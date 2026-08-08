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Khemani Distributors & Marketing Share Price

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BSE

KHEMANI DISTRIBUTORS & MARKETING

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Khemani Distributors & Marketing along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹119.60 Closed
-4.97₹ -6.25
As on Apr 28, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Khemani Distributors & Marketing Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹119.60₹119.60
₹119.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹114.05₹146.00
₹119.60
Open Price
₹119.60
Prev. Close
₹125.85
Volume
1,200

Source: Dion Global

Khemani Distributors & Marketing Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Khemani Distributors & Marketing		0-4.97-5.30-4.81-13.7768.7026.11
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.3029.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.0541.006.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.90-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.50250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.3024.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.3014.2153.8059.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.700.2793.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.405.803.605.9011.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.3025.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Khemani Distributors & Marketing has declined 13.77% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Khemani Distributors & Marketing has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

Khemani Distributors & Marketing Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Khemani Distributors & Marketing Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5127.42125.65
10128.62127.23
20128.13128.58
50128.56118.23
10085.2497.09
20061.2677.44

Source: Dion Global

Khemani Distributors & Marketing Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Khemani Distributors & Marketing remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Khemani Distributors & Marketing Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 09:52 PM IST ISTKhemani Distributors - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Aug 04, 2026, 09:47 PM IST ISTKhemani Distributors - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Appointment of Statutory Auditor/s
Aug 04, 2026, 09:43 PM IST ISTKhemani Distributors - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 11, 2026, 11:18 PM IST ISTKhemani Distributors - Notice Of 15Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company To Be Held On Tuesday, 04Th August, 2026.
Jul 11, 2026, 11:12 PM IST ISTKhemani Distributors - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.

Source: Dion Global

About Khemani Distributors & Marketing

Khemani Distributors & Marketing Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/01/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74300GJ2011PLC063520 and registration number is 063520. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other non-specialised wholesale trade. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 67.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vijay kumar Khemani
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Amitkumar Khemani
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Anupa Khemani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Balkishan Agrawal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mukeshkumar Kabra
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Pratibha Pankaj Gulgulia
    Independent Director

FAQs on Khemani Distributors & Marketing Share Price

What is the share price of Khemani Distributors & Marketing?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Khemani Distributors & Marketing is ₹119.60 as on Apr 28, 2026.

What kind of stock is Khemani Distributors & Marketing?

The Khemani Distributors & Marketing is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Khemani Distributors & Marketing?

The market cap of Khemani Distributors & Marketing is ₹274.77 Cr as on Apr 28, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Khemani Distributors & Marketing?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Khemani Distributors & Marketing are ₹119.60 and ₹119.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Khemani Distributors & Marketing?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Khemani Distributors & Marketing stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Khemani Distributors & Marketing is ₹146.00 and 52-week low of Khemani Distributors & Marketing is ₹114.05 as on Apr 28, 2026.

How has the Khemani Distributors & Marketing performed historically in terms of returns?

The Khemani Distributors & Marketing has shown returns of -4.97% over the past day, -4.97% for the past month, -5.3% over 3 months, -13.77% over 1 year, 68.7% across 3 years, and 26.11% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Khemani Distributors & Marketing?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Khemani Distributors & Marketing are -21.20 and 3.46 on Apr 28, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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