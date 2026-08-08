Here's the live share price of Kinetic Trust along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Kinetic Trust
|2.38
|56.31
|18.20
|-24.19
|68.83
|54.90
|50.60
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Kinetic Trust has gained 68.83% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Kinetic Trust has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|42.72
|42.4
|10
|42.46
|41.79
|20
|37.7
|39.73
|50
|34.24
|37.35
|100
|37.52
|37.3
|200
|37.05
|34.4
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Kinetic Trust remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 28.57% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 08:06 PM IST IST
|Kinetic Trust - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Aug 07, 2026, 08:00 PM IST IST
|Kinetic Trust - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 31, 2026, 11:02 PM IST IST
|Kinetic Trust - Clarification On Price Movement Sought By BSE Limited (Email Dated July 14, 2026)
|Jul 14, 2026, 10:40 PM IST IST
|Kinetic Trust - Clarification sought from Kinetic Trust Ltd
|Jul 13, 2026, 11:15 PM IST IST
|Kinetic Trust - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Source: Dion Global
Kinetic Trust Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/08/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120PB1992PLC012532 and registration number is 012532. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kinetic Trust is ₹43.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kinetic Trust is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Kinetic Trust is ₹14.45 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Kinetic Trust are ₹43.00 and ₹43.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kinetic Trust stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kinetic Trust is ₹75.82 and 52-week low of Kinetic Trust is ₹25.47 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kinetic Trust has shown returns of 3.14% over the past day, 56.31% for the past month, 18.2% over 3 months, 68.83% over 1 year, 54.9% across 3 years, and 50.6% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kinetic Trust are 98.17 and 3.46 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global