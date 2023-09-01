Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|16 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|04 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/03/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MH1998PLC113888 and registration number is 113888. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) Ltd. is ₹14.35 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) Ltd. is 65.27 and PB ratio of KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) Ltd. is 0.38 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) Ltd. is ₹36.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) Ltd. is ₹46.20 and 52-week low of KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) Ltd. is ₹23.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.