What is the share price of KJMC Financial Services? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KJMC Financial Services is ₹54.20 as on .

What kind of stock is KJMC Financial Services? The KJMC Financial Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of KJMC Financial Services? The market cap of KJMC Financial Services is ₹25.94 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of KJMC Financial Services? Today’s highest and lowest price of KJMC Financial Services are ₹60.90 and ₹54.06.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of KJMC Financial Services? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KJMC Financial Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KJMC Financial Services is ₹95.00 and 52-week low of KJMC Financial Services is ₹41.21 as on .

How has the KJMC Financial Services performed historically in terms of returns? The KJMC Financial Services has shown returns of -6.47% over the past day, 6.05% for the past month, -1.0% over 3 months, -40.01% over 1 year, 14.72% across 3 years, and 17.65% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of KJMC Financial Services? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of KJMC Financial Services are 10.87 and 0.26 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.85 per annum.

Source: Dion Global