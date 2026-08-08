What is the share price of Kinetic Trust? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kinetic Trust is ₹43.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Kinetic Trust? The Kinetic Trust is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kinetic Trust? The market cap of Kinetic Trust is ₹14.45 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Kinetic Trust? Today’s highest and lowest price of Kinetic Trust are ₹43.00 and ₹43.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kinetic Trust? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kinetic Trust stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kinetic Trust is ₹75.82 and 52-week low of Kinetic Trust is ₹25.47 as on .

How has the Kinetic Trust performed historically in terms of returns? The Kinetic Trust has shown returns of 3.14% over the past day, 56.31% for the past month, 18.2% over 3 months, 68.83% over 1 year, 54.9% across 3 years, and 50.6% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kinetic Trust? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kinetic Trust are 98.17 and 3.46 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global