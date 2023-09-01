What is the Market Cap of Khoobsurat Ltd.? The market cap of Khoobsurat Ltd. is ₹15.28 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Khoobsurat Ltd.? P/E ratio of Khoobsurat Ltd. is 78.77 and PB ratio of Khoobsurat Ltd. is 0.6 as on .

What is the share price of Khoobsurat Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Khoobsurat Ltd. is ₹1.15 as on .