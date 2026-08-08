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KJMC Financial Services Share Price

NSE
BSE

KJMC FINANCIAL SERVICES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of KJMC Financial Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹54.20 Closed
-6.47₹ -3.75
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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KJMC Financial Services Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹54.06₹60.90
₹54.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹41.21₹95.00
₹54.20
Open Price
₹59.00
Prev. Close
₹57.95
Volume
1,765

Source: Dion Global

KJMC Financial Services Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
KJMC Financial Services		-5.286.05-1.009.65-40.0114.7217.65
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, KJMC Financial Services has declined 40.01% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, KJMC Financial Services has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

KJMC Financial Services Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

KJMC Financial Services Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
554.0453.81
1053.6553.79
2053.3153.65
5053.8653.56
10052.1654.35
20058.2159.75

Source: Dion Global

KJMC Financial Services Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, KJMC Financial Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 1.37%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 24.24% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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KJMC Financial Services Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 01:34 AM IST ISTKJMC Financial Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Raising of Funds
Aug 06, 2026, 01:32 AM IST ISTKJMC Financial Serv. - Reconstitution Of Audit Committee & Nomination & Remuneration Committee.
Aug 06, 2026, 01:29 AM IST ISTKJMC Financial Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 06, 2026, 01:26 AM IST ISTKJMC Financial Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 06, 2026, 01:23 AM IST ISTKJMC Financial Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About KJMC Financial Services

KJMC Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/06/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65100MH1988PLC047873 and registration number is 047873. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Girish Jain
    Chairman
  • Mr. Rajnesh Jain
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Shraddha Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vijay Joshi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shyam Ramsharan Khandelwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Suhas Sahakari
    Independent Director

FAQs on KJMC Financial Services Share Price

What is the share price of KJMC Financial Services?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KJMC Financial Services is ₹54.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is KJMC Financial Services?

The KJMC Financial Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of KJMC Financial Services?

The market cap of KJMC Financial Services is ₹25.94 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of KJMC Financial Services?

Today’s highest and lowest price of KJMC Financial Services are ₹60.90 and ₹54.06.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of KJMC Financial Services?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KJMC Financial Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KJMC Financial Services is ₹95.00 and 52-week low of KJMC Financial Services is ₹41.21 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the KJMC Financial Services performed historically in terms of returns?

The KJMC Financial Services has shown returns of -6.47% over the past day, 6.05% for the past month, -1.0% over 3 months, -40.01% over 1 year, 14.72% across 3 years, and 17.65% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of KJMC Financial Services?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of KJMC Financial Services are 10.87 and 0.26 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.85 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

KJMC Financial Services News

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