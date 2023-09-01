Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Khyati Multimedia Entertainment Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

KHYATI MULTIMEDIA ENTERTAINMENT LTD.

Sector : Entertainment & Media | Smallcap | BSE
₹1.52 Closed
00
As on Aug 28, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Khyati Multimedia Entertainment Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.52₹1.52
₹1.52
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.83₹1.52
₹1.52
Open Price
₹1.52
Prev. Close
₹1.52
Volume
0

Khyati Multimedia Entertainment Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11.52
  • R21.52
  • R31.52
  • Pivot
    1.52
  • S11.52
  • S21.52
  • S31.52

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51.291.5
  • 101.21.46
  • 201.131.4
  • 501.041.28
  • 1000.921.15
  • 2000.771

Khyati Multimedia Entertainment Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
04.8314.2925.6214.29120.29162.07
-1.1710.7136.6431.747.2930.10-47.52
2.7116.3637.0041.2223.8233.19-20.45
3.0413.6025.6615.87-4.1026.5332.62
-1.21-5.3812.145.49-17.96103.08515.59
3.3521.8333.4753.2314.6055.965.03
2.57-4.9224.5918.69-5.45687.02552.89
2.6119.286.2917.52-5.4786.0128.67
0.794.77-1.901.3324.382.2580.89
7.425.8620.4244.3813.45-3.70-3.70
2.9514.2060.52123.26112.441,666.754,116.56
-3.720.8328.1518.7426.3672.08-74.55
1.875.2221.4510.51-5.94-48.93-7.74
0.183.4335.9148.8633.411,146.1557.94
-2.26-20.52-9.1715.6018.79123.207.34
3.7751.7971.1867.2487.40337.12333.40
1.964.6534.6243.9917.13-42.44-15.20
2.7414.4742.4334.82-11.5367.3792.62
-2.40-5.87-10.587.91-56.06523.88492.98
6.387.2816.156.20-21.82-3.71-50.80

Khyati Multimedia Entertainment Ltd. Share Holdings

Khyati Multimedia Entertainment Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
18 Nov, 2022Board MeetingReduction of Capital
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Khyati Multimedia Entertainment Ltd.

Khyati Multimedia Entertainment Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/01/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L92199GJ1995PLC024284 and registration number is 024284. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Entertainment & Media. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.24 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Kartik J Patel
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Rao Kamalkant
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arvindkumar Prajapati
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Praful Agrawal
    Non Independent Director
  • Mrs. Jignaben K Patel
    Non Executive Woman Director

FAQs on Khyati Multimedia Entertainment Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Khyati Multimedia Entertainment Ltd.?

The market cap of Khyati Multimedia Entertainment Ltd. is ₹1.64 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Khyati Multimedia Entertainment Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Khyati Multimedia Entertainment Ltd. is -10.7 and PB ratio of Khyati Multimedia Entertainment Ltd. is 0.85 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the share price of Khyati Multimedia Entertainment Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Khyati Multimedia Entertainment Ltd. is ₹1.52 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Khyati Multimedia Entertainment Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Khyati Multimedia Entertainment Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Khyati Multimedia Entertainment Ltd. is ₹1.52 and 52-week low of Khyati Multimedia Entertainment Ltd. is ₹.83 as on Aug 28, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data