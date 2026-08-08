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KHFM Hospitality & Facility Management Services Share Price

NSE
BSE

KHFM HOSPITALITY & FACILITY MANAGEMENT SERVICES

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of KHFM Hospitality & Facility Management Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹49.40 Closed
-0.60₹ -0.30
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:50 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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KHFM Hospitality & Facility Management Services Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹44.50₹49.40
₹49.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹44.00₹86.70
₹49.40
Open Price
₹44.55
Prev. Close
₹49.70
Volume
12,400

Source: Dion Global

KHFM Hospitality & Facility Management Services Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
KHFM Hospitality & Facility Management Services		8.21-7.06-2.08-32.28-39.72-1.5116.41
Crisil		5.6717.1910.96-2.01-11.116.2710.72
Central Depository Services (India)		-0.38-2.354.58-3.37-15.1230.3315.08
Urban Company		11.093.77-1.9616.65-13.84-4.84-2.94
Central Mine Planning & Design Institute		4.30-6.0920.0662.3762.3717.5310.18
International Gemological Institute		0.661.74-2.297.61-0.36-8.94-5.46
Indegene		7.6312.734.3412.87-3.71-0.97-0.58
WeWork India Management		1.602.4339.9829.1420.166.313.74
SIS		2.971.649.2425.8517.08-0.64-1.59
PDS		-0.470.5120.542.819.593.965.21
Quess Corp		-6.473.9437.1147.3612.41-9.81-18.41
CMS Info Systems		3.582.34-5.09-15.08-38.95-11.112.78
TeamLease Services		1.51-10.61-6.89-10.48-28.40-19.55-20.20
Bluspring Enterprises		-3.125.0264.7195.1134.449.905.83
Kapston Services		10.7443.9054.3195.53220.61112.1078.53
Updater Services		3.3210.8727.7233.55-19.68-9.56-5.85
Krystal Integrated Services		0.03-0.93-2.30-2.30-5.51-5.57-3.38
Vision Infra Equipment Solutions		-1.151.46-4.4128.6095.4313.237.74
Innovision		-0.25-1.28-12.88-23.89-23.89-8.70-5.31
Majestic Auto		14.0046.8053.1764.0564.0517.9410.41

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, KHFM Hospitality & Facility Management Services has declined 39.72% compared to peers like Crisil (-11.11%), Central Depository Services (India) (-15.12%), Urban Company (-13.84%). From a 5 year perspective, KHFM Hospitality & Facility Management Services has outperformed peers relative to Crisil (10.72%) and Central Depository Services (India) (15.08%).

KHFM Hospitality & Facility Management Services Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

KHFM Hospitality & Facility Management Services Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
546.6147.51
1046.8247.71
2049.6749.74
5055.9153.62
10057.2157.45
20064.7463.59

Source: Dion Global

KHFM Hospitality & Facility Management Services Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, KHFM Hospitality & Facility Management Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 62.83% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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KHFM Hospitality & Facility Management Services Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the KHFM Hospitality & Facility Management Services fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About KHFM Hospitality & Facility Management Services

KHFM Hospitality & Facility Management Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/01/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74930MH2006PLC159290 and registration number is 159290. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Combined facilities support activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 99.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ravindra Malinga Hegde
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Sujata Ravindra Hegde
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Saurav Ravindra Hegde
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Girish Ramnani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rudra Narayan Kar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Prabhakar Reddy Patil
    Independent Director

FAQs on KHFM Hospitality & Facility Management Services Share Price

What is the share price of KHFM Hospitality & Facility Management Services?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KHFM Hospitality & Facility Management Services is ₹49.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is KHFM Hospitality & Facility Management Services?

The KHFM Hospitality & Facility Management Services is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of KHFM Hospitality & Facility Management Services?

The market cap of KHFM Hospitality & Facility Management Services is ₹114.17 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of KHFM Hospitality & Facility Management Services?

Today’s highest and lowest price of KHFM Hospitality & Facility Management Services are ₹49.40 and ₹44.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of KHFM Hospitality & Facility Management Services?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KHFM Hospitality & Facility Management Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KHFM Hospitality & Facility Management Services is ₹86.70 and 52-week low of KHFM Hospitality & Facility Management Services is ₹44.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the KHFM Hospitality & Facility Management Services performed historically in terms of returns?

The KHFM Hospitality & Facility Management Services has shown returns of -0.6% over the past day, -7.06% for the past month, -2.08% over 3 months, -39.72% over 1 year, -1.51% across 3 years, and 16.41% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of KHFM Hospitality & Facility Management Services?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of KHFM Hospitality & Facility Management Services are 32.72 and 1.84 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

KHFM Hospitality & Facility Management Services News

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