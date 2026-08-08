What is the share price of KIFS Financial Services? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KIFS Financial Services is ₹100.30 as on .

What kind of stock is KIFS Financial Services? The KIFS Financial Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of KIFS Financial Services? The market cap of KIFS Financial Services is ₹108.50 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of KIFS Financial Services? Today’s highest and lowest price of KIFS Financial Services are ₹108.00 and ₹97.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of KIFS Financial Services? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KIFS Financial Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KIFS Financial Services is ₹192.00 and 52-week low of KIFS Financial Services is ₹97.60 as on .

How has the KIFS Financial Services performed historically in terms of returns? The KIFS Financial Services has shown returns of -7.98% over the past day, -10.49% for the past month, -13.01% over 3 months, -41.62% over 1 year, -14.19% across 3 years, and 20.92% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of KIFS Financial Services? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of KIFS Financial Services are 13.59 and 1.71 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.55 per annum.

Source: Dion Global