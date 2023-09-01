Follow Us

KIMIA BIOSCIENCES LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | BSE
₹34.50 Closed
-1.37-0.48
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Kimia Biosciences Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹34.35₹35.26
₹34.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹31.26₹48.95
₹34.50
Open Price
₹35.00
Prev. Close
₹34.98
Volume
3,983

Kimia Biosciences Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R135.06
  • R235.61
  • R335.97
  • Pivot
    34.7
  • S134.15
  • S233.79
  • S333.24

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 540.335.02
  • 1042.4135.13
  • 2042.1835.25
  • 5041.0235.47
  • 10038.5735.85
  • 20040.9736.88

Kimia Biosciences Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.14-2.29-2.82-0.26-17.76-9.21-25.57
0.30-2.8512.5115.8627.46112.7169.37
2.585.3228.6637.8721.3068.2891.19
-0.99-1.132.0726.48-0.0311.16179.98
-3.49-1.5422.5428.3032.6527.89115.04
-3.38-2.5923.4121.1621.1621.1621.16
-2.04-2.8419.9930.4665.3662.8952.09
-7.73-9.610.8321.3016.5832.3396.50
1.1110.2534.2664.7564.9614.7016.50
-0.510.7624.4577.9652.960.8717.87
-2.10-5.105.1710.9823.0338.95170.06
-1.69-9.227.0316.0022.2828.9864.54
2.051.926.3214.79-13.56-35.74-15.25
14.2635.7989.5436.77-29.50-2.95-2.95
1.482.568.497.91-0.34-8.20-17.04
-2.20-4.3322.886.87-3.95-14.29126.14
-1.618.5632.2140.2054.88266.21718.51
1.031.6430.4545.2324.2276.06105.59
2.63-3.6624.6676.90105.0057.1714.70
2.3510.7316.5426.24-30.9476.74352.02

Kimia Biosciences Ltd. Share Holdings

Kimia Biosciences Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Kimia Biosciences Ltd.

Kimia Biosciences Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/09/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24239HR1993PLC032120 and registration number is 032120. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 124.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.73 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sameer Goel
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Jagdeep Dhawan
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Richa Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vipul Goel
    Director

FAQs on Kimia Biosciences Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Kimia Biosciences Ltd.?

The market cap of Kimia Biosciences Ltd. is ₹163.23 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kimia Biosciences Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Kimia Biosciences Ltd. is -12.4 and PB ratio of Kimia Biosciences Ltd. is 29.88 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Kimia Biosciences Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kimia Biosciences Ltd. is ₹34.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kimia Biosciences Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kimia Biosciences Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kimia Biosciences Ltd. is ₹48.95 and 52-week low of Kimia Biosciences Ltd. is ₹31.26 as on Sep 01, 2023.

