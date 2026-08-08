What is the share price of Khemani Distributors & Marketing? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Khemani Distributors & Marketing is ₹119.60 as on .

What kind of stock is Khemani Distributors & Marketing? The Khemani Distributors & Marketing is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Khemani Distributors & Marketing? The market cap of Khemani Distributors & Marketing is ₹274.77 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Khemani Distributors & Marketing? Today’s highest and lowest price of Khemani Distributors & Marketing are ₹119.60 and ₹119.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Khemani Distributors & Marketing? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Khemani Distributors & Marketing stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Khemani Distributors & Marketing is ₹146.00 and 52-week low of Khemani Distributors & Marketing is ₹114.05 as on .

How has the Khemani Distributors & Marketing performed historically in terms of returns? The Khemani Distributors & Marketing has shown returns of -4.97% over the past day, -4.97% for the past month, -5.3% over 3 months, -13.77% over 1 year, 68.7% across 3 years, and 26.11% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Khemani Distributors & Marketing? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Khemani Distributors & Marketing are -21.20 and 3.46 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global