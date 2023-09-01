What is the Market Cap of Kinetic Trust Ltd.? The market cap of Kinetic Trust Ltd. is ₹4.08 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kinetic Trust Ltd.? P/E ratio of Kinetic Trust Ltd. is -39.93 and PB ratio of Kinetic Trust Ltd. is 1.09 as on .

What is the share price of Kinetic Trust Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kinetic Trust Ltd. is ₹12.14 as on .