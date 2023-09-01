What is the Market Cap of Khoday India Ltd.? The market cap of Khoday India Ltd. is ₹323.95 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Khoday India Ltd.? P/E ratio of Khoday India Ltd. is -30.16 and PB ratio of Khoday India Ltd. is 37.79 as on .

What is the share price of Khoday India Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Khoday India Ltd. is ₹96.24 as on .