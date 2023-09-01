Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|15.62
|48.41
|53.09
|26.46
|51.37
|35.19
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.48
|-4.59
|-7.65
|11.85
|-9.44
|4.37
|23.08
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|08 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|08 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Kinetic Trust Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/08/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120PB1992PLC012532 and registration number is 012532. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Kinetic Trust Ltd. is ₹4.08 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.
P/E ratio of Kinetic Trust Ltd. is -39.93 and PB ratio of Kinetic Trust Ltd. is 1.09 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kinetic Trust Ltd. is ₹12.14 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kinetic Trust Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kinetic Trust Ltd. is ₹12.25 and 52-week low of Kinetic Trust Ltd. is ₹5.66 as on Aug 28, 2023.