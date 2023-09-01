Follow Us

Kkalpana lndustries (India) Ltd. Share Price

KKALPANA LNDUSTRIES (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : Plastics - Plastic & Plastic Products | Smallcap | BSE
₹11.99 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Kkalpana lndustries (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹11.70₹12.05
₹11.99
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8.85₹18.13
₹11.99
Open Price
₹11.75
Prev. Close
₹11.99
Volume
17,194

Kkalpana lndustries (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R112.13
  • R212.26
  • R312.48
  • Pivot
    11.91
  • S111.78
  • S211.56
  • S311.43

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 513.8711.95
  • 1013.8411.98
  • 201412.09
  • 5014.3112.37
  • 10014.9512.61
  • 20030.1714.17

Kkalpana lndustries (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.72-4.99-9.17-8.40-9.92-38.67-59.83
-1.9623.9458.3061.65124.32228.33273.25
4.4225.5958.3399.2373.05124.13176.79
4.24-10.306.7633.7815.6692.9526.08
-0.87-5.840.392.382.82239.60205.86
-2.356.7420.1671.8569.19417.85178.55
1.826.8019.4714.7315.16108.6642.54
-2.0313.9952.51166.69341.77456.83456.83
2.8833.6334.4461.23-10.31204.2250.73
2.62-6.998.7617.412.92370.73138.40
1.6911.4328.6346.9251.4247.79-43.07
3.808.8936.4956.187.6335.57-4.72
-8.05-8.05-8.05-8.05-8.05-8.05-8.05
8.11-1.50-5.4483.57342.18589.90173.26
2.6625.5551.6594.83203.45716.62716.62
0.62-3.23-8.4230.4321.43239.1525.08
5.61-5.6110.1126.0732.5861.89-56.18
22.6539.4246.2380.9867.53882.34307.48
23.6325.1774.0674.0674.0674.0674.06
-2.17-0.92-3.3544.38296.48354.9575.12

Kkalpana lndustries (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

Kkalpana lndustries (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results, Final Dividend & A.G.M.
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Kkalpana lndustries (India) Ltd.

Kkalpana lndustries (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/09/1985 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L19202WB1985PLC039431 and registration number is 039431. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastic in primary forms (includes amino-resins, polyurethanes etc.). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 40.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Narrindra Suranna
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Kumar Kothari
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Dev Krishna Surana
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Ramya Hariharan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Mamta Binani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Samir Kumar Dutta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Kkalpana lndustries (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Kkalpana lndustries (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of Kkalpana lndustries (India) Ltd. is ₹112.79 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kkalpana lndustries (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Kkalpana lndustries (India) Ltd. is 67.44 and PB ratio of Kkalpana lndustries (India) Ltd. is 3.16 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Kkalpana lndustries (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kkalpana lndustries (India) Ltd. is ₹11.99 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kkalpana lndustries (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kkalpana lndustries (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kkalpana lndustries (India) Ltd. is ₹18.13 and 52-week low of Kkalpana lndustries (India) Ltd. is ₹8.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

