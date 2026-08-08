Here's the live share price of Kiduja India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Kiduja India
|-2.97
|0.13
|-22.37
|-21.76
|-30.89
|31.73
|49.82
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|7.1
|13.29
|10.07
|23.34
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|9.93
|10.62
|4.97
|82.94
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|5.67
|11.57
|5.61
|28.86
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-6.41
|-18.22
|-23.65
|10.32
|28.48
|14
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-1.08
|2.52
|4.79
|58.91
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|12.31
|1.98
|-14.12
|-16.25
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|23.06
|20.55
|4.81
|61.69
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-1.11
|-3.02
|-15.72
|1.83
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|18.88
|20.34
|19.25
|4.85
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-0.71
|4.24
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|4.78
|3.74
|2.98
|10.44
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|9.86
|15.71
|19.26
|41.33
|38.58
|12.7
|IIFL Finance
|1.7
|19.74
|34.16
|19.51
|38.06
|2.72
|16.7
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.1
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-2.85
|16.4
|30.3
|26.47
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1
|1.07
|17.39
|23.32
|-6.32
|-10.77
|2.1
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|3.72
|-4.63
|-3.19
|-6.99
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.68
|-6.7
|1.58
|-22.16
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-2.44
|38.88
|95.42
|125.73
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Kiduja India has declined 30.89% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.34%), Shriram Finance (82.94%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (28.86%). From a 5 year perspective, Kiduja India has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|15.98
|16.11
|10
|15.58
|15.94
|20
|15.67
|15.86
|50
|16.14
|16.18
|100
|16.55
|16.95
|200
|18.51
|18.62
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Kiduja India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 07:27 PM IST IST
|Kiduja India - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Board Meeting.
|Jul 09, 2026, 07:23 PM IST IST
|Kiduja India - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 25, 2026, 10:22 PM IST IST
|Kiduja India - Results- Financial Results For 31/03/2026
|May 25, 2026, 10:12 PM IST IST
|Kiduja India - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 25Th May 2026 Under Regulation
|May 20, 2026, 04:44 PM IST IST
|Kiduja India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
Source: Dion Global
Kiduja India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/11/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200MH1985PLC038019 and registration number is 038019. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kiduja India is ₹16.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kiduja India is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Kiduja India is ₹38.40 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Kiduja India are ₹16.00 and ₹15.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kiduja India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kiduja India is ₹29.37 and 52-week low of Kiduja India is ₹13.33 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kiduja India has shown returns of 3.23% over the past day, 0.31% for the past month, -19.27% over 3 months, -30.92% over 1 year, 31.73% across 3 years, and 49.82% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kiduja India are 17.24 and -1.79 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global