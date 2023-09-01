What is the Market Cap of Kiran Syntex Ltd.? The market cap of Kiran Syntex Ltd. is ₹6.14 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kiran Syntex Ltd.? P/E ratio of Kiran Syntex Ltd. is -71.13 and PB ratio of Kiran Syntex Ltd. is 2.85 as on .

What is the share price of Kiran Syntex Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kiran Syntex Ltd. is ₹14.44 as on .