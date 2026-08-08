What is the share price of Kiran Syntex? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kiran Syntex is ₹13.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Kiran Syntex? The Kiran Syntex is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kiran Syntex? The market cap of Kiran Syntex is ₹5.52 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Kiran Syntex? Today’s highest and lowest price of Kiran Syntex are ₹13.23 and ₹13.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kiran Syntex? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kiran Syntex stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kiran Syntex is ₹20.00 and 52-week low of Kiran Syntex is ₹6.86 as on .

How has the Kiran Syntex performed historically in terms of returns? The Kiran Syntex has shown returns of -1.74% over the past day, -19.55% for the past month, -32.29% over 3 months, 46.56% over 1 year, 3.93% across 3 years, and 27.23% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kiran Syntex? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kiran Syntex are -76.47 and 2.86 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global