Kinetic Trust Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

KINETIC TRUST LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹12.14 Closed
00
As on Aug 28, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Kinetic Trust Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹11.57₹12.14
₹12.14
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.66₹12.25
₹12.14
Open Price
₹11.57
Prev. Close
₹12.14
Volume
0

Kinetic Trust Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R112.33
  • R212.52
  • R312.9
  • Pivot
    11.95
  • S111.76
  • S211.38
  • S311.19

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 510.411.66
  • 1010.5111.22
  • 2010.7510.47
  • 509.659.48
  • 1009.249.19
  • 2009.059.21

Kinetic Trust Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
015.6248.4153.0926.4651.3735.19
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Kinetic Trust Ltd. Share Holdings

Kinetic Trust Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Kinetic Trust Ltd.

Kinetic Trust Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/08/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120PB1992PLC012532 and registration number is 012532. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rajesh Arora
    Director
  • Mr. Ashok Juneja
    Director
  • Mrs. Kiran Duggal
    Director
  • Mr. Vinay Bhatia
    Director
  • Mr. Sanjeev Arora
    Director

FAQs on Kinetic Trust Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Kinetic Trust Ltd.?

The market cap of Kinetic Trust Ltd. is ₹4.08 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kinetic Trust Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Kinetic Trust Ltd. is -39.93 and PB ratio of Kinetic Trust Ltd. is 1.09 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the share price of Kinetic Trust Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kinetic Trust Ltd. is ₹12.14 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kinetic Trust Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kinetic Trust Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kinetic Trust Ltd. is ₹12.25 and 52-week low of Kinetic Trust Ltd. is ₹5.66 as on Aug 28, 2023.

