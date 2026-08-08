Here's the live share price of Khemani Distributors & Marketing along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Khemani Distributors & Marketing
|0
|-4.97
|-5.30
|-4.81
|-13.77
|68.70
|26.11
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.30
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41.00
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.90
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.50
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.30
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.30
|14.21
|53.80
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.70
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.40
|5.80
|3.60
|5.90
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.30
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Khemani Distributors & Marketing has declined 13.77% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Khemani Distributors & Marketing has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|127.42
|125.65
|10
|128.62
|127.23
|20
|128.13
|128.58
|50
|128.56
|118.23
|100
|85.24
|97.09
|200
|61.26
|77.44
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Khemani Distributors & Marketing remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 09:52 PM IST IST
|Khemani Distributors - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Aug 04, 2026, 09:47 PM IST IST
|Khemani Distributors - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Appointment of Statutory Auditor/s
|Aug 04, 2026, 09:43 PM IST IST
|Khemani Distributors - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 11, 2026, 11:18 PM IST IST
|Khemani Distributors - Notice Of 15Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company To Be Held On Tuesday, 04Th August, 2026.
|Jul 11, 2026, 11:12 PM IST IST
|Khemani Distributors - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Source: Dion Global
Khemani Distributors & Marketing Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/01/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74300GJ2011PLC063520 and registration number is 063520. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other non-specialised wholesale trade. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 67.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Khemani Distributors & Marketing is ₹119.60 as on Apr 28, 2026.
The Khemani Distributors & Marketing is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Khemani Distributors & Marketing is ₹274.77 Cr as on Apr 28, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Khemani Distributors & Marketing are ₹119.60 and ₹119.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Khemani Distributors & Marketing stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Khemani Distributors & Marketing is ₹146.00 and 52-week low of Khemani Distributors & Marketing is ₹114.05 as on Apr 28, 2026.
The Khemani Distributors & Marketing has shown returns of -4.97% over the past day, -4.97% for the past month, -5.3% over 3 months, -13.77% over 1 year, 68.7% across 3 years, and 26.11% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Khemani Distributors & Marketing are -21.20 and 3.46 on Apr 28, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global