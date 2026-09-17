Kheria Autocomp Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/09/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U35923GJ2009PLC058554 and registration number is 058554. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Auto Parts & Accessories. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 120.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.