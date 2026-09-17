Kheria Autocomp has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Sep 17, 2026 and will close on Sep 21, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹96.00-101.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|TVS Holdings
|-2.67
|-9.26
|-4.88
|-7.11
|-3.96
|30.78
|29.61
|Belrise Industries
|0.35
|-2.85
|-3.4
|31.36
|58.25
|33.03
|18.68
|OBSC Perfection
|-10.25
|2.91
|73.47
|199.92
|162.63
|97.16
|50.28
|Kross
|2.82
|10.07
|21.86
|24.64
|-1.48
|-4.56
|-2.76
|Happy Steels
|-2.41
|25.61
|21.02
|21.02
|21.02
|6.57
|3.89
|Sellowrap Industries
|0
|1.96
|-4.26
|-3.57
|-39.79
|-10.61
|-6.51
|Premium Plast
|5.13
|3.77
|7.97
|17.85
|9.9
|-6.52
|-3.96
Source: Dion Global
Kheria Autocomp Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/09/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U35923GJ2009PLC058554 and registration number is 058554. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Auto Parts & Accessories. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 120.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global