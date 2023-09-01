What is the Market Cap of Kiduja India Ltd.? The market cap of Kiduja India Ltd. is ₹12.06 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kiduja India Ltd.? P/E ratio of Kiduja India Ltd. is -5.81 and PB ratio of Kiduja India Ltd. is -0.21 as on .

What is the share price of Kiduja India Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kiduja India Ltd. is ₹70.30 as on .