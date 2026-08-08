Here's the live share price of Kiran Syntex along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Kiran Syntex
|-7.08
|-19.55
|-32.29
|-25.76
|46.56
|3.93
|27.23
|Sangam (India)
|0.78
|11.09
|16.28
|26.11
|64.28
|23.14
|29.22
|Sportking India
|6.31
|17.64
|38.04
|88.44
|96.78
|40.46
|13.78
|Indo Rama Synthetics (India)
|5.01
|23.26
|50.68
|39.05
|16.07
|7.64
|2.20
|RSWM
|-3.05
|4.51
|21.41
|24.58
|34.82
|1.26
|-3.95
|Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate
|0
|-9.72
|-14.21
|-15.10
|-12.18
|-3.82
|4.24
|Banswara Syntex
|0.20
|-5.71
|-1.55
|7.70
|-13.48
|-3.61
|2.10
|Winsome Textile Industries
|-3.27
|-5.06
|10.69
|12.15
|-4.36
|17.12
|9.16
|Suryalata Spinning Mills
|-0.64
|-10.06
|8.75
|15.36
|26.23
|-22.67
|1.52
|Modern Threads (India)
|-6.54
|-0.32
|-2.15
|14.10
|-1.88
|30.71
|17.43
|APM Industries
|5.22
|7.05
|23.96
|39.96
|48.71
|-0.36
|5.73
|Reliance Chemotex Industries
|6.46
|0.27
|3.89
|-0.04
|-21.00
|-10.83
|-3.57
|Deepak Spinners
|-5.22
|-5.45
|10.71
|-0.98
|-7.12
|-20.78
|-18.27
|Shantai Industries
|0
|-2.00
|3.87
|217.41
|664.46
|164.26
|59.25
|Damodar Industries
|-13.06
|-15.07
|-12.35
|-2.37
|-24.02
|-16.13
|-10.53
|Shree Rajasthan Syntex
|17.21
|-17.65
|-18.18
|15.60
|-2.10
|43.10
|27.77
|Source Industries (India)
|7.01
|43.59
|154.16
|558.81
|695.93
|126.85
|72.16
|Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics
|2.21
|0
|-6.09
|-4.64
|-35.09
|-14.01
|-13.21
|Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills
|4.27
|19.49
|27.41
|4.88
|-7.35
|4.21
|6.85
|Aditya Spinners
|5.69
|10.39
|0.96
|-5.59
|-19.34
|-6.57
|3.99
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Kiran Syntex has gained 46.56% compared to peers like Sangam (India) (64.28%), Sportking India (96.78%), Indo Rama Synthetics (India) (16.07%). From a 5 year perspective, Kiran Syntex has outperformed peers relative to Sangam (India) (29.22%) and Sportking India (13.78%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|13.75
|13.29
|10
|13.34
|13.48
|20
|14.41
|13.99
|50
|15.9
|15.04
|100
|16.08
|15.26
|200
|13.87
|14.21
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Kiran Syntex remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.22%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 53.05% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 01, 2026, 11:53 PM IST IST
|Kiran Syntex - Board Meeting Intimation for Agenda Items As Per Intimation Letter Attached.
|Jul 28, 2026, 12:14 AM IST IST
|Kiran Syntex - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 01, 2026, 01:27 AM IST IST
|Kiran Syntex - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Restructuring
|Jul 01, 2026, 01:19 AM IST IST
|Kiran Syntex - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting For Approval Of Scheme Of Merger Of Kiran Syntex Limited (T
|Jun 23, 2026, 01:07 AM IST IST
|Kiran Syntex - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering The Scheme Of Merger Between Kiran Syntex Limited (Transferee Company
Source: Dion Global
Kiran Syntex Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/10/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17110GJ1986PLC009099 and registration number is 009099. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Spinning - Synthetic Blended. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kiran Syntex is ₹13.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kiran Syntex is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Kiran Syntex is ₹5.52 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Kiran Syntex are ₹13.23 and ₹13.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kiran Syntex stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kiran Syntex is ₹20.00 and 52-week low of Kiran Syntex is ₹6.86 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kiran Syntex has shown returns of -1.74% over the past day, -19.55% for the past month, -32.29% over 3 months, 46.56% over 1 year, 3.93% across 3 years, and 27.23% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kiran Syntex are -76.47 and 2.86 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global