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Kiran Syntex Share Price

NSE
BSE

KIRAN SYNTEX

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Kiran Syntex along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹13.00 Closed
-1.74₹ -0.23
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Kiran Syntex Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹13.00₹13.23
₹13.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.86₹20.00
₹13.00
Open Price
₹13.23
Prev. Close
₹13.23
Volume
26

Source: Dion Global

Kiran Syntex Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Kiran Syntex		-7.08-19.55-32.29-25.7646.563.9327.23
Sangam (India)		0.7811.0916.2826.1164.2823.1429.22
Sportking India		6.3117.6438.0488.4496.7840.4613.78
Indo Rama Synthetics (India)		5.0123.2650.6839.0516.077.642.20
RSWM		-3.054.5121.4124.5834.821.26-3.95
Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate		0-9.72-14.21-15.10-12.18-3.824.24
Banswara Syntex		0.20-5.71-1.557.70-13.48-3.612.10
Winsome Textile Industries		-3.27-5.0610.6912.15-4.3617.129.16
Suryalata Spinning Mills		-0.64-10.068.7515.3626.23-22.671.52
Modern Threads (India)		-6.54-0.32-2.1514.10-1.8830.7117.43
APM Industries		5.227.0523.9639.9648.71-0.365.73
Reliance Chemotex Industries		6.460.273.89-0.04-21.00-10.83-3.57
Deepak Spinners		-5.22-5.4510.71-0.98-7.12-20.78-18.27
Shantai Industries		0-2.003.87217.41664.46164.2659.25
Damodar Industries		-13.06-15.07-12.35-2.37-24.02-16.13-10.53
Shree Rajasthan Syntex		17.21-17.65-18.1815.60-2.1043.1027.77
Source Industries (India)		7.0143.59154.16558.81695.93126.8572.16
Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics		2.210-6.09-4.64-35.09-14.01-13.21
Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills		4.2719.4927.414.88-7.354.216.85
Aditya Spinners		5.6910.390.96-5.59-19.34-6.573.99

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Kiran Syntex has gained 46.56% compared to peers like Sangam (India) (64.28%), Sportking India (96.78%), Indo Rama Synthetics (India) (16.07%). From a 5 year perspective, Kiran Syntex has outperformed peers relative to Sangam (India) (29.22%) and Sportking India (13.78%).

Kiran Syntex Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Kiran Syntex Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
513.7513.29
1013.3413.48
2014.4113.99
5015.915.04
10016.0815.26
20013.8714.21

Source: Dion Global

Kiran Syntex Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Kiran Syntex remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.22%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 53.05% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Kiran Syntex Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 01, 2026, 11:53 PM IST ISTKiran Syntex - Board Meeting Intimation for Agenda Items As Per Intimation Letter Attached.
Jul 28, 2026, 12:14 AM IST ISTKiran Syntex - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 01, 2026, 01:27 AM IST ISTKiran Syntex - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Restructuring
Jul 01, 2026, 01:19 AM IST ISTKiran Syntex - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting For Approval Of Scheme Of Merger Of Kiran Syntex Limited (T
Jun 23, 2026, 01:07 AM IST ISTKiran Syntex - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering The Scheme Of Merger Between Kiran Syntex Limited (Transferee Company

Source: Dion Global

About Kiran Syntex

Kiran Syntex Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/10/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17110GJ1986PLC009099 and registration number is 009099. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Spinning - Synthetic Blended. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Maheshkumar Motiram Godiwala
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Ami Jigar Godiwala
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Manojkumar Dhirajbhai Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dineshkumar Dhirajbhai Patel
    Independent Director

FAQs on Kiran Syntex Share Price

What is the share price of Kiran Syntex?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kiran Syntex is ₹13.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Kiran Syntex?

The Kiran Syntex is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kiran Syntex?

The market cap of Kiran Syntex is ₹5.52 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Kiran Syntex?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Kiran Syntex are ₹13.23 and ₹13.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kiran Syntex?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kiran Syntex stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kiran Syntex is ₹20.00 and 52-week low of Kiran Syntex is ₹6.86 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Kiran Syntex performed historically in terms of returns?

The Kiran Syntex has shown returns of -1.74% over the past day, -19.55% for the past month, -32.29% over 3 months, 46.56% over 1 year, 3.93% across 3 years, and 27.23% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kiran Syntex?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kiran Syntex are -76.47 and 2.86 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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