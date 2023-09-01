Follow Us

KHOOBSURAT LTD.

Sector : Textiles - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹1.15 Closed
0.880.01
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Khoobsurat Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.12₹1.16
₹1.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.94₹2.67
₹1.15
Open Price
₹1.12
Prev. Close
₹1.14
Volume
2,30,653

Khoobsurat Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11.17
  • R21.18
  • R31.21
  • Pivot
    1.14
  • S11.13
  • S21.1
  • S31.09

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51.941.14
  • 101.951.14
  • 2021.15
  • 502.021.18
  • 1002.11.26
  • 2002.281.41

Khoobsurat Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.68-0.86-8.73-24.34-40.10505.26666.67
6.60-0.3733.6073.2624.80223.6310.46
-2.5814.9513.4722.0587.90676.39295.05
0.20-0.704.318.94-6.9775.68140.93
-9.86-14.63-11.21-19.62-37.87-5.37-44.25
9.6920.2626.0718.57-22.85161.5017.99
0.184.1610.9510.9510.9510.9510.95
3.20-1.8935.3957.0755.8068.86111.25
0.084.0734.4823.5870.053,612.717,498.50
0.5313.24-7.11-47.23-83.5010,195.836,802.23
1.706.9618.8924.76-16.1832.56-27.87
-1.800.56-10.3545.4152.64962.703,832.00
0.11-0.198.4914.104.50163.93103.53
5.634.21-0.36-12.74-31.083,022.631,124.03
4.900.6711.3313.54-3.84139.2225.08
5.9618.1731.276.78-48.29224.4284.32
6.7321.5522.7028.362.11439.2047.04
-8.6842.6461.4165.8328.06413.36107.28
-5.15-25.84-70.26-70.26-79.59206.94-90.22
0.560-26.05-39.27-76.28-78.77-66.62

Khoobsurat Ltd. Share Holdings

Khoobsurat Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
07 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Others
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
18 Jan, 2023Board MeetingRights issue of Equity Shares
08 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Khoobsurat Ltd.

Khoobsurat Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/04/1982 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L23209WB1982PLC034793 and registration number is 034793. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Administration of financial markets. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sanjay Mishra
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Alok Kr Das
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Mangelal Joshi
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Puspa Devi Saraswat
    Independent Director

FAQs on Khoobsurat Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Khoobsurat Ltd.?

The market cap of Khoobsurat Ltd. is ₹15.28 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Khoobsurat Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Khoobsurat Ltd. is 78.77 and PB ratio of Khoobsurat Ltd. is 0.6 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Khoobsurat Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Khoobsurat Ltd. is ₹1.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Khoobsurat Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Khoobsurat Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Khoobsurat Ltd. is ₹2.67 and 52-week low of Khoobsurat Ltd. is ₹.94 as on Sep 01, 2023.

