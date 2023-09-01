Kkrrafton Developers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/06/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70100GJ1992PLC017815 and registration number is 017815. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings carried out on own-account basis or on a fee or contract basis. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.56 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.