Here's the live share price of Kiran Print Pack along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Kiran Print Pack
|0
|4.99
|17.04
|31.07
|-14.2
|52.39
|59
|DOMS Industries
|-0.04
|0.73
|-3.29
|-6.59
|-1.18
|19.32
|11.18
|DB Corp
|0.96
|6.92
|-8.84
|-10.63
|-21.54
|-2.93
|17.5
|Navneet Education
|0.56
|-8.27
|-8.95
|-16.5
|-3.3
|-2.29
|5.74
|TCPL Packaging
|-0.83
|7.18
|9.75
|18.55
|-9.66
|23.54
|41.92
|Flair Writing Industries Ltd
|-2.56
|-2.13
|-25.07
|-18.39
|-20.5
|-17.65
|-11
|Jagran Prakashan
|-1.16
|-0.55
|-6.2
|-7.15
|-13.09
|-14.26
|-0.39
|Sandesh
|16.22
|16.01
|4.41
|7.98
|-15.77
|4.44
|5.11
|Kokuyo Camlin
|0.58
|-0.36
|-11.44
|0.3
|-25.96
|-19.01
|3.54
|Hindustan Media Ventures
|4.23
|14.06
|48.58
|35.84
|13.47
|17.33
|3.74
|HT Media
|12.46
|13.98
|24.94
|25.91
|14.92
|6.8
|-0.25
|Linc
|-2.3
|-3.02
|-5.9
|-12.85
|-21.5
|-15.06
|14.63
|Repro India
|-1.7
|1.53
|-2.92
|-10.82
|-28.43
|-21.05
|-1.38
|Universus Photo Imagings
|-1.62
|32.85
|1.09
|124.81
|78.22
|4.98
|9.83
|DIC India
|3.15
|5.86
|-2.63
|-2.87
|-12.96
|4.92
|0.79
|Sambhaav Media
|-2.69
|4.32
|-8.81
|-14.66
|-2.1
|22.23
|14.04
|Orient Press
|-4.99
|15.36
|14.5
|17.02
|-11.91
|3.82
|-0.64
|Alkosign
|-0.92
|-6.59
|-3.92
|-5.05
|-23.14
|-9.87
|15.31
|Sundaram Multi Pap
|0.81
|-1.59
|-13.29
|-26.63
|-38.31
|-16.63
|-11.47
|Shakti Press
|-4.17
|-23.74
|-44.44
|-31.72
|-19
|17.02
|9.89
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Kiran Print Pack has declined 14.20% compared to peers like DOMS Industries (-1.18%), DB Corp (-21.54%), Navneet Education (-3.30%). From a 5 year perspective, Kiran Print Pack has outperformed peers relative to DOMS Industries (11.18%) and DB Corp (17.50%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|27.61
|28.16
|10
|26.62
|27.4
|20
|27.39
|26.77
|50
|25.51
|26.3
|100
|27.19
|27.36
|200
|32.28
|27.7
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Kiran Print Pack remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 29.25% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 14, 2026, 08:07 PM IST IST
|Kiran Print Pack - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 27, 2026, 09:37 PM IST IST
|Kiran Print Pack - Results - Financial Results For 31-03-2026
|May 27, 2026, 09:31 PM IST IST
|Kiran Print Pack - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Wednesday, 27Th May, 2026
|May 22, 2026, 10:45 PM IST IST
|Kiran Print Pack - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Board Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On Wednesday, 27Th May, 2026
|Apr 10, 2026, 10:55 PM IST IST
|Kiran Print Pack - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Kiran Print Pack Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/04/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21010MH1989PLC051274 and registration number is 051274. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Service activities related to printing. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.87 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kiran Print Pack is ₹30.08 as on Jun 15, 2026.
The Kiran Print Pack is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Kiran Print Pack is ₹15.05 Cr as on Jun 15, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Kiran Print Pack are ₹30.08 and ₹30.08.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kiran Print Pack stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kiran Print Pack is ₹36.90 and 52-week low of Kiran Print Pack is ₹20.75 as on Jun 15, 2026.
The Kiran Print Pack has shown returns of 4.99% over the past day, 4.99% for the past month, 17.04% over 3 months, -14.2% over 1 year, 52.39% across 3 years, and 59.0% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kiran Print Pack are 122.28 and 5.06 on Jun 15, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global