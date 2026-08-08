What is the share price of Kiduja India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kiduja India is ₹16.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Kiduja India? The Kiduja India is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kiduja India? The market cap of Kiduja India is ₹38.40 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Kiduja India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Kiduja India are ₹16.00 and ₹15.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kiduja India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kiduja India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kiduja India is ₹29.37 and 52-week low of Kiduja India is ₹13.33 as on .

How has the Kiduja India performed historically in terms of returns? The Kiduja India has shown returns of 3.23% over the past day, 0.31% for the past month, -19.27% over 3 months, -30.92% over 1 year, 31.73% across 3 years, and 49.82% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kiduja India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kiduja India are 17.24 and -1.79 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global