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Khoobsurat Share Price

NSE
BSE

KHOOBSURAT

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Khoobsurat along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹0.49 Closed
-2.00₹ -0.01
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Khoobsurat Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.49₹0.50
₹0.49
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.44₹0.67
₹0.49
Open Price
₹0.50
Prev. Close
₹0.50
Volume
7,51,004

Source: Dion Global

Khoobsurat Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Khoobsurat		0-5.77-9.26-15.52-23.44-18.3313.00
Garware Technical Fibres		10.5211.7620.6315.15-6.037.962.84
Kusumgar		9.805.895.895.895.891.931.15
Sanathan Textiles		1.615.414.698.850.667.334.34
Jindal Worldwide		1.4729.9243.3333.758.00-16.9622.91
Aayush Art and Bullion		2.746.214.1411.2033.57184.48126.50
GHCL Textiles		7.149.9830.6045.6150.2016.8511.26
Birla Cotsyn (India)		020.8520.8520.8520.856.513.86
Voith Paper Fabrics India		5.272.23-6.59-5.90-24.33-4.304.94
Sutlej Textiles & Industries		-0.133.300.9222.961.69-6.33-10.70
VTM		-1.33-7.92-17.34-39.00-34.8438.7431.51
True Green Bio Energy		0.83-0.0827.16198.54188.27116.0444.16
Kesoram Industries		1.4320.8713.3744.96150.00-46.49-30.33
Bhilwara Technical Textiles		-6.90-16.5135.5725.82-11.9140.3519.69
Alpine Texworld		-13.28-36.36-36.36-36.36-36.36-13.98-8.64
Game Changers Texfab		29.5740.7713.998.5618.885.943.52
RRIL		3.660.56-11.860.5611.43-1.878.15
Bannari Amman Spinning Mills		1.463.175.012.66-5.12-15.48-14.47
Osiajee Texfab		-12.48-29.42-38.70-37.95-2.0983.4047.93
Popees Baby Care India		016.5518.56-17.1330.9854.4229.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Khoobsurat has declined 23.44% compared to peers like Garware Technical Fibres (-6.03%), Kusumgar (5.89%), Sanathan Textiles (0.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Khoobsurat has underperformed peers relative to Garware Technical Fibres (2.84%) and Kusumgar (1.15%).

Khoobsurat Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Khoobsurat Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
50.490.49
100.50.5
200.510.5
500.520.51
1000.530.53
2000.540.55

Source: Dion Global

Khoobsurat Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Khoobsurat remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 99.87% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Khoobsurat Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 20, 2026, 06:09 AM IST ISTKhoobsurat - Compliance - Statement Of Deviation/Variation For QE June 30, 2026
Jul 20, 2026, 06:06 AM IST ISTKhoobsurat - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For QE June 30, 2026
Jul 07, 2026, 04:36 PM IST ISTKhoobsurat - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 07, 2026, 04:34 PM IST ISTKhoobsurat - Compliance-57 (5) : intimation after the end of quarter
Jun 26, 2026, 07:12 PM IST ISTKhoobsurat - Compliance-57 (4) : Prior intimation to the beginning of the quarter

Source: Dion Global

About Khoobsurat

Khoobsurat Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/04/1982 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L23209WB1982PLC034793 and registration number is 034793. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Administration of financial markets. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 47.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sanjay Mishra
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Alok Kr Das
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sudipta Bhattacharya
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Haimonti Das
    Independent Director

FAQs on Khoobsurat Share Price

What is the share price of Khoobsurat?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Khoobsurat is ₹0.49 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Khoobsurat?

The Khoobsurat is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Khoobsurat?

The market cap of Khoobsurat is ₹23.04 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Khoobsurat?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Khoobsurat are ₹0.50 and ₹0.49.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Khoobsurat?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Khoobsurat stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Khoobsurat is ₹0.67 and 52-week low of Khoobsurat is ₹0.44 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Khoobsurat performed historically in terms of returns?

The Khoobsurat has shown returns of -2.0% over the past day, -5.77% for the past month, -9.26% over 3 months, -23.44% over 1 year, -18.33% across 3 years, and 13.0% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Khoobsurat?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Khoobsurat are -49.49 and 0.37 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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