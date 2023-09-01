Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-7.53
|-11.98
|-10.85
|23.42
|55.52
|144.27
|69.16
|-4.65
|8.92
|22.15
|40.96
|17.08
|-45.07
|-45.07
|2.31
|0.79
|28.62
|33.97
|55.36
|-35.96
|-35.96
|-0.23
|1.15
|2.79
|14.57
|20.26
|116.32
|123.28
|0.19
|-8.28
|6.79
|14.97
|-9.62
|179.15
|333.02
|2.00
|17.52
|55.51
|75.90
|126.88
|1,122.46
|590.43
|-0.48
|5.64
|13.38
|31.00
|2.19
|26.68
|-11.83
|1.23
|-1.80
|8.12
|31.65
|29.21
|109.91
|42.33
|0.08
|-0.21
|3.22
|22.65
|-25.44
|15.74
|-56.23
|-0.36
|-9.38
|11.01
|26.18
|37.70
|50.42
|50.42
|-3.95
|0.42
|16.32
|28.73
|49.93
|105.43
|53.81
|5.70
|1.76
|17.41
|37.51
|26.06
|31.50
|45.38
|-1.15
|10.32
|30.38
|39.58
|29.59
|18.94
|18.94
|0.92
|-0.48
|-0.83
|-2.24
|-1.30
|473.69
|487.28
|5.39
|5.89
|9.11
|-3.53
|-27.31
|3.86
|-3.90
|-2.96
|11.88
|14.64
|94.19
|39.17
|93.14
|93.14
|4.13
|-35.73
|-10.48
|16.09
|9.67
|9.67
|9.67
|0.77
|13.94
|27.41
|27.13
|63.02
|105.98
|-36.44
|-0.24
|-4.03
|2.96
|23.22
|-11.50
|17.10
|14.67
|-0.26
|-3.44
|3.24
|-3.00
|-9.01
|-9.01
|-9.01
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|02 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|07 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Feb, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
|13 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
KHFM Hospitality & Facility Management Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/01/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74930MH2006PLC159290 and registration number is 159290. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Combined facilities support activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 96.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of KHFM Hospitality & Facility Management Services Ltd. is ₹89.79 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of KHFM Hospitality & Facility Management Services Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of KHFM Hospitality & Facility Management Services Ltd. is 2.03 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KHFM Hospitality & Facility Management Services Ltd. is ₹44.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KHFM Hospitality & Facility Management Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KHFM Hospitality & Facility Management Services Ltd. is ₹54.00 and 52-week low of KHFM Hospitality & Facility Management Services Ltd. is ₹27.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.