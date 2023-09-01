Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|6.97
|6.83
|14.51
|3.57
|89.07
|137.03
|78.29
|-1.93
|0.31
|74.22
|136.94
|113.31
|194.66
|-0.93
|2.77
|2.70
|26.83
|63.34
|12.93
|109.99
|19.97
|1.19
|29.55
|39.43
|45.15
|114.10
|289.95
|195.02
|0.65
|2.28
|56.65
|53.71
|70.39
|167.00
|-13.02
|2.59
|11.40
|34.46
|45.57
|34.17
|363.25
|338.13
|3.16
|0.20
|37.07
|113.91
|99.21
|164.11
|2.81
|0.56
|9.32
|34.14
|114.35
|74.32
|111.82
|32.87
|5.78
|-4.31
|-17.92
|21.00
|134.68
|279.58
|71.73
|6.37
|6.97
|16.07
|22.85
|39.48
|105.17
|17.70
|5.61
|9.85
|23.93
|29.95
|15.22
|54.86
|-57.00
|-1.08
|10.70
|5.19
|34.41
|13.88
|30.74
|-57.46
|6.12
|0.11
|19.75
|24.21
|20.81
|23.16
|6.87
|10.87
|19.16
|15.38
|3.66
|-20.56
|94.66
|-9.89
|11.39
|4.91
|24.57
|46.22
|53.87
|135.51
|4.72
|25.00
|33.66
|53.27
|66.77
|45.80
|14.14
|-65.46
|-0.48
|26.84
|50.37
|65.50
|118.23
|172.49
|172.49
|0.31
|-0.93
|15.94
|4.58
|-8.31
|45.45
|-48.88
|-0.68
|-6.75
|-26.68
|-25.64
|-91.51
|-90.01
|-83.93
|-6.78
|-9.08
|16.65
|28.44
|24.65
|70.97
|70.43
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Kiran Print Pack Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/04/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21010MH1989PLC051274 and registration number is 051274. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Service activities related to printing. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Kiran Print Pack Ltd. is ₹4.07 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Kiran Print Pack Ltd. is -21.85 and PB ratio of Kiran Print Pack Ltd. is 1.48 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kiran Print Pack Ltd. is ₹8.13 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kiran Print Pack Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kiran Print Pack Ltd. is ₹10.16 and 52-week low of Kiran Print Pack Ltd. is ₹3.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.