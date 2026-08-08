What is the share price of KJMC Corporate Advisors (India)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) is ₹52.10 as on .

What kind of stock is KJMC Corporate Advisors (India)? The KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of KJMC Corporate Advisors (India)? The market cap of KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) is ₹20.46 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of KJMC Corporate Advisors (India)? Today’s highest and lowest price of KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) are ₹53.89 and ₹52.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of KJMC Corporate Advisors (India)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) is ₹87.00 and 52-week low of KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) is ₹41.00 as on .

How has the KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) performed historically in terms of returns? The KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) has shown returns of -3.32% over the past day, -5.92% for the past month, -4.23% over 3 months, -23.61% over 1 year, 5.05% across 3 years, and 24.1% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of KJMC Corporate Advisors (India)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) are 10.44 and 0.36 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.34 per annum.

Source: Dion Global