MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|18 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Reduction of Capital
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Khyati Multimedia Entertainment Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/01/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L92199GJ1995PLC024284 and registration number is 024284. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Entertainment & Media. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.24 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Khyati Multimedia Entertainment Ltd. is ₹1.64 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.
P/E ratio of Khyati Multimedia Entertainment Ltd. is -10.7 and PB ratio of Khyati Multimedia Entertainment Ltd. is 0.85 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Khyati Multimedia Entertainment Ltd. is ₹1.52 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Khyati Multimedia Entertainment Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Khyati Multimedia Entertainment Ltd. is ₹1.52 and 52-week low of Khyati Multimedia Entertainment Ltd. is ₹.83 as on Aug 28, 2023.