KHFM Hospitality & Facility Management Services Ltd. Share Price

KHFM HOSPITALITY & FACILITY MANAGEMENT SERVICES LTD.

Sector : Services - Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹44.80 Closed
4.82.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
KHFM Hospitality & Facility Management Services Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹44.80₹44.85
₹44.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹27.35₹54.00
₹44.80
Open Price
₹44.85
Prev. Close
₹42.75
Volume
6,200

KHFM Hospitality & Facility Management Services Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R144.83
  • R244.87
  • R344.88
  • Pivot
    44.82
  • S144.78
  • S244.77
  • S344.73

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 542.1245.78
  • 1043.3547.8
  • 2041.3748.85
  • 5044.7448.07
  • 10050.7145.38
  • 20044.5741.67

KHFM Hospitality & Facility Management Services Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-7.53-11.98-10.8523.4255.52144.2769.16
-4.658.9222.1540.9617.08-45.07-45.07
2.310.7928.6233.9755.36-35.96-35.96
-0.231.152.7914.5720.26116.32123.28
0.19-8.286.7914.97-9.62179.15333.02
2.0017.5255.5175.90126.881,122.46590.43
-0.485.6413.3831.002.1926.68-11.83
1.23-1.808.1231.6529.21109.9142.33
0.08-0.213.2222.65-25.4415.74-56.23
-0.36-9.3811.0126.1837.7050.4250.42
-3.950.4216.3228.7349.93105.4353.81
5.701.7617.4137.5126.0631.5045.38
-1.1510.3230.3839.5829.5918.9418.94
0.92-0.48-0.83-2.24-1.30473.69487.28
5.395.899.11-3.53-27.313.86-3.90
-2.9611.8814.6494.1939.1793.1493.14
4.13-35.73-10.4816.099.679.679.67
0.7713.9427.4127.1363.02105.98-36.44
-0.24-4.032.9623.22-11.5017.1014.67
-0.26-3.443.24-3.00-9.01-9.01-9.01

KHFM Hospitality & Facility Management Services Ltd. Share Holdings

KHFM Hospitality & Facility Management Services Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
02 Feb, 2023Board MeetingOthers
07 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Feb, 2022Board MeetingOthers
13 Nov, 2021Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About KHFM Hospitality & Facility Management Services Ltd.

KHFM Hospitality & Facility Management Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/01/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74930MH2006PLC159290 and registration number is 159290. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Combined facilities support activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 96.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ravindra Malinga Hegde
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Sujata Ravindra Hegde
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Saurav Ravindra Hegde
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Girish Ramnani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Brahm Pal Singh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on KHFM Hospitality & Facility Management Services Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of KHFM Hospitality & Facility Management Services Ltd.?

The market cap of KHFM Hospitality & Facility Management Services Ltd. is ₹89.79 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of KHFM Hospitality & Facility Management Services Ltd.?

P/E ratio of KHFM Hospitality & Facility Management Services Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of KHFM Hospitality & Facility Management Services Ltd. is 2.03 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of KHFM Hospitality & Facility Management Services Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KHFM Hospitality & Facility Management Services Ltd. is ₹44.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of KHFM Hospitality & Facility Management Services Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KHFM Hospitality & Facility Management Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KHFM Hospitality & Facility Management Services Ltd. is ₹54.00 and 52-week low of KHFM Hospitality & Facility Management Services Ltd. is ₹27.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

