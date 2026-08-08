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Kinetic Trust Share Price

NSE
BSE

KINETIC TRUST

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Kinetic Trust along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹43.00 Closed
3.14₹ 1.31
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Kinetic Trust Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹43.00₹43.00
₹43.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹25.47₹75.82
₹43.00
Open Price
₹43.00
Prev. Close
₹41.69
Volume
80

Source: Dion Global

Kinetic Trust Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Kinetic Trust		2.3856.3118.20-24.1968.8354.9050.60
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Kinetic Trust has gained 68.83% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Kinetic Trust has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Kinetic Trust Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Kinetic Trust Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
542.7242.4
1042.4641.79
2037.739.73
5034.2437.35
10037.5237.3
20037.0534.4

Source: Dion Global

Kinetic Trust Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Kinetic Trust remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 28.57% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Kinetic Trust Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 08:06 PM IST ISTKinetic Trust - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Aug 07, 2026, 08:00 PM IST ISTKinetic Trust - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 31, 2026, 11:02 PM IST ISTKinetic Trust - Clarification On Price Movement Sought By BSE Limited (Email Dated July 14, 2026)
Jul 14, 2026, 10:40 PM IST ISTKinetic Trust - Clarification sought from Kinetic Trust Ltd
Jul 13, 2026, 11:15 PM IST ISTKinetic Trust - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.

Source: Dion Global

About Kinetic Trust

Kinetic Trust Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/08/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120PB1992PLC012532 and registration number is 012532. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Parvinder Kaur
    Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Arora
    Director
  • Mr. Ashok Juneja
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vinay Bhatia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sumit Kumar Jha
    Independent Director

FAQs on Kinetic Trust Share Price

What is the share price of Kinetic Trust?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kinetic Trust is ₹43.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Kinetic Trust?

The Kinetic Trust is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kinetic Trust?

The market cap of Kinetic Trust is ₹14.45 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Kinetic Trust?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Kinetic Trust are ₹43.00 and ₹43.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kinetic Trust?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kinetic Trust stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kinetic Trust is ₹75.82 and 52-week low of Kinetic Trust is ₹25.47 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Kinetic Trust performed historically in terms of returns?

The Kinetic Trust has shown returns of 3.14% over the past day, 56.31% for the past month, 18.2% over 3 months, 68.83% over 1 year, 54.9% across 3 years, and 50.6% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kinetic Trust?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kinetic Trust are 98.17 and 3.46 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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