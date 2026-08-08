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Kkalpana lndustries (India) Share Price

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BSE

KKALPANA LNDUSTRIES (INDIA)

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Plastics

Here's the live share price of Kkalpana lndustries (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹7.15 Closed
2.00₹ 0.14
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Kkalpana lndustries (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6.80₹7.19
₹7.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.00₹15.98
₹7.15
Open Price
₹7.01
Prev. Close
₹7.01
Volume
25,463

Source: Dion Global

Kkalpana lndustries (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Kkalpana lndustries (India)		0.703.62-9.15-11.84-39.30-16.15-33.43
Supreme Industries		-1.117.77-6.60-7.79-17.93-3.0810.36
Shaily Engineering Plastics		3.1912.8418.3241.8398.76127.5554.36
Kingfa Science & Technology (India)		5.407.5910.9923.8557.7731.2734.85
Ddev Plastiks Industries		8.054.1316.29-5.752.4015.5350.10
Nilkamal		-3.0834.7233.8518.437.80-11.30-9.03
Mold-Tek Packaging		1.29-2.1114.1224.78-14.25-11.345.78
All Time Plastics		-1.33-11.76-19.09-10.70-22.77-8.25-5.04
Arrow Greentech		8.9920.5942.1278.443.1530.6138.24
Dhunseri Ventures		11.7812.303.510.81-22.28-1.75-1.35
Pyramid Technoplast		-2.079.171.879.8812.850.300.18
TPL Plastech		-3.07-6.0315.0318.882.1220.8617.09
Bai-Kakaji Polymers		-4.6923.7130.5821.3727.528.444.98
Plastiblends India		4.7710.8613.8524.803.42-4.24-5.96
Wim Plast		-0.12-7.80-5.14-28.55-35.93-10.53-11.69
Kaka Industries		-3.63-4.1519.136.84-7.817.7912.17
Multibase India		-2.16-1.15-9.52-20.17-31.86-14.60-9.32
Brand Concepts		-6.34-11.71-28.08-43.19-45.70-21.2726.75
Mitsu Chem Plast		-0.876.58-3.9828.2338.52-4.61-9.09
Pil Italica Lifestyle		2.12-2.14-2.47-3.56-40.14-4.034.37

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Kkalpana lndustries (India) has declined 39.30% compared to peers like Supreme Industries (-17.93%), Shaily Engineering Plastics (98.76%), Kingfa Science & Technology (India) (57.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Kkalpana lndustries (India) has underperformed peers relative to Supreme Industries (10.36%) and Shaily Engineering Plastics (54.36%).

Kkalpana lndustries (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Kkalpana lndustries (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
57.137.09
107.217.12
207.127.14
507.117.24
1007.517.57
2008.358.47

Source: Dion Global

Kkalpana lndustries (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Kkalpana lndustries (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Kkalpana lndustries (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 07:14 PM IST ISTKkalpana lndustries - Submission Of Newspaper Publication For Fourth Bi-Monthly Period I.E. From 05Th August, 2026 To 04Th Oc
Aug 03, 2026, 05:38 AM IST ISTKkalpana lndustries - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of 02Nd Of 2026-27 Board Meeting To Be Held On 11.08.2026
Jul 21, 2026, 08:04 PM IST ISTKkalpana lndustries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 30, 2026, 02:32 AM IST ISTKkalpana lndustries - Announcement Under Regulation 30 - Intimation Of Resignation Of Independent Director And Appointment Of
Jun 24, 2026, 01:03 AM IST ISTKkalpana lndustries - Announcement Under Regulation 30 - Newspaper Advertisement For Transfer Of Equity Shares Of The Company

Source: Dion Global

About Kkalpana lndustries (India)

Kkalpana lndustries (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/09/1985 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L19202WB1985PLC039431 and registration number is 039431. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastic in primary forms (includes amino-resins, polyurethanes etc.). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 37.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Narrindra Suranna
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Dr. P R Mukherjee
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. DDev Krishna Surana
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Ramya Hariharan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Samir Kumar Dutta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Dhari Lal Goenka
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Kkalpana lndustries (India) Share Price

What is the share price of Kkalpana lndustries (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kkalpana lndustries (India) is ₹7.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Kkalpana lndustries (India)?

The Kkalpana lndustries (India) is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kkalpana lndustries (India)?

The market cap of Kkalpana lndustries (India) is ₹67.26 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Kkalpana lndustries (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Kkalpana lndustries (India) are ₹7.19 and ₹6.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kkalpana lndustries (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kkalpana lndustries (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kkalpana lndustries (India) is ₹15.98 and 52-week low of Kkalpana lndustries (India) is ₹6.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Kkalpana lndustries (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Kkalpana lndustries (India) has shown returns of 2.0% over the past day, 3.62% for the past month, -9.15% over 3 months, -39.3% over 1 year, -16.15% across 3 years, and -33.43% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kkalpana lndustries (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kkalpana lndustries (India) are 325.00 and 1.91 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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