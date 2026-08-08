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KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) Share Price

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BSE

KJMC CORPORATE ADVISORS (INDIA)

Smallcap | BSE
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Finance

Here's the live share price of KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹52.10 Closed
-3.32₹ -1.79
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹52.10₹53.89
₹52.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹41.00₹87.00
₹52.10
Open Price
₹53.89
Prev. Close
₹53.89
Volume
250

Source: Dion Global

KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
KJMC Corporate Advisors (India)		-3.48-1.68-4.63-4.32-23.725.0524.1
Tata Capital		1.977.5615.686.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-2.31-4.851.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.477.5214.1717.4652.6430.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-8.57-4.75-8.35-11.3-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-4.39-1.448.91-3.8459.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-3.92-11.68-14.49-3.2924.067.06
360 One Wam		2.696.764.582.5911.732.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.53.95-4.044.95-0.0339.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.280.9215.1740.0361.0286.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-1.98-8.62-5-11.6620.3319.9
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-11.580.2317.9520.5747.1826.1
Angel One		-1.98-11.7-10.47.6314.4224.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.484.51-6.186.54.7218.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.1410.332.17-6.03-12.8234.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.147.357.37-1.23-5.7334.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2415.3819.1730.427.5942.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.525.83-8.93-31.59-35.1537.3118.87
JM Financial		4.992.48-11.67-1.72-17.219.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.7149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) has declined 23.72% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (52.64%). From a 5 year perspective, KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
555.9554.29
1055.2754.71
2054.9354.81
5054.7854.53
10052.854.5
20056.257.25

Source: Dion Global

KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) saw a rise in promoter holding to 70.03%, while DII stake unchanged at 1.67%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 28.31% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 05:26 PM IST ISTKJMC Corp. Advisors - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration Of Unaudited Financial Results(Standalone And Consolidated)
Jul 21, 2026, 12:32 AM IST ISTKJMC Corp. Advisors - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
Jul 13, 2026, 04:26 PM IST ISTKJMC Corp. Advisors - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 26, 2026, 02:23 AM IST ISTKJMC Corp. Advisors - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend
May 26, 2026, 02:17 AM IST ISTKJMC Corp. Advisors - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About KJMC Corporate Advisors (India)

KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/03/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MH1998PLC113888 and registration number is 113888. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajnesh Jain
    Chairman
  • Mr. Girish Jain
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Anil Sampat
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shyam Khandelwal
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Pranjali Bhandari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vijay Joshi
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Aditi Girish jain
    Director

FAQs on KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) Share Price

What is the share price of KJMC Corporate Advisors (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) is ₹52.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is KJMC Corporate Advisors (India)?

The KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of KJMC Corporate Advisors (India)?

The market cap of KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) is ₹20.46 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of KJMC Corporate Advisors (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) are ₹53.89 and ₹52.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of KJMC Corporate Advisors (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) is ₹87.00 and 52-week low of KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) is ₹41.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) has shown returns of -3.32% over the past day, -5.92% for the past month, -4.23% over 3 months, -23.61% over 1 year, 5.05% across 3 years, and 24.1% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of KJMC Corporate Advisors (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) are 10.44 and 0.36 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.34 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) News

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