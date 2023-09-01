Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Kkrrafton Developers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/06/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70100GJ1992PLC017815 and registration number is 017815. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings carried out on own-account basis or on a fee or contract basis. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.56 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Kkrrafton Developers Ltd. is ₹.88 Cr as on Jul 10, 2023.
P/E ratio of Kkrrafton Developers Ltd. is 680.43 and PB ratio of Kkrrafton Developers Ltd. is 1.71 as on Jul 10, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kkrrafton Developers Ltd. is ₹15.65 as on Jul 10, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kkrrafton Developers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kkrrafton Developers Ltd. is ₹15.69 and 52-week low of Kkrrafton Developers Ltd. is ₹14.57 as on Jul 10, 2023.