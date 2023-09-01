Follow Us

Kkrrafton Developers Ltd. Share Price

KKRRAFTON DEVELOPERS LTD.

Sector : IT Networking Equipment | Smallcap | BSE
₹15.65 Closed
00
As on Jul 10, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Kkrrafton Developers Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹15.65₹15.65
₹15.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹14.57₹15.69
₹15.65
Open Price
₹15.65
Prev. Close
₹15.65
Volume
0

Kkrrafton Developers Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R115.65
  • R215.65
  • R315.65
  • Pivot
    15.65
  • S115.65
  • S215.65
  • S315.65

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 514.915.58
  • 1014.2915.35
  • 2014.0715.11
  • 5016.1315.91
  • 10019.2617.79
  • 20021.2619.68

Kkrrafton Developers Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
007.417.417.19-3.108.68
-4.011.9541.9634.4866.75194.59266.59
1.2311.5730.6229.226.33118.43-48.57
-3.06-10.7031.6628.83162.68405.6317.70
0.70-0.62-10.2510.1480.9580.9580.95
2.07-13.30-15.41-28.38-58.9167.25-64.84
27.21-3.13-11.03-38.07-88.08-79.58-85.77
-9.45-9.25-35.62-4.85216.92415.00649.09
5.28-1.711.10-18.62-37.55-43.96-67.68
-21.5125.0064.6355.170175.5158.82
-9.23-26.95-41.63-29.48-25.15102.66-23.75
5.185.606.8812.825.60594.74131.58

Kkrrafton Developers Ltd. Share Holdings

Kkrrafton Developers Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Kkrrafton Developers Ltd.

Kkrrafton Developers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/06/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70100GJ1992PLC017815 and registration number is 017815. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings carried out on own-account basis or on a fee or contract basis. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.56 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Maneck Sorabji Painter
    Director
  • Mr. Tushar Shashikant Shah
    Director
  • Mrs. Madhuben Jivabhai Parmar
    Director

FAQs on Kkrrafton Developers Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Kkrrafton Developers Ltd.?

The market cap of Kkrrafton Developers Ltd. is ₹.88 Cr as on Jul 10, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kkrrafton Developers Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Kkrrafton Developers Ltd. is 680.43 and PB ratio of Kkrrafton Developers Ltd. is 1.71 as on Jul 10, 2023.

What is the share price of Kkrrafton Developers Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kkrrafton Developers Ltd. is ₹15.65 as on Jul 10, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kkrrafton Developers Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kkrrafton Developers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kkrrafton Developers Ltd. is ₹15.69 and 52-week low of Kkrrafton Developers Ltd. is ₹14.57 as on Jul 10, 2023.

