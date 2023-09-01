What is the Market Cap of KIFS Financial Services Ltd.? The market cap of KIFS Financial Services Ltd. is ₹167.62 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of KIFS Financial Services Ltd.? P/E ratio of KIFS Financial Services Ltd. is 26.12 and PB ratio of KIFS Financial Services Ltd. is 3.74 as on .

What is the share price of KIFS Financial Services Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KIFS Financial Services Ltd. is ₹154.95 as on .