Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|2.68
|-0.86
|-8.73
|-24.34
|-40.10
|505.26
|666.67
|6.60
|-0.37
|33.60
|73.26
|24.80
|223.63
|10.46
|-2.58
|14.95
|13.47
|22.05
|87.90
|676.39
|295.05
|0.20
|-0.70
|4.31
|8.94
|-6.97
|75.68
|140.93
|-9.86
|-14.63
|-11.21
|-19.62
|-37.87
|-5.37
|-44.25
|9.69
|20.26
|26.07
|18.57
|-22.85
|161.50
|17.99
|0.18
|4.16
|10.95
|10.95
|10.95
|10.95
|10.95
|3.20
|-1.89
|35.39
|57.07
|55.80
|68.86
|111.25
|0.08
|4.07
|34.48
|23.58
|70.05
|3,612.71
|7,498.50
|0.53
|13.24
|-7.11
|-47.23
|-83.50
|10,195.83
|6,802.23
|1.70
|6.96
|18.89
|24.76
|-16.18
|32.56
|-27.87
|-1.80
|0.56
|-10.35
|45.41
|52.64
|962.70
|3,832.00
|0.11
|-0.19
|8.49
|14.10
|4.50
|163.93
|103.53
|5.63
|4.21
|-0.36
|-12.74
|-31.08
|3,022.63
|1,124.03
|4.90
|0.67
|11.33
|13.54
|-3.84
|139.22
|25.08
|5.96
|18.17
|31.27
|6.78
|-48.29
|224.42
|84.32
|6.73
|21.55
|22.70
|28.36
|2.11
|439.20
|47.04
|-8.68
|42.64
|61.41
|65.83
|28.06
|413.36
|107.28
|-5.15
|-25.84
|-70.26
|-70.26
|-79.59
|206.94
|-90.22
|0.56
|0
|-26.05
|-39.27
|-76.28
|-78.77
|-66.62
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|07 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Others
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|18 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Rights issue of Equity Shares
|08 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Khoobsurat Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/04/1982 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L23209WB1982PLC034793 and registration number is 034793. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Administration of financial markets. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Khoobsurat Ltd. is ₹15.28 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Khoobsurat Ltd. is 78.77 and PB ratio of Khoobsurat Ltd. is 0.6 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Khoobsurat Ltd. is ₹1.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Khoobsurat Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Khoobsurat Ltd. is ₹2.67 and 52-week low of Khoobsurat Ltd. is ₹.94 as on Sep 01, 2023.