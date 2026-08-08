What is the share price of Kkalpana lndustries (India)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kkalpana lndustries (India) is ₹7.15 as on .

What kind of stock is Kkalpana lndustries (India)? The Kkalpana lndustries (India) is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kkalpana lndustries (India)? The market cap of Kkalpana lndustries (India) is ₹67.26 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Kkalpana lndustries (India)? Today’s highest and lowest price of Kkalpana lndustries (India) are ₹7.19 and ₹6.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kkalpana lndustries (India)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kkalpana lndustries (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kkalpana lndustries (India) is ₹15.98 and 52-week low of Kkalpana lndustries (India) is ₹6.00 as on .

How has the Kkalpana lndustries (India) performed historically in terms of returns? The Kkalpana lndustries (India) has shown returns of 2.0% over the past day, 3.62% for the past month, -9.15% over 3 months, -39.3% over 1 year, -16.15% across 3 years, and -33.43% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kkalpana lndustries (India)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kkalpana lndustries (India) are 325.00 and 1.91 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global