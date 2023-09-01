Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.45
|23.63
|45.28
|49.90
|54.23
|58.46
|478.71
|-0.25
|-1.03
|3.03
|15.54
|5.97
|94.83
|372.65
|3.27
|-3.79
|-11.20
|-15.57
|-20.43
|19.06
|25.64
|8.17
|7.31
|9.48
|-1.75
|-10.98
|61.69
|114.04
|1.35
|6.25
|11.26
|11.90
|-11.41
|-16.60
|5.84
|3.53
|7.47
|23.36
|18.31
|3.85
|-21.27
|15.01
|14.00
|2.05
|8.16
|-0.52
|-29.14
|148.96
|148.96
|6.07
|1.89
|-8.27
|-5.64
|-13.66
|59.64
|11.54
|4.33
|3.77
|-3.10
|9.11
|-24.94
|1.31
|21.07
|0.85
|3.83
|10.87
|17.81
|7.14
|2.55
|44.62
|38.80
|36.39
|34.89
|34.46
|1.85
|-14.15
|-14.15
|-1.50
|-8.61
|29.00
|5.44
|-8.27
|66.60
|16,980.58
|8.12
|10.21
|2.00
|1.79
|-26.98
|30.65
|127.50
|3.55
|0.75
|1.99
|-10.70
|-32.53
|-11.64
|-11.64
|3.37
|-3.60
|-18.89
|-2.21
|9.13
|93.09
|137.95
|-2.59
|16.99
|14.55
|13.56
|-24.23
|52.65
|17.79
|3.01
|-2.45
|10.99
|11.36
|-34.69
|-54.94
|-54.94
|-1.81
|28.91
|47.57
|28.46
|-14.35
|109.03
|71.42
|0.66
|-8.06
|-26.97
|14.62
|-7.79
|239.64
|156.63
|4.03
|3.43
|13.39
|2.59
|-33.65
|12.69
|-43.57
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|29 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Amalgamation
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Kilpest India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/05/1972 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24211MP1972PLC001131 and registration number is 001131. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pesticides and other agrochemical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 15.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Kilpest India Ltd. is ₹451.27 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Kilpest India Ltd. is 208.55 and PB ratio of Kilpest India Ltd. is 18.62 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kilpest India Ltd. is ₹601.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kilpest India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kilpest India Ltd. is ₹635.00 and 52-week low of Kilpest India Ltd. is ₹315.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.