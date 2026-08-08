What is the share price of KHFM Hospitality & Facility Management Services? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KHFM Hospitality & Facility Management Services is ₹49.40 as on .

What kind of stock is KHFM Hospitality & Facility Management Services? The KHFM Hospitality & Facility Management Services is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of KHFM Hospitality & Facility Management Services? The market cap of KHFM Hospitality & Facility Management Services is ₹114.17 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of KHFM Hospitality & Facility Management Services? Today’s highest and lowest price of KHFM Hospitality & Facility Management Services are ₹49.40 and ₹44.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of KHFM Hospitality & Facility Management Services? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KHFM Hospitality & Facility Management Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KHFM Hospitality & Facility Management Services is ₹86.70 and 52-week low of KHFM Hospitality & Facility Management Services is ₹44.00 as on .

How has the KHFM Hospitality & Facility Management Services performed historically in terms of returns? The KHFM Hospitality & Facility Management Services has shown returns of -0.6% over the past day, -7.06% for the past month, -2.08% over 3 months, -39.72% over 1 year, -1.51% across 3 years, and 16.41% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of KHFM Hospitality & Facility Management Services? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of KHFM Hospitality & Facility Management Services are 32.72 and 1.84 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global