Here's the live share price of KJMC Financial Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|KJMC Financial Services
|-5.28
|6.05
|-1.00
|9.65
|-40.01
|14.72
|17.65
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, KJMC Financial Services has declined 40.01% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, KJMC Financial Services has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|54.04
|53.81
|10
|53.65
|53.79
|20
|53.31
|53.65
|50
|53.86
|53.56
|100
|52.16
|54.35
|200
|58.21
|59.75
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, KJMC Financial Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 1.37%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 24.24% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 01:34 AM IST IST
|KJMC Financial Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Raising of Funds
|Aug 06, 2026, 01:32 AM IST IST
|KJMC Financial Serv. - Reconstitution Of Audit Committee & Nomination & Remuneration Committee.
|Aug 06, 2026, 01:29 AM IST IST
|KJMC Financial Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 06, 2026, 01:26 AM IST IST
|KJMC Financial Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 06, 2026, 01:23 AM IST IST
|KJMC Financial Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
KJMC Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/06/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65100MH1988PLC047873 and registration number is 047873. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KJMC Financial Services is ₹54.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The KJMC Financial Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of KJMC Financial Services is ₹25.94 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of KJMC Financial Services are ₹60.90 and ₹54.06.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KJMC Financial Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KJMC Financial Services is ₹95.00 and 52-week low of KJMC Financial Services is ₹41.21 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The KJMC Financial Services has shown returns of -6.47% over the past day, 6.05% for the past month, -1.0% over 3 months, -40.01% over 1 year, 14.72% across 3 years, and 17.65% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of KJMC Financial Services are 10.87 and 0.26 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.85 per annum.
Source: Dion Global