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Kheria Autocomp Share Price

Sector
Automobiles

Kheria Autocomp has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Sep 17, 2026 and will close on Sep 21, 2026. The price band has been set at 96.00-101.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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Kheria Autocomp Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

Kheria Autocomp Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
TVS Holdings		-2.67-9.26-4.88-7.11-3.9630.7829.61
Belrise Industries		0.35-2.85-3.431.3658.2533.0318.68
OBSC Perfection		-10.252.9173.47199.92162.6397.1650.28
Kross		2.8210.0721.8624.64-1.48-4.56-2.76
Happy Steels		-2.4125.6121.0221.0221.026.573.89
Sellowrap Industries		01.96-4.26-3.57-39.79-10.61-6.51
Premium Plast		5.133.777.9717.859.9-6.52-3.96

Source: Dion Global

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About Kheria Autocomp

Kheria Autocomp Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/09/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U35923GJ2009PLC058554 and registration number is 058554. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Auto Parts & Accessories. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 120.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Tara Chand Kheria
    Chairman & Director
  • Mr. Vinay Kheria
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Sushma Kheria
    Director
  • Ms. Santosh Devi Kheria
    Director
  • Mr. Ankur Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nilesh Jashvantbhai Bhagat
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Priya Lavkush Somani
    Independent Director

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