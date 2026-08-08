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Khyati Multimedia Entertainment Share Price

NSE
BSE

KHYATI MULTIMEDIA ENTERTAINMENT

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Khyati Multimedia Entertainment along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹3.18 Closed
2.91₹ 0.09
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Khyati Multimedia Entertainment Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.95₹3.23
₹3.18
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.29₹4.33
₹3.18
Open Price
₹3.23
Prev. Close
₹3.09
Volume
501

Source: Dion Global

Khyati Multimedia Entertainment Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Khyati Multimedia Entertainment		1.92-5.924.2617.78-2.1529.9229.30
Affle 3I		3.6211.6510.21-0.23-15.6813.8414.55
Prime Focus		0.1923.00-6.573.6083.4142.1838.37
Sun TV Network		-4.17-4.01-14.82-14.52-13.08-3.06-2.05
Amagi Media Labs		-0.7821.0447.9866.8685.5922.8913.16
PVR INOX		-0.4411.895.427.695.23-11.12-4.32
Saregama India		-0.5312.9248.7047.297.729.378.05
Zee Entertainment Enterprises		-18.45-8.01-0.411.61-17.88-26.37-13.21
Tips Music		-3.60-5.370.2712.9910.1826.5240.51
Latent View Analytics		-6.29-1.76-4.66-29.98-25.77-7.54-9.55
Network18 Media & Investments		0.31-6.99-15.41-24.62-47.51-20.58-10.56
Hathway Cable & Datacom		1.48-0.82-2.15-7.37-23.76-13.17-16.09
Media Matrix Worldwide		6.6412.26-7.4459.34-5.80-0.6419.56
Signpost India		-5.28-9.87-10.0927.2421.84-5.54-3.36
Den Networks		-0.47-4.90-2.98-6.84-24.45-12.86-12.07
Panorama Studios International		-2.13-7.6729.1111.87-0.2654.5254.80
Balaji Telefilms		3.29-5.11-31.15-8.51-13.8718.735.24
New Delhi Television		0.06-3.36-3.81-12.41-26.25-24.374.33
OnMobile Global		9.66-5.3618.8936.4630.01-4.12-12.06
Aqylon Nexus		6.55-35.16-46.84-85.73-78.3715.555.57

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Khyati Multimedia Entertainment has declined 2.15% compared to peers like Affle 3I (-15.68%), Prime Focus (83.41%), Sun TV Network (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Khyati Multimedia Entertainment has outperformed peers relative to Affle 3I (14.55%) and Prime Focus (38.37%).

Khyati Multimedia Entertainment Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Khyati Multimedia Entertainment Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
53.243.05
103.253.15
203.353.27
503.53.33
1003.133.24
2003.013.19

Source: Dion Global

Khyati Multimedia Entertainment Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Khyati Multimedia Entertainment remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 83.21% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Khyati Multimedia Entertainment Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 06:22 AM IST ISTKhyati Multimedia - Board Meeting Intimation for BOARD MEETING TO CONSIDER QUARTERLY RESULT FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30/06/2026
Jul 21, 2026, 09:58 PM IST ISTKhyati Multimedia - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 20, 2026, 09:19 PM IST ISTKhyati Multimedia - Board Meeting Intimation for BOARD MEETING ON THURSDAY 28/05/2026 TO CONSIDER AND TAKE ON RECORD AUDITED
Apr 16, 2026, 12:13 AM IST ISTKhyati Multimedia - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Mar 24, 2026, 07:49 PM IST ISTKhyati Multimedia - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Notice Pursuant To Regulation 29 Read With 30 Of SEBI LODR 201

Source: Dion Global

About Khyati Multimedia Entertainment

Khyati Multimedia Entertainment Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/01/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L92199GJ1995PLC024284 and registration number is 024284. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Entertainment & Media. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Kartik J Patel
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Rao Kamalkant
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Prakash Tekwani
    Addnl.Independent Director
  • Mr. Praful Agrawal
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Roma Alpesh Patel
    Non Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Radheshyam Rampal Patel
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Khushbu Bhavya Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Khyati Multimedia Entertainment Share Price

What is the share price of Khyati Multimedia Entertainment?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Khyati Multimedia Entertainment is ₹3.18 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Khyati Multimedia Entertainment?

The Khyati Multimedia Entertainment is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Khyati Multimedia Entertainment?

The market cap of Khyati Multimedia Entertainment is ₹3.43 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Khyati Multimedia Entertainment?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Khyati Multimedia Entertainment are ₹3.23 and ₹2.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Khyati Multimedia Entertainment?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Khyati Multimedia Entertainment stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Khyati Multimedia Entertainment is ₹4.33 and 52-week low of Khyati Multimedia Entertainment is ₹2.29 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Khyati Multimedia Entertainment performed historically in terms of returns?

The Khyati Multimedia Entertainment has shown returns of 2.91% over the past day, -5.92% for the past month, 4.26% over 3 months, -2.15% over 1 year, 29.92% across 3 years, and 29.3% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Khyati Multimedia Entertainment?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Khyati Multimedia Entertainment are 18.28 and 3.48 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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