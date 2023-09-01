Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

KJMC Financial Services Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

KJMC FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹38.00 Closed
3.971.45
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

KJMC Financial Services Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹38.00₹38.37
₹38.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹24.05₹42.80
₹38.00
Open Price
₹38.37
Prev. Close
₹36.55
Volume
52

KJMC Financial Services Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R138.25
  • R238.49
  • R338.62
  • Pivot
    38.12
  • S137.88
  • S237.75
  • S337.51

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 527.2636.61
  • 1028.4736.57
  • 2030.236.35
  • 5030.7635.83
  • 10029.1835.1
  • 20029.0233.61

KJMC Financial Services Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.9611.6019.461.9628.16525.0015.50
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

KJMC Financial Services Ltd. Share Holdings

KJMC Financial Services Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
15 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
03 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About KJMC Financial Services Ltd.

KJMC Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/06/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65100MH1988PLC047873 and registration number is 047873. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Inderchand Jain
    Chairman
  • Mr. Rajnesh Jain
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Girish Jain
    Director
  • Mr. S C Aythora
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nitin Kulkarni
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Shraddha Jain
    Director
  • Mr. Anil Sampat
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vijay Joshi
    Independent Director

FAQs on KJMC Financial Services Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of KJMC Financial Services Ltd.?

The market cap of KJMC Financial Services Ltd. is ₹18.19 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of KJMC Financial Services Ltd.?

P/E ratio of KJMC Financial Services Ltd. is -51.63 and PB ratio of KJMC Financial Services Ltd. is 0.26 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of KJMC Financial Services Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KJMC Financial Services Ltd. is ₹38.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of KJMC Financial Services Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KJMC Financial Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KJMC Financial Services Ltd. is ₹42.80 and 52-week low of KJMC Financial Services Ltd. is ₹24.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data