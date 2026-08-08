Here's the live share price of KKV Agro Powers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|KKV Agro Powers
|0
|-9.60
|-29.91
|-34.86
|-32.26
|-4.48
|-4.88
|Adani Power
|-1.09
|-4.16
|-9.21
|38.07
|80.50
|56.37
|63.17
|NTPC
|-1.37
|-3.30
|-14.45
|-5.36
|3.87
|16.26
|24.03
|Adani Green Energy
|-0.77
|-9.65
|0.54
|39.66
|46.51
|12.42
|8.65
|Tata Power Company
|-0.04
|0.89
|-13.36
|3.21
|-1.30
|17.80
|23.58
|JSW Energy
|1.76
|3.71
|-2.00
|17.56
|5.91
|24.59
|17.96
|NHPC
|-2.30
|-2.50
|-5.71
|-2.51
|-7.78
|15.83
|24.04
|NTPC Green Energy
|1.63
|-1.26
|-16.25
|3.97
|-10.69
|-9.06
|-5.54
|Torrent Power
|-4.42
|-3.49
|-21.12
|-5.35
|-0.49
|26.96
|24.24
|NLC India
|2.18
|0.71
|-7.39
|16.03
|30.45
|36.44
|39.51
|SJVN
|-0.96
|-5.35
|-14.93
|-7.30
|-27.17
|6.32
|20.10
|CESC
|-0.98
|-1.66
|-12.15
|6.06
|-1.15
|27.93
|16.36
|NAVA
|5.13
|-3.62
|-18.71
|0.49
|-4.19
|45.81
|59.74
|Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions
|-0.88
|3.92
|13.49
|52.60
|52.60
|15.13
|8.82
|Juniper Green Energy
|-3.65
|-3.65
|-3.65
|-3.65
|-3.65
|-1.23
|-0.74
|Vedanta Power
|2.72
|-15.21
|-13.39
|-13.39
|-13.39
|-4.68
|-2.83
|Inox Wind Energy
|-1.93
|-8.73
|6.02
|-0.38
|50.32
|184.07
|120.15
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|-1.91
|2.16
|-7.48
|18.34
|-5.28
|35.89
|30.17
|Reliance Power
|3.97
|-2.48
|-16.41
|-14.39
|-46.05
|9.28
|13.89
|GMR Power and Urban Infra
|-1.68
|-2.61
|-12.04
|-7.43
|-14.84
|68.58
|16.41
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, KKV Agro Powers has declined 32.26% compared to peers like Adani Power (80.50%), NTPC (3.87%), Adani Green Energy (46.51%). From a 5 year perspective, KKV Agro Powers has underperformed peers relative to Adani Power (63.17%) and NTPC (24.03%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|510.54
|511.66
|10
|559.11
|544.02
|20
|596.7
|570.64
|50
|579.61
|584.97
|100
|606.75
|606.89
|200
|698.9
|584.55
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, KKV Agro Powers saw a drop in promoter holding to 95.93%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 30.45% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the KKV Agro Powers fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
KKV Agro Powers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/06/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40108TZ2012PLC018332 and registration number is 018332. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of jewellery and immitation jewellery. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 963.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KKV Agro Powers is ₹451.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The KKV Agro Powers is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of KKV Agro Powers is ₹28.15 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of KKV Agro Powers are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KKV Agro Powers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KKV Agro Powers is ₹693.00 and 52-week low of KKV Agro Powers is ₹451.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The KKV Agro Powers has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -9.6% for the past month, -29.91% over 3 months, -32.26% over 1 year, -4.48% across 3 years, and -4.88% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of KKV Agro Powers are 8.57 and 1.14 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global