Here's the live share price of Kimia Biosciences along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Kimia Biosciences
|-5.31
|-4.92
|-17.66
|-8.30
|-35.37
|-5.27
|-10.41
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.10
|34.86
|34.50
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.30
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.00
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.40
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.10
|-4.05
|10.60
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15.00
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.90
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.80
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.10
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.10
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.20
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.70
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.90
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Kimia Biosciences has declined 35.37% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Kimia Biosciences has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|31.35
|31.2
|10
|32.16
|31.54
|20
|32.17
|31.92
|50
|32.86
|32.56
|100
|32.97
|33.01
|200
|32.56
|34.53
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Kimia Biosciences remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.38%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 24.68% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 09:28 PM IST IST
|Kimia Biosciences - Board Meeting Intimation for Regulation 29 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 -Intimation Of Meeting Of Boa
|Aug 02, 2026, 04:48 AM IST IST
|Kimia Biosciences - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 02, 2026, 04:44 AM IST IST
|Kimia Biosciences - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Held On August 1, 2026 Under R
|May 29, 2026, 10:58 PM IST IST
|Kimia Biosciences - Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 29 May, 2026
|May 20, 2026, 07:03 PM IST IST
|Kimia Biosciences - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations,
Source: Dion Global
Kimia Biosciences Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/09/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24239HR1993PLC032120 and registration number is 032120. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 114.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.73 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kimia Biosciences is ₹29.93 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kimia Biosciences is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Kimia Biosciences is ₹141.61 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Kimia Biosciences are ₹30.42 and ₹28.15.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kimia Biosciences stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kimia Biosciences is ₹48.94 and 52-week low of Kimia Biosciences is ₹23.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kimia Biosciences has shown returns of -1.42% over the past day, -4.92% for the past month, -17.66% over 3 months, -35.37% over 1 year, -5.27% across 3 years, and -10.41% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kimia Biosciences are 19.05 and 7.99 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global