Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|9.97
|14.44
|15.17
|-59.82
|8.88
|-55.52
|-70.57
|-1.76
|-1.21
|-1.66
|56.66
|-24.18
|769.30
|1,065.76
|5.87
|14.79
|46.57
|38.41
|5.01
|137.20
|36.65
|5.18
|-3.38
|271.63
|319.87
|598.24
|1,919.11
|1,868.94
|-3.08
|-4.52
|2.22
|26.60
|52.51
|52.51
|52.51
|4.95
|-11.48
|30.08
|45.80
|48.12
|188.70
|250.26
|4.51
|21.47
|17.61
|28.38
|18.23
|152.22
|-42.78
|3.31
|-11.03
|-2.27
|36.65
|57.62
|281.41
|128.12
|-2.95
|-6.23
|-1.16
|77.59
|122.84
|6,244.03
|9,975.82
|-11.74
|8.19
|51.62
|75.44
|174.04
|560.87
|194.19
|7.21
|-1.08
|10.99
|6.51
|25.29
|162.25
|96.65
|-0.24
|-0.70
|6.72
|12.70
|4.97
|42.73
|27.78
|0.66
|-0.61
|20.64
|47.36
|635.96
|1,651.15
|1,703.80
|-48.40
|-52.08
|13.28
|707.93
|1,552.19
|5,238.90
|12,410.68
|0.07
|-0.65
|-0.54
|-3.37
|-12.36
|415.34
|294.33
|9.06
|24.63
|55.17
|61.49
|24.46
|94.75
|-15.81
|-1.71
|24.45
|45.21
|41.00
|31.25
|90.58
|74.46
|0.55
|8.50
|14.75
|36.14
|44.74
|288.14
|1,122.22
|4.03
|15.15
|-2.12
|4.52
|-17.73
|284.25
|208.83
|25.88
|54.29
|53.41
|45.58
|-24.65
|429.05
|496.52
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|10 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Others
|01 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|25 Aug, 2021
|Board Meeting
|A.G.M.
Khemani Distributors & Marketing Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/01/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74300GJ2011PLC063520 and registration number is 063520. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other non-specialised wholesale trade. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 68.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Khemani Distributors & Marketing Ltd. is ₹65.91 Cr as on Aug 09, 2023.
P/E ratio of Khemani Distributors & Marketing Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Khemani Distributors & Marketing Ltd. is 1.36 as on Aug 09, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Khemani Distributors & Marketing Ltd. is ₹28.69 as on Aug 09, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Khemani Distributors & Marketing Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Khemani Distributors & Marketing Ltd. is ₹71.40 and 52-week low of Khemani Distributors & Marketing Ltd. is ₹21.61 as on Aug 09, 2023.