Here's the live share price of Khoobsurat along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Khoobsurat
|0
|-5.77
|-9.26
|-15.52
|-23.44
|-18.33
|13.00
|Garware Technical Fibres
|10.52
|11.76
|20.63
|15.15
|-6.03
|7.96
|2.84
|Kusumgar
|9.80
|5.89
|5.89
|5.89
|5.89
|1.93
|1.15
|Sanathan Textiles
|1.61
|5.41
|4.69
|8.85
|0.66
|7.33
|4.34
|Jindal Worldwide
|1.47
|29.92
|43.33
|33.75
|8.00
|-16.96
|22.91
|Aayush Art and Bullion
|2.74
|6.21
|4.14
|11.20
|33.57
|184.48
|126.50
|GHCL Textiles
|7.14
|9.98
|30.60
|45.61
|50.20
|16.85
|11.26
|Birla Cotsyn (India)
|0
|20.85
|20.85
|20.85
|20.85
|6.51
|3.86
|Voith Paper Fabrics India
|5.27
|2.23
|-6.59
|-5.90
|-24.33
|-4.30
|4.94
|Sutlej Textiles & Industries
|-0.13
|3.30
|0.92
|22.96
|1.69
|-6.33
|-10.70
|VTM
|-1.33
|-7.92
|-17.34
|-39.00
|-34.84
|38.74
|31.51
|True Green Bio Energy
|0.83
|-0.08
|27.16
|198.54
|188.27
|116.04
|44.16
|Kesoram Industries
|1.43
|20.87
|13.37
|44.96
|150.00
|-46.49
|-30.33
|Bhilwara Technical Textiles
|-6.90
|-16.51
|35.57
|25.82
|-11.91
|40.35
|19.69
|Alpine Texworld
|-13.28
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-13.98
|-8.64
|Game Changers Texfab
|29.57
|40.77
|13.99
|8.56
|18.88
|5.94
|3.52
|RRIL
|3.66
|0.56
|-11.86
|0.56
|11.43
|-1.87
|8.15
|Bannari Amman Spinning Mills
|1.46
|3.17
|5.01
|2.66
|-5.12
|-15.48
|-14.47
|Osiajee Texfab
|-12.48
|-29.42
|-38.70
|-37.95
|-2.09
|83.40
|47.93
|Popees Baby Care India
|0
|16.55
|18.56
|-17.13
|30.98
|54.42
|29.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Khoobsurat has declined 23.44% compared to peers like Garware Technical Fibres (-6.03%), Kusumgar (5.89%), Sanathan Textiles (0.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Khoobsurat has underperformed peers relative to Garware Technical Fibres (2.84%) and Kusumgar (1.15%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|0.49
|0.49
|10
|0.5
|0.5
|20
|0.51
|0.5
|50
|0.52
|0.51
|100
|0.53
|0.53
|200
|0.54
|0.55
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Khoobsurat remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 99.87% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 20, 2026, 06:09 AM IST IST
|Khoobsurat - Compliance - Statement Of Deviation/Variation For QE June 30, 2026
|Jul 20, 2026, 06:06 AM IST IST
|Khoobsurat - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For QE June 30, 2026
|Jul 07, 2026, 04:36 PM IST IST
|Khoobsurat - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 07, 2026, 04:34 PM IST IST
|Khoobsurat - Compliance-57 (5) : intimation after the end of quarter
|Jun 26, 2026, 07:12 PM IST IST
|Khoobsurat - Compliance-57 (4) : Prior intimation to the beginning of the quarter
Source: Dion Global
Khoobsurat Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/04/1982 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L23209WB1982PLC034793 and registration number is 034793. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Administration of financial markets. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 47.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Khoobsurat is ₹0.49 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Khoobsurat is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Khoobsurat is ₹23.04 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Khoobsurat are ₹0.50 and ₹0.49.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Khoobsurat stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Khoobsurat is ₹0.67 and 52-week low of Khoobsurat is ₹0.44 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Khoobsurat has shown returns of -2.0% over the past day, -5.77% for the past month, -9.26% over 3 months, -23.44% over 1 year, -18.33% across 3 years, and 13.0% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Khoobsurat are -49.49 and 0.37 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global