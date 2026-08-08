Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

KIFS Financial Services Share Price

NSE
BSE

KIFS FINANCIAL SERVICES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of KIFS Financial Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹100.30 Closed
-7.98₹ -8.70
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

KIFS Financial Services Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹97.60₹108.00
₹100.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹97.60₹192.00
₹100.30
Open Price
₹108.00
Prev. Close
₹109.00
Volume
458

Source: Dion Global

KIFS Financial Services Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
KIFS Financial Services		-11.20-10.49-13.01-15.18-41.62-14.1920.92
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, KIFS Financial Services has declined 41.62% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, KIFS Financial Services has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

KIFS Financial Services Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

KIFS Financial Services Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5111.15110.66
10110.97110.88
20111.87112.01
50117.45115.36
100118.34118.54
200125.36123.85

Source: Dion Global

KIFS Financial Services Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, KIFS Financial Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.37%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.21% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

KIFS Financial Services Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 09:41 PM IST ISTKIFS Financial Serv. - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Quarterly Financial Results For Quarter Ended On Ju
Jul 10, 2026, 04:36 PM IST ISTKIFS Financial Serv. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 20, 2026, 11:07 PM IST ISTKIFS Financial Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
May 20, 2026, 11:02 PM IST ISTKIFS Financial Serv. - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend
May 20, 2026, 10:43 PM IST ISTKIFS Financial Serv. - Audited Financial Results For Quarter And Financial Year Ended On March 31, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About KIFS Financial Services

KIFS Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/03/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67990GJ1995PLC025234 and registration number is 025234. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 35.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.82 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajesh P Khandwala
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Vimal P Khandwala
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sonal R Khandwala
    Director
  • Mr. Sharvil B Suthar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajesh G Parekh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dixit D Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on KIFS Financial Services Share Price

What is the share price of KIFS Financial Services?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KIFS Financial Services is ₹100.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is KIFS Financial Services?

The KIFS Financial Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of KIFS Financial Services?

The market cap of KIFS Financial Services is ₹108.50 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of KIFS Financial Services?

Today’s highest and lowest price of KIFS Financial Services are ₹108.00 and ₹97.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of KIFS Financial Services?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KIFS Financial Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KIFS Financial Services is ₹192.00 and 52-week low of KIFS Financial Services is ₹97.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the KIFS Financial Services performed historically in terms of returns?

The KIFS Financial Services has shown returns of -7.98% over the past day, -10.49% for the past month, -13.01% over 3 months, -41.62% over 1 year, -14.19% across 3 years, and 20.92% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of KIFS Financial Services?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of KIFS Financial Services are 13.59 and 1.71 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.55 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

KIFS Financial Services News

More KIFS Financial Services News
Market Pulse