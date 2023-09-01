What is the Market Cap of Kimia Biosciences Ltd.? The market cap of Kimia Biosciences Ltd. is ₹163.23 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kimia Biosciences Ltd.? P/E ratio of Kimia Biosciences Ltd. is -12.4 and PB ratio of Kimia Biosciences Ltd. is 29.88 as on .

What is the share price of Kimia Biosciences Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kimia Biosciences Ltd. is ₹34.50 as on .