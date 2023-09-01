Follow Us

KIRAN SYNTEX LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Spinning - Synthetic Blended | Smallcap | BSE
₹14.44 Closed
-1.97-0.29
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:38 PM | IST
Kiran Syntex Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹14.44₹14.44
₹14.44
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.12₹15.95
₹14.44
Open Price
₹14.44
Prev. Close
₹14.73
Volume
152

Kiran Syntex Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R114.44
  • R214.44
  • R314.44
  • Pivot
    14.44
  • S114.44
  • S214.44
  • S314.44

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5614.98
  • 106.0414.62
  • 206.1413.39
  • 506.4210.67
  • 1006.178.79
  • 2009.17.75

Kiran Syntex Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-5.8751.36124.92162.55145.16194.69301.11
6.090.6947.5957.634.27564.73313.50
9.5111.3122.7912.69-17.32175.40101.74
3.118.5626.6027.87-8.87905.991,003.12
04.974.97-5.244.3837.8924.76
5.825.0615.1731.19-12.30128.8523.05
7.809.340.7722.8640.92366.52314.23
-5.57-42.56-61.6114.7366.97545.95298.80
-0.04-13.146.2410.35-6.50242.93184.97
9.652.3120.690.6714.82780.724,045.56
11.108.5613.8517.832.68186.49160.65
6.0022.3616.39-0.19-23.95364.93102.45
1.834.3222.109.01-12.7392.91-8.33
4.99-1.121.82-1.08-5.44249.133.59
0.18-3.90-4.234.81-15.14121.19102.71
-2.070.146.233.283.02248.58220.15
4.58-13.6516.6712.902.94252.8210.06
3.393.849.36-2.88-27.971,605.92591.47
0.26-3.76-3.58-10.54-8.81581.01168.20
10.838.8816.0811.150173.4541.87

Kiran Syntex Ltd. Share Holdings

Kiran Syntex Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
18 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
23 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Kiran Syntex Ltd.

Kiran Syntex Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/10/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17110GJ1986PLC009099 and registration number is 009099. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Spinning - Synthetic Blended. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Maheshkumar Motiram Godiwala
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Ami Jigar Godiwala
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Manojkumar Dhirajbhai Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dineshkumar Dhirajbhai Patel
    Independent Director

FAQs on Kiran Syntex Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Kiran Syntex Ltd.?

The market cap of Kiran Syntex Ltd. is ₹6.14 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kiran Syntex Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Kiran Syntex Ltd. is -71.13 and PB ratio of Kiran Syntex Ltd. is 2.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Kiran Syntex Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kiran Syntex Ltd. is ₹14.44 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kiran Syntex Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kiran Syntex Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kiran Syntex Ltd. is ₹15.95 and 52-week low of Kiran Syntex Ltd. is ₹4.12 as on Sep 01, 2023.

