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Kiran Print Pack Share Price

NSE
BSE

KIRAN PRINT PACK

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Paper

Here's the live share price of Kiran Print Pack along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹30.08 Closed
4.99₹ 1.43
As on Jun 15, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Kiran Print Pack Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹30.08₹30.08
₹30.08
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹20.75₹36.90
₹30.08
Open Price
₹30.08
Prev. Close
₹28.65
Volume
9

Source: Dion Global

Kiran Print Pack Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Kiran Print Pack		04.9917.0431.07-14.252.3959
DOMS Industries		-0.040.73-3.29-6.59-1.1819.3211.18
DB Corp		0.966.92-8.84-10.63-21.54-2.9317.5
Navneet Education		0.56-8.27-8.95-16.5-3.3-2.295.74
TCPL Packaging		-0.837.189.7518.55-9.6623.5441.92
Flair Writing Industries Ltd		-2.56-2.13-25.07-18.39-20.5-17.65-11
Jagran Prakashan		-1.16-0.55-6.2-7.15-13.09-14.26-0.39
Sandesh		16.2216.014.417.98-15.774.445.11
Kokuyo Camlin		0.58-0.36-11.440.3-25.96-19.013.54
Hindustan Media Ventures		4.2314.0648.5835.8413.4717.333.74
HT Media		12.4613.9824.9425.9114.926.8-0.25
Linc		-2.3-3.02-5.9-12.85-21.5-15.0614.63
Repro India		-1.71.53-2.92-10.82-28.43-21.05-1.38
Universus Photo Imagings		-1.6232.851.09124.8178.224.989.83
DIC India		3.155.86-2.63-2.87-12.964.920.79
Sambhaav Media		-2.694.32-8.81-14.66-2.122.2314.04
Orient Press		-4.9915.3614.517.02-11.913.82-0.64
Alkosign		-0.92-6.59-3.92-5.05-23.14-9.8715.31
Sundaram Multi Pap		0.81-1.59-13.29-26.63-38.31-16.63-11.47
Shakti Press		-4.17-23.74-44.44-31.72-1917.029.89

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Kiran Print Pack has declined 14.20% compared to peers like DOMS Industries (-1.18%), DB Corp (-21.54%), Navneet Education (-3.30%). From a 5 year perspective, Kiran Print Pack has outperformed peers relative to DOMS Industries (11.18%) and DB Corp (17.50%).

Kiran Print Pack Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Kiran Print Pack Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
527.6128.16
1026.6227.4
2027.3926.77
5025.5126.3
10027.1927.36
20032.2827.7

Source: Dion Global

Kiran Print Pack Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Kiran Print Pack remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 29.25% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Kiran Print Pack Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 14, 2026, 08:07 PM IST ISTKiran Print Pack - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 27, 2026, 09:37 PM IST ISTKiran Print Pack - Results - Financial Results For 31-03-2026
May 27, 2026, 09:31 PM IST ISTKiran Print Pack - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Wednesday, 27Th May, 2026
May 22, 2026, 10:45 PM IST ISTKiran Print Pack - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Board Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On Wednesday, 27Th May, 2026
Apr 10, 2026, 10:55 PM IST ISTKiran Print Pack - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Kiran Print Pack

Kiran Print Pack Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/04/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21010MH1989PLC051274 and registration number is 051274. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Service activities related to printing. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.87 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Karan Kamal Mohta
    Executive & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Sudha Mohta
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Bharat Saboo
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sunil Kumar Sarda
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Vinodkumar Bajranglal Dalmia
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director

FAQs on Kiran Print Pack Share Price

What is the share price of Kiran Print Pack?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kiran Print Pack is ₹30.08 as on Jun 15, 2026.

What kind of stock is Kiran Print Pack?

The Kiran Print Pack is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kiran Print Pack?

The market cap of Kiran Print Pack is ₹15.05 Cr as on Jun 15, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Kiran Print Pack?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Kiran Print Pack are ₹30.08 and ₹30.08.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kiran Print Pack?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kiran Print Pack stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kiran Print Pack is ₹36.90 and 52-week low of Kiran Print Pack is ₹20.75 as on Jun 15, 2026.

How has the Kiran Print Pack performed historically in terms of returns?

The Kiran Print Pack has shown returns of 4.99% over the past day, 4.99% for the past month, 17.04% over 3 months, -14.2% over 1 year, 52.39% across 3 years, and 59.0% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kiran Print Pack?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kiran Print Pack are 122.28 and 5.06 on Jun 15, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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