Khoday India Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

KHODAY INDIA LTD.

Sector : Beverages & Distilleries | Smallcap | BSE
₹96.24 Closed
00
As on Aug 28, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Khoday India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹91.00₹96.24
₹96.24
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹66.00₹128.55
₹96.24
Open Price
₹95.79
Prev. Close
₹96.24
Volume
0

Khoday India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R197.99
  • R299.73
  • R3103.23
  • Pivot
    94.49
  • S192.75
  • S289.25
  • S387.51

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 581.5289.9
  • 1083.1487.32
  • 2083.1184.97
  • 5084.0982.64
  • 10082.9584.01
  • 20077.9784.65

Khoday India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
015.534.2216.9910.6251.5631.84
0.22-0.7815.5136.0724.7179.6865.66
2.48-2.546.075.88-6.7254.2712.11
1.31-12.467.646.9821.76209.14168.78
-2.90-4.5011.6838.2348.8848.8848.88
2.6723.8137.9585.99173.021,223.081,132.09
-2.91-7.92-11.665.751.62397.61382.18
2.06-4.6342.10172.12236.661,075.25183.43
2.340.397.088.85-1.9453.65-21.79
1.20-6.6012.1321.69-2.6168.7536.02
-5.6615.1858.56117.75592.691,535.29867.52
-0.97-16.3722.4340.04116.58233.33108.13
2.53-4.325.0910.42-10.5168.67-23.53
-1.53-9.444.7512.971.0951.70-17.54
8.09-4.1089.0980.82-49.634,385.244,385.24
27.56121.7282.0364.0093.48274.35141.40
11.1140.0742.5141.9448.65213.4544.68
4.076.545.91-16.1516.59151.7667.19
048.6984.1165.5180.38690.79299.16
-6.8232.0027.7439.44-1.00155.48157.14

Khoday India Ltd. Share Holdings

Khoday India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
24 May, 2018Board MeetingAudited Results
12 Feb, 2018Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2017Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Aug, 2017Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Jun, 2017Board MeetingAudited Results

About Khoday India Ltd.

Khoday India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/09/1965 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110KA1965PLC001590 and registration number is 001590. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Beverages & Distilleries. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 138.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 33.66 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2018.

Management

  • Mr. K L Ramachandra
    Chairman
  • Mr. K L A Padmanabhasa
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. K L Swamy
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Khoday Swamy Giridhar
    Director
  • Mr. Khoday Ramachandra Nithyanand
    Director
  • Mr. Khoday Srihari Gurunath
    Director
  • Mr. Khaja Afzaluddin Sheriff
    Director
  • Maj.Gen.(Retd.) M K Paul
    Director
  • Mr. Bangra Kulur Ratnakar Rao
    Director
  • Mr. Damam Vittalsa sathyanarayana
    Director
  • Mr. Puranic Ramachar Ananda Murthy
    Director
  • Mr. Dowray Prabhakara Rao
    Director

FAQs on Khoday India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Khoday India Ltd.?

The market cap of Khoday India Ltd. is ₹323.95 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Khoday India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Khoday India Ltd. is -30.16 and PB ratio of Khoday India Ltd. is 37.79 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the share price of Khoday India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Khoday India Ltd. is ₹96.24 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Khoday India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Khoday India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Khoday India Ltd. is ₹128.55 and 52-week low of Khoday India Ltd. is ₹66.00 as on Aug 28, 2023.

