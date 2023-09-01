Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Khemani Distributors & Marketing Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

KHEMANI DISTRIBUTORS & MARKETING LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | BSE
₹28.69 Closed
00
As on Aug 9, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Khemani Distributors & Marketing Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹26.51₹28.69
₹28.69
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹21.61₹71.40
₹28.69
Open Price
₹26.51
Prev. Close
₹28.69
Volume
0

Khemani Distributors & Marketing Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R129.42
  • R230.14
  • R331.6
  • Pivot
    27.96
  • S127.24
  • S225.78
  • S325.06

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 530.5127
  • 1028.5726.45
  • 202828.49
  • 5029.8234.23
  • 10039.5838.04
  • 20053.9842.85

Khemani Distributors & Marketing Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
9.9714.4415.17-59.828.88-55.52-70.57
-1.76-1.21-1.6656.66-24.18769.301,065.76
5.8714.7946.5738.415.01137.2036.65
5.18-3.38271.63319.87598.241,919.111,868.94
-3.08-4.522.2226.6052.5152.5152.51
4.95-11.4830.0845.8048.12188.70250.26
4.5121.4717.6128.3818.23152.22-42.78
3.31-11.03-2.2736.6557.62281.41128.12
-2.95-6.23-1.1677.59122.846,244.039,975.82
-11.748.1951.6275.44174.04560.87194.19
7.21-1.0810.996.5125.29162.2596.65
-0.24-0.706.7212.704.9742.7327.78
0.66-0.6120.6447.36635.961,651.151,703.80
-48.40-52.0813.28707.931,552.195,238.9012,410.68
0.07-0.65-0.54-3.37-12.36415.34294.33
9.0624.6355.1761.4924.4694.75-15.81
-1.7124.4545.2141.0031.2590.5874.46
0.558.5014.7536.1444.74288.141,122.22
4.0315.15-2.124.52-17.73284.25208.83
25.8854.2953.4145.58-24.65429.05496.52

Khemani Distributors & Marketing Ltd. Share Holdings

Khemani Distributors & Marketing Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
10 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results & Others
01 Nov, 2021Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
25 Aug, 2021Board MeetingA.G.M.

About Khemani Distributors & Marketing Ltd.

Khemani Distributors & Marketing Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/01/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74300GJ2011PLC063520 and registration number is 063520. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other non-specialised wholesale trade. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 68.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vijay kumar Khemani
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Amitkumar Vijaykumarji Khemani
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Anupa Khemani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Balkishan Ramsnehi Agrawal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Mukeshkumar Devidutt Kabra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Amit Mahavirprasad Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Khemani Distributors & Marketing Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Khemani Distributors & Marketing Ltd.?

The market cap of Khemani Distributors & Marketing Ltd. is ₹65.91 Cr as on Aug 09, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Khemani Distributors & Marketing Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Khemani Distributors & Marketing Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Khemani Distributors & Marketing Ltd. is 1.36 as on Aug 09, 2023.

What is the share price of Khemani Distributors & Marketing Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Khemani Distributors & Marketing Ltd. is ₹28.69 as on Aug 09, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Khemani Distributors & Marketing Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Khemani Distributors & Marketing Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Khemani Distributors & Marketing Ltd. is ₹71.40 and 52-week low of Khemani Distributors & Marketing Ltd. is ₹21.61 as on Aug 09, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data