vineeth Kumar
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr. V N Chandrasekaran
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. B Mohan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on KKV Agro Powers Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of KKV Agro Powers Ltd.?

The market cap of KKV Agro Powers Ltd. is ₹32.29 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of KKV Agro Powers Ltd.?

P/E ratio of KKV Agro Powers Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of KKV Agro Powers Ltd. is 1.56 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of KKV Agro Powers Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KKV Agro Powers Ltd. is ₹569.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of KKV Agro Powers Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KKV Agro Powers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KKV Agro Powers Ltd. is ₹999.00 and 52-week low of KKV Agro Powers Ltd. is ₹542.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

