Kintech Renewables Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

KINTECH RENEWABLES LTD.

Sector : Services - Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹4,033.10 Closed
279.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Kintech Renewables Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4,033.10₹4,033.10
₹4,033.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹342.95₹3,954.05
₹4,033.10
Open Price
₹4,033.10
Prev. Close
₹3,954.05
Volume
58

Kintech Renewables Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R14,033.1
  • R24,033.1
  • R34,033.1
  • Pivot
    4,033.1
  • S14,033.1
  • S24,033.1
  • S34,033.1

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5548.943,804.88
  • 10545.553,633.55
  • 20532.693,333.35
  • 50486.612,671.09
  • 100462.732,023.89
  • 200462.571,424.82

Kintech Renewables Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
10.4154.57197.00984.46722.664,096.773,523.63
-4.688.9722.1040.8717.05-45.20-45.20
2.290.6928.5433.9355.31-36.04-36.04
0.081.242.6214.4420.07115.90123.67
1.9317.2255.3476.35126.891,115.97589.23
-0.785.8312.5830.251.6625.77-12.16
1.28-1.698.3631.8629.08109.9842.17
0.580.273.6923.20-25.1215.84-56.18
-0.39-9.5110.8926.2037.4050.7450.74
-3.980.0516.1028.1449.92104.6554.73
5.781.9517.4837.6726.0331.6145.57
-0.9110.5830.7240.0929.7415.4915.49
1.21-0.37-0.62-2.17-1.41485.97482.58
4.725.368.75-3.81-27.813.42-4.07
-3.0011.7814.5394.3239.2392.4592.45
4.08-35.74-10.7416.139.559.559.55
0.8414.0527.5827.2263.22106.42-36.35
-0.41-3.653.6223.79-11.1015.8314.34
-0.18-3.6212.62-36.96-74.751,080.141,080.14
-0.55-3.402.94-2.99-8.83-8.83-8.83

Kintech Renewables Ltd. Share Holdings

Kintech Renewables Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & ESOP
17 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Kintech Renewables Ltd.

Kintech Renewables Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/04/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40105GJ1985PLC013254 and registration number is 013254. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation using other non conventional sources. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Kushboo Singhal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Gaurank Singhal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Prakash Kumar Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arihant Chopra
    Independent Director

FAQs on Kintech Renewables Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Kintech Renewables Ltd.?

The market cap of Kintech Renewables Ltd. is ₹1,613.24 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kintech Renewables Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Kintech Renewables Ltd. is 1284.84 and PB ratio of Kintech Renewables Ltd. is 106.36 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Kintech Renewables Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kintech Renewables Ltd. is ₹4,33.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kintech Renewables Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kintech Renewables Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kintech Renewables Ltd. is ₹3,954.05 and 52-week low of Kintech Renewables Ltd. is ₹342.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

