What is the Market Cap of Kkalpana lndustries (India) Ltd.? The market cap of Kkalpana lndustries (India) Ltd. is ₹112.79 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kkalpana lndustries (India) Ltd.? P/E ratio of Kkalpana lndustries (India) Ltd. is 67.44 and PB ratio of Kkalpana lndustries (India) Ltd. is 3.16 as on .

What is the share price of Kkalpana lndustries (India) Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kkalpana lndustries (India) Ltd. is ₹11.99 as on .