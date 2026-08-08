What is the share price of Khyati Multimedia Entertainment? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Khyati Multimedia Entertainment is ₹3.18 as on .

What kind of stock is Khyati Multimedia Entertainment? The Khyati Multimedia Entertainment is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Khyati Multimedia Entertainment? The market cap of Khyati Multimedia Entertainment is ₹3.43 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Khyati Multimedia Entertainment? Today’s highest and lowest price of Khyati Multimedia Entertainment are ₹3.23 and ₹2.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Khyati Multimedia Entertainment? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Khyati Multimedia Entertainment stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Khyati Multimedia Entertainment is ₹4.33 and 52-week low of Khyati Multimedia Entertainment is ₹2.29 as on .

How has the Khyati Multimedia Entertainment performed historically in terms of returns? The Khyati Multimedia Entertainment has shown returns of 2.91% over the past day, -5.92% for the past month, 4.26% over 3 months, -2.15% over 1 year, 29.92% across 3 years, and 29.3% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Khyati Multimedia Entertainment? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Khyati Multimedia Entertainment are 18.28 and 3.48 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global