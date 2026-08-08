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Kimia Biosciences Share Price

NSE
BSE

KIMIA BIOSCIENCES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Kimia Biosciences along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹29.93 Closed
-1.42₹ -0.43
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Kimia Biosciences Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹28.15₹30.42
₹29.93
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹23.20₹48.94
₹29.93
Open Price
₹29.62
Prev. Close
₹30.36
Volume
6,277

Source: Dion Global

Kimia Biosciences Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Kimia Biosciences		-5.31-4.92-17.66-8.30-35.37-5.27-10.41
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.1034.8634.5028.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.306.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.00-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.4013.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.10-4.0510.6011.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.3915.0017.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90-0.380.94-1.8015.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.401.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.10
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.109.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.204.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.70-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.9012.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Kimia Biosciences has declined 35.37% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Kimia Biosciences has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Kimia Biosciences Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Kimia Biosciences Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
531.3531.2
1032.1631.54
2032.1731.92
5032.8632.56
10032.9733.01
20032.5634.53

Source: Dion Global

Kimia Biosciences Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Kimia Biosciences remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.38%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 24.68% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Kimia Biosciences Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 09:28 PM IST ISTKimia Biosciences - Board Meeting Intimation for Regulation 29 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 -Intimation Of Meeting Of Boa
Aug 02, 2026, 04:48 AM IST ISTKimia Biosciences - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 02, 2026, 04:44 AM IST ISTKimia Biosciences - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Held On August 1, 2026 Under R
May 29, 2026, 10:58 PM IST ISTKimia Biosciences - Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 29 May, 2026
May 20, 2026, 07:03 PM IST ISTKimia Biosciences - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations,

Source: Dion Global

About Kimia Biosciences

Kimia Biosciences Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/09/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24239HR1993PLC032120 and registration number is 032120. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 114.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.73 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sameer Goel
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Jagdeep Dhawan
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Richa Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vipul Goel
    Director

FAQs on Kimia Biosciences Share Price

What is the share price of Kimia Biosciences?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kimia Biosciences is ₹29.93 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Kimia Biosciences?

The Kimia Biosciences is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kimia Biosciences?

The market cap of Kimia Biosciences is ₹141.61 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Kimia Biosciences?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Kimia Biosciences are ₹30.42 and ₹28.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kimia Biosciences?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kimia Biosciences stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kimia Biosciences is ₹48.94 and 52-week low of Kimia Biosciences is ₹23.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Kimia Biosciences performed historically in terms of returns?

The Kimia Biosciences has shown returns of -1.42% over the past day, -4.92% for the past month, -17.66% over 3 months, -35.37% over 1 year, -5.27% across 3 years, and -10.41% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kimia Biosciences?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kimia Biosciences are 19.05 and 7.99 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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