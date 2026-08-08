Here's the live share price of KIFS Financial Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|KIFS Financial Services
|-11.20
|-10.49
|-13.01
|-15.18
|-41.62
|-14.19
|20.92
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, KIFS Financial Services has declined 41.62% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, KIFS Financial Services has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|111.15
|110.66
|10
|110.97
|110.88
|20
|111.87
|112.01
|50
|117.45
|115.36
|100
|118.34
|118.54
|200
|125.36
|123.85
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, KIFS Financial Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.37%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.21% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 09:41 PM IST IST
|KIFS Financial Serv. - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Quarterly Financial Results For Quarter Ended On Ju
|Jul 10, 2026, 04:36 PM IST IST
|KIFS Financial Serv. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 20, 2026, 11:07 PM IST IST
|KIFS Financial Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|May 20, 2026, 11:02 PM IST IST
|KIFS Financial Serv. - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend
|May 20, 2026, 10:43 PM IST IST
|KIFS Financial Serv. - Audited Financial Results For Quarter And Financial Year Ended On March 31, 2026
Source: Dion Global
KIFS Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/03/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67990GJ1995PLC025234 and registration number is 025234. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 35.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.82 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KIFS Financial Services is ₹100.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The KIFS Financial Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of KIFS Financial Services is ₹108.50 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of KIFS Financial Services are ₹108.00 and ₹97.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KIFS Financial Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KIFS Financial Services is ₹192.00 and 52-week low of KIFS Financial Services is ₹97.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The KIFS Financial Services has shown returns of -7.98% over the past day, -10.49% for the past month, -13.01% over 3 months, -41.62% over 1 year, -14.19% across 3 years, and 20.92% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of KIFS Financial Services are 13.59 and 1.71 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.55 per annum.
Source: Dion Global