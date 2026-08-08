Here's the live share price of KHFM Hospitality & Facility Management Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|KHFM Hospitality & Facility Management Services
|8.21
|-7.06
|-2.08
|-32.28
|-39.72
|-1.51
|16.41
|Crisil
|5.67
|17.19
|10.96
|-2.01
|-11.11
|6.27
|10.72
|Central Depository Services (India)
|-0.38
|-2.35
|4.58
|-3.37
|-15.12
|30.33
|15.08
|Urban Company
|11.09
|3.77
|-1.96
|16.65
|-13.84
|-4.84
|-2.94
|Central Mine Planning & Design Institute
|4.30
|-6.09
|20.06
|62.37
|62.37
|17.53
|10.18
|International Gemological Institute
|0.66
|1.74
|-2.29
|7.61
|-0.36
|-8.94
|-5.46
|Indegene
|7.63
|12.73
|4.34
|12.87
|-3.71
|-0.97
|-0.58
|WeWork India Management
|1.60
|2.43
|39.98
|29.14
|20.16
|6.31
|3.74
|SIS
|2.97
|1.64
|9.24
|25.85
|17.08
|-0.64
|-1.59
|PDS
|-0.47
|0.51
|20.54
|2.81
|9.59
|3.96
|5.21
|Quess Corp
|-6.47
|3.94
|37.11
|47.36
|12.41
|-9.81
|-18.41
|CMS Info Systems
|3.58
|2.34
|-5.09
|-15.08
|-38.95
|-11.11
|2.78
|TeamLease Services
|1.51
|-10.61
|-6.89
|-10.48
|-28.40
|-19.55
|-20.20
|Bluspring Enterprises
|-3.12
|5.02
|64.71
|95.11
|34.44
|9.90
|5.83
|Kapston Services
|10.74
|43.90
|54.31
|95.53
|220.61
|112.10
|78.53
|Updater Services
|3.32
|10.87
|27.72
|33.55
|-19.68
|-9.56
|-5.85
|Krystal Integrated Services
|0.03
|-0.93
|-2.30
|-2.30
|-5.51
|-5.57
|-3.38
|Vision Infra Equipment Solutions
|-1.15
|1.46
|-4.41
|28.60
|95.43
|13.23
|7.74
|Innovision
|-0.25
|-1.28
|-12.88
|-23.89
|-23.89
|-8.70
|-5.31
|Majestic Auto
|14.00
|46.80
|53.17
|64.05
|64.05
|17.94
|10.41
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, KHFM Hospitality & Facility Management Services has declined 39.72% compared to peers like Crisil (-11.11%), Central Depository Services (India) (-15.12%), Urban Company (-13.84%). From a 5 year perspective, KHFM Hospitality & Facility Management Services has outperformed peers relative to Crisil (10.72%) and Central Depository Services (India) (15.08%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|46.61
|47.51
|10
|46.82
|47.71
|20
|49.67
|49.74
|50
|55.91
|53.62
|100
|57.21
|57.45
|200
|64.74
|63.59
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, KHFM Hospitality & Facility Management Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 62.83% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the KHFM Hospitality & Facility Management Services fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
KHFM Hospitality & Facility Management Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/01/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74930MH2006PLC159290 and registration number is 159290. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Combined facilities support activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 99.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KHFM Hospitality & Facility Management Services is ₹49.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The KHFM Hospitality & Facility Management Services is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of KHFM Hospitality & Facility Management Services is ₹114.17 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of KHFM Hospitality & Facility Management Services are ₹49.40 and ₹44.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KHFM Hospitality & Facility Management Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KHFM Hospitality & Facility Management Services is ₹86.70 and 52-week low of KHFM Hospitality & Facility Management Services is ₹44.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The KHFM Hospitality & Facility Management Services has shown returns of -0.6% over the past day, -7.06% for the past month, -2.08% over 3 months, -39.72% over 1 year, -1.51% across 3 years, and 16.41% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of KHFM Hospitality & Facility Management Services are 32.72 and 1.84 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global