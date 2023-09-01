Follow Us

KILPEST INDIA LTD.

Sector : Agro Chemicals/Pesticides | Smallcap | BSE
₹601.05 Closed
0.482.9
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Kilpest India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹588.00₹617.90
₹601.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹315.05₹635.00
₹601.05
Open Price
₹617.90
Prev. Close
₹598.15
Volume
16,163

Kilpest India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1614.67
  • R2631.23
  • R3644.57
  • Pivot
    601.33
  • S1584.77
  • S2571.43
  • S3554.87

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5335.01588.45
  • 10332.93580.42
  • 20334.43554.6
  • 50354.22503.88
  • 100338.56469.97
  • 200366.45441.79

Kilpest India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.4523.6345.2849.9054.2358.46478.71
-0.25-1.033.0315.545.9794.83372.65
3.27-3.79-11.20-15.57-20.4319.0625.64
8.177.319.48-1.75-10.9861.69114.04
1.356.2511.2611.90-11.41-16.605.84
3.537.4723.3618.313.85-21.2715.01
14.002.058.16-0.52-29.14148.96148.96
6.071.89-8.27-5.64-13.6659.6411.54
4.333.77-3.109.11-24.941.3121.07
0.853.8310.8717.817.142.5544.62
38.8036.3934.8934.461.85-14.15-14.15
-1.50-8.6129.005.44-8.2766.6016,980.58
8.1210.212.001.79-26.9830.65127.50
3.550.751.99-10.70-32.53-11.64-11.64
3.37-3.60-18.89-2.219.1393.09137.95
-2.5916.9914.5513.56-24.2352.6517.79
3.01-2.4510.9911.36-34.69-54.94-54.94
-1.8128.9147.5728.46-14.35109.0371.42
0.66-8.06-26.9714.62-7.79239.64156.63
4.033.4313.392.59-33.6512.69-43.57

Kilpest India Ltd. Share Holdings

Kilpest India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
29 Aug, 2023Board MeetingAmalgamation
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Kilpest India Ltd.

Kilpest India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/05/1972 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24211MP1972PLC001131 and registration number is 001131. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pesticides and other agrochemical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 15.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Dhirendra Dubey
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. N K Dubey
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • CA. Shabbar Husain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Abdul Moin Khan
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Mithala Dubey
    Director

FAQs on Kilpest India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Kilpest India Ltd.?

The market cap of Kilpest India Ltd. is ₹451.27 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kilpest India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Kilpest India Ltd. is 208.55 and PB ratio of Kilpest India Ltd. is 18.62 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Kilpest India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kilpest India Ltd. is ₹601.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kilpest India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kilpest India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kilpest India Ltd. is ₹635.00 and 52-week low of Kilpest India Ltd. is ₹315.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

