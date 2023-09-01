Follow Us

Kiran Print Pack Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

KIRAN PRINT PACK LTD.

Sector : Printing/Publishing/Stationery | Smallcap | BSE
₹8.13 Closed
4.90.38
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Kiran Print Pack Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹7.75₹8.13
₹8.13
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.80₹10.16
₹8.13
Open Price
₹7.75
Prev. Close
₹7.75
Volume
170

Kiran Print Pack Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R18.26
  • R28.38
  • R38.64
  • Pivot
    8
  • S17.88
  • S27.62
  • S37.5

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 54.247.78
  • 104.517.86
  • 204.638.01
  • 505.137.82
  • 1006.047.25
  • 2006.086.62

Kiran Print Pack Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
6.976.8314.513.5789.07137.0378.29
-1.930.3174.22136.94113.31194.66-0.93
2.772.7026.8363.3412.93109.9919.97
1.1929.5539.4345.15114.10289.95195.02
0.652.2856.6553.7170.39167.00-13.02
2.5911.4034.4645.5734.17363.25338.13
3.160.2037.07113.9199.21164.112.81
0.569.3234.14114.3574.32111.8232.87
5.78-4.31-17.9221.00134.68279.5871.73
6.376.9716.0722.8539.48105.1717.70
5.619.8523.9329.9515.2254.86-57.00
-1.0810.705.1934.4113.8830.74-57.46
6.120.1119.7524.2120.8123.166.87
10.8719.1615.383.66-20.5694.66-9.89
11.394.9124.5746.2253.87135.514.72
25.0033.6653.2766.7745.8014.14-65.46
-0.4826.8450.3765.50118.23172.49172.49
0.31-0.9315.944.58-8.3145.45-48.88
-0.68-6.75-26.68-25.64-91.51-90.01-83.93
-6.78-9.0816.6528.4424.6570.9770.43

Kiran Print Pack Ltd. Share Holdings

Kiran Print Pack Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Kiran Print Pack Ltd.

Kiran Print Pack Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/04/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21010MH1989PLC051274 and registration number is 051274. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Service activities related to printing. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Karan Kamal Mohta
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Sudha Mohta
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Dwarkadas Deokishan Bagri
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Kumar Loiwal
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director

FAQs on Kiran Print Pack Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Kiran Print Pack Ltd.?

The market cap of Kiran Print Pack Ltd. is ₹4.07 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kiran Print Pack Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Kiran Print Pack Ltd. is -21.85 and PB ratio of Kiran Print Pack Ltd. is 1.48 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Kiran Print Pack Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kiran Print Pack Ltd. is ₹8.13 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kiran Print Pack Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kiran Print Pack Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kiran Print Pack Ltd. is ₹10.16 and 52-week low of Kiran Print Pack Ltd. is ₹3.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

