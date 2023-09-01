Follow Us

KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) Ltd. Share Price

KJMC CORPORATE ADVISORS (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹36.55 Closed
2.240.8
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹35.52₹37.53
₹36.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹23.90₹46.20
₹36.55
Open Price
₹37.50
Prev. Close
₹35.75
Volume
2,581

KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R137.55
  • R238.54
  • R339.56
  • Pivot
    36.53
  • S135.54
  • S234.52
  • S333.53

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 541.4836.48
  • 1041.837.5
  • 2038.2738.3
  • 5029.4737.43
  • 10030.1735.6
  • 20029.2533.39

KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

-1.35-12.987.1517.9042.22128.4442.22
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
16 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
04 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) Ltd.

KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/03/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MH1998PLC113888 and registration number is 113888. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Inderchand Jain
    Chairman
  • Mr. Girish Jain
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Shraddha Jain
    Director
  • Mr. Rajnesh Jain
    Director
  • Mr. Anil Sampat
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nitin Kulkarni
    Independent Director
  • Mr. S C Aythora
    Independent Director

FAQs on KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) Ltd. is ₹14.35 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) Ltd. is 65.27 and PB ratio of KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) Ltd. is 0.38 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) Ltd. is ₹36.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) Ltd. is ₹46.20 and 52-week low of KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) Ltd. is ₹23.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

