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KKV Agro Powers Share Price

NSE
BSE

KKV AGRO POWERS

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Power
Theme
Renewable Energy

Here's the live share price of KKV Agro Powers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹451.40 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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KKV Agro Powers Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹451.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹451.40₹693.00
₹451.40
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹451.40

Source: Dion Global

KKV Agro Powers Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
KKV Agro Powers		0-9.60-29.91-34.86-32.26-4.48-4.88
Adani Power		-1.09-4.16-9.2138.0780.5056.3763.17
NTPC		-1.37-3.30-14.45-5.363.8716.2624.03
Adani Green Energy		-0.77-9.650.5439.6646.5112.428.65
Tata Power Company		-0.040.89-13.363.21-1.3017.8023.58
JSW Energy		1.763.71-2.0017.565.9124.5917.96
NHPC		-2.30-2.50-5.71-2.51-7.7815.8324.04
NTPC Green Energy		1.63-1.26-16.253.97-10.69-9.06-5.54
Torrent Power		-4.42-3.49-21.12-5.35-0.4926.9624.24
NLC India		2.180.71-7.3916.0330.4536.4439.51
SJVN		-0.96-5.35-14.93-7.30-27.176.3220.10
CESC		-0.98-1.66-12.156.06-1.1527.9316.36
NAVA		5.13-3.62-18.710.49-4.1945.8159.74
Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions		-0.883.9213.4952.6052.6015.138.82
Juniper Green Energy		-3.65-3.65-3.65-3.65-3.65-1.23-0.74
Vedanta Power		2.72-15.21-13.39-13.39-13.39-4.68-2.83
Inox Wind Energy		-1.93-8.736.02-0.3850.32184.07120.15
Jaiprakash Power Ventures		-1.912.16-7.4818.34-5.2835.8930.17
Reliance Power		3.97-2.48-16.41-14.39-46.059.2813.89
GMR Power and Urban Infra		-1.68-2.61-12.04-7.43-14.8468.5816.41

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, KKV Agro Powers has declined 32.26% compared to peers like Adani Power (80.50%), NTPC (3.87%), Adani Green Energy (46.51%). From a 5 year perspective, KKV Agro Powers has underperformed peers relative to Adani Power (63.17%) and NTPC (24.03%).

KKV Agro Powers Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

KKV Agro Powers Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5510.54511.66
10559.11544.02
20596.7570.64
50579.61584.97
100606.75606.89
200698.9584.55

Source: Dion Global

KKV Agro Powers Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, KKV Agro Powers saw a drop in promoter holding to 95.93%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 30.45% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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KKV Agro Powers Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the KKV Agro Powers fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About KKV Agro Powers

KKV Agro Powers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/06/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40108TZ2012PLC018332 and registration number is 018332. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of jewellery and immitation jewellery. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 963.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. T K Chandiran
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Selvi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. A C Vineeth Kumar
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Dr. V N Chandrasekaran
    Independent Director
  • Mr. B Mohan
    Independent Director

FAQs on KKV Agro Powers Share Price

What is the share price of KKV Agro Powers?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KKV Agro Powers is ₹451.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is KKV Agro Powers?

The KKV Agro Powers is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of KKV Agro Powers?

The market cap of KKV Agro Powers is ₹28.15 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of KKV Agro Powers?

Today’s highest and lowest price of KKV Agro Powers are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of KKV Agro Powers?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KKV Agro Powers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KKV Agro Powers is ₹693.00 and 52-week low of KKV Agro Powers is ₹451.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the KKV Agro Powers performed historically in terms of returns?

The KKV Agro Powers has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -9.6% for the past month, -29.91% over 3 months, -32.26% over 1 year, -4.48% across 3 years, and -4.88% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of KKV Agro Powers?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of KKV Agro Powers are 8.57 and 1.14 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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