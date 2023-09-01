What is the Market Cap of KHFM Hospitality & Facility Management Services Ltd.? The market cap of KHFM Hospitality & Facility Management Services Ltd. is ₹89.79 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of KHFM Hospitality & Facility Management Services Ltd.? P/E ratio of KHFM Hospitality & Facility Management Services Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of KHFM Hospitality & Facility Management Services Ltd. is 2.03 as on .

What is the share price of KHFM Hospitality & Facility Management Services Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KHFM Hospitality & Facility Management Services Ltd. is ₹44.80 as on .