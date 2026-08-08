What is the share price of Kimia Biosciences? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kimia Biosciences is ₹29.93 as on .

What kind of stock is Kimia Biosciences? The Kimia Biosciences is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kimia Biosciences? The market cap of Kimia Biosciences is ₹141.61 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Kimia Biosciences? Today’s highest and lowest price of Kimia Biosciences are ₹30.42 and ₹28.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kimia Biosciences? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kimia Biosciences stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kimia Biosciences is ₹48.94 and 52-week low of Kimia Biosciences is ₹23.20 as on .

How has the Kimia Biosciences performed historically in terms of returns? The Kimia Biosciences has shown returns of -1.42% over the past day, -4.92% for the past month, -17.66% over 3 months, -35.37% over 1 year, -5.27% across 3 years, and -10.41% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kimia Biosciences? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kimia Biosciences are 19.05 and 7.99 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global