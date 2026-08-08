Here's the live share price of Kkalpana lndustries (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Kkalpana lndustries (India)
|0.70
|3.62
|-9.15
|-11.84
|-39.30
|-16.15
|-33.43
|Supreme Industries
|-1.11
|7.77
|-6.60
|-7.79
|-17.93
|-3.08
|10.36
|Shaily Engineering Plastics
|3.19
|12.84
|18.32
|41.83
|98.76
|127.55
|54.36
|Kingfa Science & Technology (India)
|5.40
|7.59
|10.99
|23.85
|57.77
|31.27
|34.85
|Ddev Plastiks Industries
|8.05
|4.13
|16.29
|-5.75
|2.40
|15.53
|50.10
|Nilkamal
|-3.08
|34.72
|33.85
|18.43
|7.80
|-11.30
|-9.03
|Mold-Tek Packaging
|1.29
|-2.11
|14.12
|24.78
|-14.25
|-11.34
|5.78
|All Time Plastics
|-1.33
|-11.76
|-19.09
|-10.70
|-22.77
|-8.25
|-5.04
|Arrow Greentech
|8.99
|20.59
|42.12
|78.44
|3.15
|30.61
|38.24
|Dhunseri Ventures
|11.78
|12.30
|3.51
|0.81
|-22.28
|-1.75
|-1.35
|Pyramid Technoplast
|-2.07
|9.17
|1.87
|9.88
|12.85
|0.30
|0.18
|TPL Plastech
|-3.07
|-6.03
|15.03
|18.88
|2.12
|20.86
|17.09
|Bai-Kakaji Polymers
|-4.69
|23.71
|30.58
|21.37
|27.52
|8.44
|4.98
|Plastiblends India
|4.77
|10.86
|13.85
|24.80
|3.42
|-4.24
|-5.96
|Wim Plast
|-0.12
|-7.80
|-5.14
|-28.55
|-35.93
|-10.53
|-11.69
|Kaka Industries
|-3.63
|-4.15
|19.13
|6.84
|-7.81
|7.79
|12.17
|Multibase India
|-2.16
|-1.15
|-9.52
|-20.17
|-31.86
|-14.60
|-9.32
|Brand Concepts
|-6.34
|-11.71
|-28.08
|-43.19
|-45.70
|-21.27
|26.75
|Mitsu Chem Plast
|-0.87
|6.58
|-3.98
|28.23
|38.52
|-4.61
|-9.09
|Pil Italica Lifestyle
|2.12
|-2.14
|-2.47
|-3.56
|-40.14
|-4.03
|4.37
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Kkalpana lndustries (India) has declined 39.30% compared to peers like Supreme Industries (-17.93%), Shaily Engineering Plastics (98.76%), Kingfa Science & Technology (India) (57.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Kkalpana lndustries (India) has underperformed peers relative to Supreme Industries (10.36%) and Shaily Engineering Plastics (54.36%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|7.13
|7.09
|10
|7.21
|7.12
|20
|7.12
|7.14
|50
|7.11
|7.24
|100
|7.51
|7.57
|200
|8.35
|8.47
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Kkalpana lndustries (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 07:14 PM IST IST
|Kkalpana lndustries - Submission Of Newspaper Publication For Fourth Bi-Monthly Period I.E. From 05Th August, 2026 To 04Th Oc
|Aug 03, 2026, 05:38 AM IST IST
|Kkalpana lndustries - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of 02Nd Of 2026-27 Board Meeting To Be Held On 11.08.2026
|Jul 21, 2026, 08:04 PM IST IST
|Kkalpana lndustries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 30, 2026, 02:32 AM IST IST
|Kkalpana lndustries - Announcement Under Regulation 30 - Intimation Of Resignation Of Independent Director And Appointment Of
|Jun 24, 2026, 01:03 AM IST IST
|Kkalpana lndustries - Announcement Under Regulation 30 - Newspaper Advertisement For Transfer Of Equity Shares Of The Company
Source: Dion Global
Kkalpana lndustries (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/09/1985 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L19202WB1985PLC039431 and registration number is 039431. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastic in primary forms (includes amino-resins, polyurethanes etc.). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 37.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kkalpana lndustries (India) is ₹7.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kkalpana lndustries (India) is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Kkalpana lndustries (India) is ₹67.26 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Kkalpana lndustries (India) are ₹7.19 and ₹6.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kkalpana lndustries (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kkalpana lndustries (India) is ₹15.98 and 52-week low of Kkalpana lndustries (India) is ₹6.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kkalpana lndustries (India) has shown returns of 2.0% over the past day, 3.62% for the past month, -9.15% over 3 months, -39.3% over 1 year, -16.15% across 3 years, and -33.43% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kkalpana lndustries (India) are 325.00 and 1.91 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global