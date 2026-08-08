Here's the live share price of Khyati Multimedia Entertainment along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Khyati Multimedia Entertainment
|1.92
|-5.92
|4.26
|17.78
|-2.15
|29.92
|29.30
|Affle 3I
|3.62
|11.65
|10.21
|-0.23
|-15.68
|13.84
|14.55
|Prime Focus
|0.19
|23.00
|-6.57
|3.60
|83.41
|42.18
|38.37
|Sun TV Network
|-4.17
|-4.01
|-14.82
|-14.52
|-13.08
|-3.06
|-2.05
|Amagi Media Labs
|-0.78
|21.04
|47.98
|66.86
|85.59
|22.89
|13.16
|PVR INOX
|-0.44
|11.89
|5.42
|7.69
|5.23
|-11.12
|-4.32
|Saregama India
|-0.53
|12.92
|48.70
|47.29
|7.72
|9.37
|8.05
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|-18.45
|-8.01
|-0.41
|1.61
|-17.88
|-26.37
|-13.21
|Tips Music
|-3.60
|-5.37
|0.27
|12.99
|10.18
|26.52
|40.51
|Latent View Analytics
|-6.29
|-1.76
|-4.66
|-29.98
|-25.77
|-7.54
|-9.55
|Network18 Media & Investments
|0.31
|-6.99
|-15.41
|-24.62
|-47.51
|-20.58
|-10.56
|Hathway Cable & Datacom
|1.48
|-0.82
|-2.15
|-7.37
|-23.76
|-13.17
|-16.09
|Media Matrix Worldwide
|6.64
|12.26
|-7.44
|59.34
|-5.80
|-0.64
|19.56
|Signpost India
|-5.28
|-9.87
|-10.09
|27.24
|21.84
|-5.54
|-3.36
|Den Networks
|-0.47
|-4.90
|-2.98
|-6.84
|-24.45
|-12.86
|-12.07
|Panorama Studios International
|-2.13
|-7.67
|29.11
|11.87
|-0.26
|54.52
|54.80
|Balaji Telefilms
|3.29
|-5.11
|-31.15
|-8.51
|-13.87
|18.73
|5.24
|New Delhi Television
|0.06
|-3.36
|-3.81
|-12.41
|-26.25
|-24.37
|4.33
|OnMobile Global
|9.66
|-5.36
|18.89
|36.46
|30.01
|-4.12
|-12.06
|Aqylon Nexus
|6.55
|-35.16
|-46.84
|-85.73
|-78.37
|15.55
|5.57
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Khyati Multimedia Entertainment has declined 2.15% compared to peers like Affle 3I (-15.68%), Prime Focus (83.41%), Sun TV Network (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Khyati Multimedia Entertainment has outperformed peers relative to Affle 3I (14.55%) and Prime Focus (38.37%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|3.24
|3.05
|10
|3.25
|3.15
|20
|3.35
|3.27
|50
|3.5
|3.33
|100
|3.13
|3.24
|200
|3.01
|3.19
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Khyati Multimedia Entertainment remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 83.21% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 06:22 AM IST IST
|Khyati Multimedia - Board Meeting Intimation for BOARD MEETING TO CONSIDER QUARTERLY RESULT FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30/06/2026
|Jul 21, 2026, 09:58 PM IST IST
|Khyati Multimedia - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 20, 2026, 09:19 PM IST IST
|Khyati Multimedia - Board Meeting Intimation for BOARD MEETING ON THURSDAY 28/05/2026 TO CONSIDER AND TAKE ON RECORD AUDITED
|Apr 16, 2026, 12:13 AM IST IST
|Khyati Multimedia - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Mar 24, 2026, 07:49 PM IST IST
|Khyati Multimedia - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Notice Pursuant To Regulation 29 Read With 30 Of SEBI LODR 201
Source: Dion Global
Khyati Multimedia Entertainment Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/01/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L92199GJ1995PLC024284 and registration number is 024284. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Entertainment & Media. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Khyati Multimedia Entertainment is ₹3.18 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Khyati Multimedia Entertainment is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Khyati Multimedia Entertainment is ₹3.43 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Khyati Multimedia Entertainment are ₹3.23 and ₹2.95.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Khyati Multimedia Entertainment stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Khyati Multimedia Entertainment is ₹4.33 and 52-week low of Khyati Multimedia Entertainment is ₹2.29 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Khyati Multimedia Entertainment has shown returns of 2.91% over the past day, -5.92% for the past month, 4.26% over 3 months, -2.15% over 1 year, 29.92% across 3 years, and 29.3% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Khyati Multimedia Entertainment are 18.28 and 3.48 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global