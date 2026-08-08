Here's the live share price of KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|KJMC Corporate Advisors (India)
|-3.48
|-1.68
|-4.63
|-4.32
|-23.72
|5.05
|24.1
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|7.56
|15.68
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-2.31
|-4.85
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|7.52
|14.17
|17.46
|52.64
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-8.57
|-4.75
|-8.35
|-11.3
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-4.39
|-1.44
|8.91
|-3.84
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-3.92
|-11.68
|-14.49
|-3.29
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|6.76
|4.58
|2.59
|11.7
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.5
|3.95
|-4.04
|4.95
|-0.03
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|0.92
|15.17
|40.03
|61.02
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-1.98
|-8.62
|-5
|-11.66
|20.33
|19.9
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-11.58
|0.23
|17.95
|20.57
|47.18
|26.1
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-11.7
|-10.4
|7.63
|14.42
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|4.51
|-6.18
|6.5
|4.72
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|10.33
|2.17
|-6.03
|-12.82
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|7.35
|7.37
|-1.23
|-5.73
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|15.38
|19.17
|30.4
|27.59
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|5.83
|-8.93
|-31.59
|-35.15
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|2.48
|-11.67
|-1.72
|-17.2
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.7
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) has declined 23.72% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (52.64%). From a 5 year perspective, KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|55.95
|54.29
|10
|55.27
|54.71
|20
|54.93
|54.81
|50
|54.78
|54.53
|100
|52.8
|54.5
|200
|56.2
|57.25
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) saw a rise in promoter holding to 70.03%, while DII stake unchanged at 1.67%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 28.31% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 05:26 PM IST IST
|KJMC Corp. Advisors - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration Of Unaudited Financial Results(Standalone And Consolidated)
|Jul 21, 2026, 12:32 AM IST IST
|KJMC Corp. Advisors - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
|Jul 13, 2026, 04:26 PM IST IST
|KJMC Corp. Advisors - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 26, 2026, 02:23 AM IST IST
|KJMC Corp. Advisors - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend
|May 26, 2026, 02:17 AM IST IST
|KJMC Corp. Advisors - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/03/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MH1998PLC113888 and registration number is 113888. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) is ₹52.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) is ₹20.46 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) are ₹53.89 and ₹52.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) is ₹87.00 and 52-week low of KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) is ₹41.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) has shown returns of -3.32% over the past day, -5.92% for the past month, -4.23% over 3 months, -23.61% over 1 year, 5.05% across 3 years, and 24.1% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) are 10.44 and 0.36 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.34 per annum.
Source: Dion Global