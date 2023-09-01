Follow Us

KIDUJA INDIA LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | BSE
₹70.30 Closed
-5-3.7
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Kiduja India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹70.30₹70.30
₹70.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹41.55₹103.40
₹70.30
Open Price
₹70.30
Prev. Close
₹74.00
Volume
48

Kiduja India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R170.3
  • R270.3
  • R370.3
  • Pivot
    70.3
  • S170.3
  • S270.3
  • S370.3

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 576.3576.23
  • 1077.5377.75
  • 2079.2376.44
  • 508371.34
  • 10087.3268.36
  • 200122.9572.09

Kiduja India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-7.5112.2821.2118.15-21.32169.87155.64
-1.79-1.25-1.6956.60-24.21768.981,065.33
5.2214.0945.6737.564.37135.7435.81
4.78-3.75270.22318.28595.591,911.461,861.49
-3.08-4.522.2226.6052.5152.5152.51
4.95-11.4830.0845.8048.12188.70250.26
4.5121.4717.6128.3818.23152.22-42.78
3.33-11.02-2.2636.6757.64281.46128.15
-2.54-5.84-0.7578.33123.766,270.3710,017.65
-11.089.0052.7576.75176.08565.80196.39
7.21-1.0810.996.5125.29162.2596.65
-0.24-0.706.7212.704.9742.7327.78
0.66-0.6120.6447.36635.961,651.151,703.80
-48.39-52.0813.30708.021,552.395,239.5512,412.21
0.07-0.65-0.54-3.37-12.36415.34294.33
9.0624.6355.1761.4924.4694.75-15.81
-1.7124.4545.2141.0031.2590.5874.46
0.558.5014.7536.1444.74288.141,122.22
4.0315.15-2.124.52-17.73284.25208.83
25.2453.5052.6244.83-25.04426.33493.45

Kiduja India Ltd. Share Holdings

Kiduja India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Kiduja India Ltd.

Kiduja India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/11/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200MH1985PLC038019 and registration number is 038019. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.72 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ashish D Jaipuria
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Archana A Jaipuria
    Director
  • Mr. Om Prakash Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Samir Sanghai
    Independent Director

FAQs on Kiduja India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Kiduja India Ltd.?

The market cap of Kiduja India Ltd. is ₹12.06 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kiduja India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Kiduja India Ltd. is -5.81 and PB ratio of Kiduja India Ltd. is -0.21 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Kiduja India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kiduja India Ltd. is ₹70.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kiduja India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kiduja India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kiduja India Ltd. is ₹103.40 and 52-week low of Kiduja India Ltd. is ₹41.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

