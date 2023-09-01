Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & ESOP
|17 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Kintech Renewables Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/04/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40105GJ1985PLC013254 and registration number is 013254. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation using other non conventional sources. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Kintech Renewables Ltd. is ₹1,613.24 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Kintech Renewables Ltd. is 1284.84 and PB ratio of Kintech Renewables Ltd. is 106.36 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kintech Renewables Ltd. is ₹4,33.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kintech Renewables Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kintech Renewables Ltd. is ₹3,954.05 and 52-week low of Kintech Renewables Ltd. is ₹342.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.