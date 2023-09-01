Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|19 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results, Final Dividend & A.G.M.
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Kkalpana lndustries (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/09/1985 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L19202WB1985PLC039431 and registration number is 039431. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastic in primary forms (includes amino-resins, polyurethanes etc.). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 40.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Kkalpana lndustries (India) Ltd. is ₹112.79 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Kkalpana lndustries (India) Ltd. is 67.44 and PB ratio of Kkalpana lndustries (India) Ltd. is 3.16 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kkalpana lndustries (India) Ltd. is ₹11.99 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kkalpana lndustries (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kkalpana lndustries (India) Ltd. is ₹18.13 and 52-week low of Kkalpana lndustries (India) Ltd. is ₹8.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.