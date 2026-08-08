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Kiduja India Share Price

NSE
BSE

KIDUJA INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Kiduja India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹16.00 Closed
3.23₹ 0.50
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Kiduja India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹15.50₹16.00
₹16.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹13.33₹29.37
₹16.00
Open Price
₹15.50
Prev. Close
₹15.50
Volume
632

Source: Dion Global

Kiduja India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Kiduja India		-2.970.13-22.37-21.76-30.8931.7349.82
Bajaj Finance		-5.237.113.2910.0723.3414.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.519.9310.624.9782.9444.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.095.6711.575.6128.8620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-6.41-18.22-23.6510.3228.4814
L&T Finance		-0.11-1.082.524.7958.9134.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.3312.311.98-14.12-16.25-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8223.0620.554.8161.6912.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-1.11-3.02-15.721.8320.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6318.8820.3419.254.8582.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-0.714.2422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.684.783.742.9810.443.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.759.8615.7119.2641.3338.5812.7
IIFL Finance		1.719.7434.1619.5138.062.7216.7
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.1-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-2.8516.430.326.475.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-11.0717.3923.32-6.32-10.772.1
SBFC Finance		4.343.72-4.63-3.19-6.990.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.68-6.71.58-22.168.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-2.4438.8895.42125.7325.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Kiduja India has declined 30.89% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.34%), Shriram Finance (82.94%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (28.86%). From a 5 year perspective, Kiduja India has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Kiduja India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Kiduja India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
515.9816.11
1015.5815.94
2015.6715.86
5016.1416.18
10016.5516.95
20018.5118.62

Source: Dion Global

Kiduja India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Kiduja India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Kiduja India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 07:27 PM IST ISTKiduja India - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Board Meeting.
Jul 09, 2026, 07:23 PM IST ISTKiduja India - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 25, 2026, 10:22 PM IST ISTKiduja India - Results- Financial Results For 31/03/2026
May 25, 2026, 10:12 PM IST ISTKiduja India - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 25Th May 2026 Under Regulation
May 20, 2026, 04:44 PM IST ISTKiduja India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer

Source: Dion Global

About Kiduja India

Kiduja India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/11/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200MH1985PLC038019 and registration number is 038019. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ashish D Jaipuria
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Archana A Jaipuria
    Non Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Kushal A Jaipuria
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ujjval A Jaipuria
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vivek Tekriwal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Kiduja India Share Price

What is the share price of Kiduja India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kiduja India is ₹16.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Kiduja India?

The Kiduja India is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kiduja India?

The market cap of Kiduja India is ₹38.40 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Kiduja India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Kiduja India are ₹16.00 and ₹15.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kiduja India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kiduja India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kiduja India is ₹29.37 and 52-week low of Kiduja India is ₹13.33 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Kiduja India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Kiduja India has shown returns of 3.23% over the past day, 0.31% for the past month, -19.27% over 3 months, -30.92% over 1 year, 31.73% across 3 years, and 49.82% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kiduja India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kiduja India are 17.24 and -1.79 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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