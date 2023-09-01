Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.14
|-2.29
|-2.82
|-0.26
|-17.76
|-9.21
|-25.57
|0.30
|-2.85
|12.51
|15.86
|27.46
|112.71
|69.37
|2.58
|5.32
|28.66
|37.87
|21.30
|68.28
|91.19
|-0.99
|-1.13
|2.07
|26.48
|-0.03
|11.16
|179.98
|-3.49
|-1.54
|22.54
|28.30
|32.65
|27.89
|115.04
|-3.38
|-2.59
|23.41
|21.16
|21.16
|21.16
|21.16
|-2.04
|-2.84
|19.99
|30.46
|65.36
|62.89
|52.09
|-7.73
|-9.61
|0.83
|21.30
|16.58
|32.33
|96.50
|1.11
|10.25
|34.26
|64.75
|64.96
|14.70
|16.50
|-0.51
|0.76
|24.45
|77.96
|52.96
|0.87
|17.87
|-2.10
|-5.10
|5.17
|10.98
|23.03
|38.95
|170.06
|-1.69
|-9.22
|7.03
|16.00
|22.28
|28.98
|64.54
|2.05
|1.92
|6.32
|14.79
|-13.56
|-35.74
|-15.25
|14.26
|35.79
|89.54
|36.77
|-29.50
|-2.95
|-2.95
|1.48
|2.56
|8.49
|7.91
|-0.34
|-8.20
|-17.04
|-2.20
|-4.33
|22.88
|6.87
|-3.95
|-14.29
|126.14
|-1.61
|8.56
|32.21
|40.20
|54.88
|266.21
|718.51
|1.03
|1.64
|30.45
|45.23
|24.22
|76.06
|105.59
|2.63
|-3.66
|24.66
|76.90
|105.00
|57.17
|14.70
|2.35
|10.73
|16.54
|26.24
|-30.94
|76.74
|352.02
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Kimia Biosciences Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/09/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24239HR1993PLC032120 and registration number is 032120. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 124.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.73 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Kimia Biosciences Ltd. is ₹163.23 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Kimia Biosciences Ltd. is -12.4 and PB ratio of Kimia Biosciences Ltd. is 29.88 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kimia Biosciences Ltd. is ₹34.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kimia Biosciences Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kimia Biosciences Ltd. is ₹48.95 and 52-week low of Kimia Biosciences Ltd. is ₹31.26 as on Sep 01, 2023.