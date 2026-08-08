What is the share price of Khoobsurat? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Khoobsurat is ₹0.49 as on .

What kind of stock is Khoobsurat? The Khoobsurat is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Khoobsurat? The market cap of Khoobsurat is ₹23.04 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Khoobsurat? Today’s highest and lowest price of Khoobsurat are ₹0.50 and ₹0.49.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Khoobsurat? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Khoobsurat stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Khoobsurat is ₹0.67 and 52-week low of Khoobsurat is ₹0.44 as on .

How has the Khoobsurat performed historically in terms of returns? The Khoobsurat has shown returns of -2.0% over the past day, -5.77% for the past month, -9.26% over 3 months, -23.44% over 1 year, -18.33% across 3 years, and 13.0% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Khoobsurat? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Khoobsurat are -49.49 and 0.37 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global