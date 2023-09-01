Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

KIFS Financial Services Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

KIFS FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹154.95 Closed
0.160.25
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

KIFS Financial Services Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹147.75₹156.15
₹154.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹90.15₹230.63
₹154.95
Open Price
₹154.70
Prev. Close
₹154.70
Volume
114

KIFS Financial Services Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1158.15
  • R2161.35
  • R3166.55
  • Pivot
    152.95
  • S1149.75
  • S2144.55
  • S3141.35

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5122.14153.16
  • 10126.05153.14
  • 20124.56153.39
  • 50128.8150.89
  • 100130.44141.7
  • 200161.11132.86

KIFS Financial Services Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.93-0.7463.2956.9917.43241.30115.21
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

KIFS Financial Services Ltd. Share Holdings

KIFS Financial Services Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About KIFS Financial Services Ltd.

KIFS Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/03/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67990GJ1995PLC025234 and registration number is 025234. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 32.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.82 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rajesh P Khandwala
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Vimal P Khandwala
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Dharmendra N Soni
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Devang M Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sharvil B Suthar
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sonal R Khandwala
    Director

FAQs on KIFS Financial Services Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of KIFS Financial Services Ltd.?

The market cap of KIFS Financial Services Ltd. is ₹167.62 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of KIFS Financial Services Ltd.?

P/E ratio of KIFS Financial Services Ltd. is 26.12 and PB ratio of KIFS Financial Services Ltd. is 3.74 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of KIFS Financial Services Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KIFS Financial Services Ltd. is ₹154.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of KIFS Financial Services Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KIFS Financial Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KIFS Financial Services Ltd. is ₹230.63 and 52-week low of KIFS Financial Services Ltd. is ₹90.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data